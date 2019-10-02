Booker elbows Biden and Beto on gun licensing
Setting up a conflict with Biden, Booker decried Democratic proposals on gun licensing that don’t require all states to participate, saying not having a national standard would make it too easy for guns to illegally travel between states.
“We’ve created a system where you’re only as safe as the state near you with the least restrictive gun laws,” Booker said.
Biden released a plan Wednesday that would provide grants to states to set up licensing requirements but would not require them to do so. Booker did not mention Biden, but his own plan would create a federal licensing program that requires prospective purchasers to get fingerprinted, undergo a background check and participate in safety training.
“You should not be a nominee from our party that can seriously stand in front of urban places and say, 'I will protect you' if you don’t believe in gun licensing,” Booker said.
Booker also noted that Beto O’Rourke criticized gun licensing until adopting the idea after the El Paso shooting and said candidates should not have mass shootings in their hometowns before coming out for stronger gun laws.
“Beto O’Rourke was not for gun licensing, criticized me when I came out for it,” Booker said. “He saw the horrors visiting his community. Are we going to have to wait until Hell’s lottery comes to your community?”
Fourteen states and the District of Columbia already have a form of licensing for at least some categories of firearms, like handguns, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. As Booker noted, a study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University attributed a 40 percent drop in gun homicides and 15 percent drop in gun suicides in Connecticut to their adoption of licensing.
Warren links stalled gun legislation to corruption in Washington
Warren, who has focused her 20020 campaign on rooting out corruption and “big structural change” in Washington, linked inaction on gun legislation to influential lobbyists.
"People talk about Washington being in gridlock, and that's why we don't get anything done," she said. "That's not the problem at all."
She added, "inaction in Washington is a deliberate strategy from those who make money by a handcuffed government, and that's what we have right now — a government that works really well for the gun industry and not for your family, and we've got to change that in 2020."
As president, Warren says she would address violence on Day 1
On the first day of her administration, Warren said she would swiftly roll back President Donald Trump's actions to loosen restrictions on guns.
She also said she would expand the number of gun dealerships that are subject to federal and state scrutiny to make sure they follow the law. She called for using the Justice Department to hold dealers liable for breaking the law by losing their licenses, paying fines or even going to jail.
"We can make a difference on one day," she said.
Warren pledges to reduce gun violence by 80 percent
Warren compared her efforts to reduce gun violence in America to the work done in the 1960s to reduce fatal car accidents. She said car safety was done piecemeal — seat belts, airbags, braking systems — and significantly reduced accidents. She called for expanding background checks, limiting gun ownership, banning assault weapons, among other proposals.
“We studied what worked and we studied what didn't work,” she said, adding that she's committed to reducing gun violence by 80 percent over time.
She also called for reversing a decades-old federal prohibition on funding for research into the problem. Since 1996, Congress has added a little-known amendment to spending legislation that prohibits the use of federal funds to advocate or promote gun control.
Booker answers questions about domestic violence, safe gun storage
Booker was asked a question by Ruth Glenn, a domestic violence survivor and the president and CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about closing loopholes for spouses who stalk or assault their significant other — called the "boyfriend loophole."
Booker: 'I will close the boyfriend loophole right away'Oct. 2, 201903:27
Booker said he would use his "bully pulpit" as president to bring the topic out of the shadows. He also vowed to expand visas to protect undocumented immigrant women who are fearful of reporting domestic abuse because they do not want to risk deportation.
Asked a question from Kristin Song, the mother of Ethan Song, who was killed in what she said was an accidental shooting, Booker said that he would create a federal standard for safe gun storage.
Booker touts experience as mayor of Newark, N.J., to tackle gun violence
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., tapped into his past experience as mayor of Newark, New Jersey, to answer the question about how he would address gun violence. He said he has seen first-hand the effects of gun violence on low-income, minority communities.
“People in certain cities are living in war zones,” he said.
Sen. Booker on guns: We can create a system that worksOct. 2, 201904:00
Castro would back federal 'red flag' law
Castro said he would support a federal "red flag" law, which would allow people to petition courts to remove guns from individuals they fear are a danger to themselves or others.
Red flag laws have some bipartisan support and have passed in 17 states, but there are different national bills related to them, some of which focus on encouraging more states to pass them and others that propose enacting a national version.
Castro calls for better funding mental health counseling in schools
Castro called for better funding mental health counseling in schools and said it's important to also "raise a generation of young people who don't see violence as a first resort."
The 2020 Democratic candidate also said he seeks to change stigmas around mental health care.
Asked about video game and movie violence, Castro said there are other areas that have a stronger correlation with gun violence than games and movies. He said in Japan and Europe, kids are playing the same games, and the gun violence numbers are nowhere near the same as in the U.S.
Castro talks ways to deal with ammunition
Julián Castro discussed his plan to change the laws around ammunition, including doubling excise taxes to 20 percent and putting the money toward violence prevention programs. He has also called for banning high-capacity magazines that can accept more than 10 rounds, which virtually all Democrats running for president support, and making ammunition easier to trace.
“We talk a lot about guns, but what we do with ammunition, just physically and also the way we tax it, is also part of the solution,” Castro said.
Asked by moderator Craig Melvin whether he wants to make ammunition more expensive, Castro was straightforward: “I do,” he said. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has also called for raising excise taxes on ammunition to 30 percent.
Castro explains why he is not for a mandatory gun buyback
Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro explained why he does not support a mandatory buyback of semi-automatic weapons akin to former Rep. Beto O'Rourke's proposal.
Castro credited O'Rourke for having a strong response to gun violence — prominently, a mass shooting that took place in his hometown of El Paso. But Castro said that, for him at the moment, a voluntary gun buyback is the best approach. He also highlighted a "split" in the gun reform advocacy community over whether a voluntary or mandatory program is the best option.
Buttigieg on combating urban gun violence
Asked what he would do to combat urban gun violence, Buttigieg said the government must ensure there are fewer guns on the street, change societal expectations for youth of color, and improve the relationship between urban minority communities and the police.
On that second point, Buttigieg said society must change the "signals" being sent toward urban youth, which he said places the expectation that they are more likely "to wind up in the criminal justice system" than earn a college degree.