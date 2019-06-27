Booker reacts to Beto speaking Spanish
Mentions of Robert Mueller, impeachment notably absent
Not only has there been little mention of Trump during this debate, but former special counsel Robert Mueller and impeachment have not come up. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is having his name mentioned now repeatedly. Of course, Trump tweeted "BORING!" early in the debate
Booker likes to tout experience
Cory Booker's platform since launching his run has been about taking on tough challenges and issues that others said were impossible from Newark city council member to run and losing his first mayoral run, coming back and winning then going on to the Senate. During his first trip to Iowa as a presidential candidate he told voters he's qualified because "I had to run something."
Warren frames debate over gun rights in stark terms
The first question after commercial break was for Warren. The topic: Guns.
The impassioned Massachusetts senator made it clear how seriously she takes the issue of gun control.
"Gun violence is a national health emergency in this country," she said, adding that she believes the federal government should "double down on the research" on gun rights policy.
Warren on gun violence: We need to treat it like a 'virus'June 27, 201901:49
De Blasio's family comes up again
De Blasio's multiracial family appears to be a part of his campaign platform. New York's mayor raised his role as the father of a black son while describing his approach to gun policy and raised his family makeup last week when chastising the current Democratic Party front-runner Joe Biden's comments about compromising with segregationists during Biden's early years in the U.S. Senate.
Not the NRA candidates
NRA ratings: Booker, Inslee, Delaney rate a seven on the NRA's one to 100 support scale. Warren, O'Rourke, Gabbard, Ryan and Klobuchar all rate a 13. Castro and De Blasio do not have a rating.
Fact check: Booker says background checks lower the homicide rate. Is he right?
Booker is correct to say that after Connecticut passed a law requiring universal background checks, it saw a 40 percent decrease in the gun homicide rate and a 15 percent decrease in the gun suicide rate.
But this data is cherry picked, because other states haven’t seen these same successes. For example, a 2019 analysis found that states with these kind of laws saw a 10 percent decrease in homicide rates, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.
Is Joe Biden enjoying the evening or not?
Fact check: Has crime fallen in New York City on de Blasio's watch?
The mayor, speaking about the issue of gun violence, said crime in his city has gone down during his administration. This is mostly true.
According to statistics kept by the city, citywide total crimes that fall into the seven major felony offenses (murder and manslaughter, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and motor vehicle grand larceny) have consistently fallen since 2014, when de Blasio was sworn in, and the overall crime rate for the month of March fell in 2019 to its lowest level for any March since 1994.
On the other hand, in reviewing the individual crime categories, rapes have ticked upward since 2014 by nearly 33 percent — although experts say that could be related to increased rates of reporting, not the rapes themselves.
Not hearing much about working with GOP
One thing we didn't hear a lot about tonight: working with Republicans ... until Chock Todd asked about it. That's a message that has been pushed by some candidates, most notably the frontrunner Joe Biden.
On guns, there are some references to writing gun-control bills that could gain support from the GOP, but not many.
Fact check: Are seven children and teens killed by guns a day?
Warren said this one, and it's almost dead on, according to data published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study found that as many as eight children are killed by guns each day.
Warren: Gun violence a 'virus'
Warren goes hard on gun violence, says that we need to treat it like a "virus."
"Gun violence is a national health emergency in this country," she said. "It means making real change in this country whether it's politically popular or not." Americans own an estimated 310 million guns, a figure so massive that gun buy-back programs have little effect, research indicates.