Bondi, Demings get fired up The energy in the chamber seems flatter on Thursday. Several senators were absent shortly after the proceedings began, and the press and public galleries have lots of empty seats. That changed, however, when White House lawyer Pam Bondi got up to take a friendly question on the Bidens. After getting criticized online for fumbling through her large binder on Wednesday, Bondi took the podium with just two pages of notes, including Sharpie bullet points, which she read through at a much higher volume than most senators have done. In rebuttal, Rep. Val Demings seemed fired up, too, and repeatedly looked directly at Bondi during her response. During an answer from Schiff about subpoenas, and when and how they were issued, both Sens. Collins and Murkowski appeared very engaged, listening and taking notes. Share this -







Will the Senate trial end Friday night? Maybe. What is going to happen after the Q+A period wraps up at the end of today? It’s a giant open question. It’s totally possible the trial ends Friday night. There is also a very real possibility that the trial continues past Friday. WHAT WE KNOW WILL HAPPEN ON FRIDAY: They’ll start with up to four hours of debate (equally divided) on the witness/documents question.

There are no motions in order after that debate, so the next vote would be on whether to even start discussions and additional votes on subpoenaing additional witnesses or documents. THEN, THE WILD WEST: Once the witness question is dispensed with, any senator can introduce a motion or resolution. That could be a motion to dismiss, a motion to go straight to the final vote, a motion to move to final arguments, or even more motions for witnesses.

McConnell COULD introduce a second organizing resolution here to lay out the rest of the trial. Again, that would be subject to up to two hours of debate (equally divided), and as many amendments as Democrats would want to introduce (like we saw when they passed the original organizing resolution.) SOME OPEN QUESTIONS: Will they have closing arguments? Will those be on Friday? How long will they be? In 1999 there were up to 6 hours (equally divided) of closing arguments. That took an entire day of trial. It’s worth noting, that in 1999, closing arguments were following additional witness depositions. If they vote to not have witnesses, they might not feel the need to spend this much time on closing arguments. When those will start will be based on what 51 Senators agree to. Will there be deliberations? How long will they be? Will they be closed? In 1999 there were four days of CLOSED door deliberations. 67 Senators can vote to open that up. In 1999, each Senator had 10 minutes to speak during those closed-door deliberations. We wouldn’t see that on camera, but we could see offices release their speeches. If the witness vote fails, could they have a final vote on whether to acquit on Friday night? Yes. But that would require 51 Senators to agree to do that and an agreement from Democrats to not introduce endless motions or amendments to a second organizing resolution. Could this go past Friday night? YUP! Again, flipping on our hypothetical hat again, they could set up a situation where they do closing arguments Saturday, deliberations on Monday, and a vote either late Monday or even Tuesday. Again, that’s just spitballing. Share this -







Trump attorney gives State of the Union preview to defend Trump Trump's attorney Eric Herschmann, in what amounted to a State of the Union preview, listed a bunch of Trump's accomplishments in response to a question about the president having the American people in mind in his decision-making. The House charged Trump with abusing his power by attempting a corrupt quid pro quo with Ukraine to benefit him politically. Trump's actions with regard to Ukraine were not in the public interest but an attempt to "cheat" in the upcoming election, Democrats alleged. In response to a question from Sens. Braun and Barrasso on whether Trump has the American people in mind — but not specifically in regard to his actions in Ukraine that he was impeached over — Herschmann cited a long list of things Trump has either done as president or have happened during the Trump presidency. Herschmann cited unemployment numbers, the USMCA, tax cuts, criminal justice reform and more, even invoking the State of the Union to say Trump's economic accomplishments will "resonate with Americans" when the president gives the address next week. "If all that is solely, solely in their words, for his personal and political gain, and not in the best interests of the American people, then I say God bless him, keep doing it," he said. "Keep doing it, keep doing it." Herschmann did not, however, get into Trump's conduct toward Ukraine. Herschmann highlights Trump's record when defending him from impeachment Jan. 30, 2020 05:22 Share this -







Schiff: DOJ lawyer argued in court Thursday that House can impeach if subpoenas are ignored Schiff drew laugher after he referred to an exchange that took place in federal court Thursday. "We’ve been debating whether a president can be impeached for essentially bogus claims of privilege for attempting to use the courts to cover up misconduct” and after the Justice Department has resisted House subpoenas," Schiff said. "So the judge says, 'Well if the Congress can’t enforce its subpoenas in court, then what remedy is there?'" said Schiff. "And the Justice Department lawyer’s response is: 'Impeachment. Impeachment.' You can’t make this up," said Schiff, drawing laughter from senators in the chamber. Share this -







Rand Paul criticizes Roberts for rejecting his question, saying it didn't refer to whistleblower Sen. Rand Paul criticized Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday after he refused to read Paul's question out loud, apparently because it included the name of the person right-wing media alleges is the whistleblower who set off the impeachment inquiry. Paul, a Kentucky Republican, read the question — and the person's name — at a news conference held after he walked out of the president's impeachment trial following Roberts' decision. Paul, who has repeatedly called for the whistleblower to be identified publicly, claimed he wasn't trying to out the whistleblower with his question, which asked if the person in question had a close relationship with a House committee staffers and had "worked together to plot impeaching the president." "I think this is an important question, one that deserves to be asked, and makes no reference to anybody who may or may not be a whistleblower," Paul said. Paul said he thought Roberts made "an incorrect finding" by failing to read the question, which he'd wanted both House managers and White House lawyers to respond to. When NBC News asked if he should be attending the trial, Paul said: "Yeah, I will be there very shortly. Thanks for the question." John Tye, CEO of the nonprofit law office Whistleblower Aid, issued a statement saying: “Senator Paul’s effort to out the whistleblower is reckless and intended to distract and intimidate, not educate. Attaching any name to the identity the whistleblower, whether accurate or not, puts the named individual at tremendous personal risk.” Share this -







Dershowitz challenges critics to a Lincoln-Douglas-style debate Let’s elevate the quality of the dialogue and avoid ad hominems.The issues are too important to trivialize. The debate could be live or on TV. (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 I believe Joe Biden is a patriot who cares deeply about the national interest, but he also cares deeply about his family. Under the Manger’s dangerous theory, he would have to be psychoanalyzed to determine the role each motive may have played in an entirely lawful action.(MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 Share this -







Schiff says Dershowitz argument amounts to 'normalization of lawlessness' Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead House manager in the impeachment trial, said an argument made by Dershowitz amounted to the "normalization of lawlessness" and said the Senate trial has witnessed "a descent into constitutional madness" over the past few days. Dershowitz faced intense backlash Thursday over an eye-opening argument he made against impeaching his client. Dershowitz argued Wednesday that if a president engaged in a quid pro quo arrangement for his or her own political benefit, it is not impeachable because all politicians believe that their elections are in the public interest. "If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment," he said during the first day of the question-and-answer period of the trial. Schiff said a lawyer only makes an argument like that "because you know your client is guilty and dead to rights." "That is an argument made of desperation," he said. Share this -





