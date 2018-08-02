Bookkeeper denies knowledge of Manafort's foreign accounts

Manafort's bookkeeper is up.

Heather Washkuhn has been Manafort's bookkeeper since 2011 and kept track of all of his income, as well as personal and business expenses. She told prosecutors that she did not know about any of Manafort's foreign bank accounts.

Washkuhn said she communicated with Rick Gates on business expenses from time to time but Manafort alone handled his personal expenses. She described Gates as Manafort's "right-hand man." Manafort "approved every penny" when it came to personal expenses, she said.

The jury was shown a general ledger from 2011 that detailed Manafort's income and expenses. She was asked to describe in detail income from foreign accounts that totaled more than $4 million in 2011. She said she didn't know the source of the accounts, only that they were coming in from overseas.

Washkuhn testified that she had signatory access to most of Manafort's accounts but didn't always get the access and documents that she requested.

Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Washkuhn about more than a dozen foreign companies that deposited or were billed through the ledger. Washkuhn said she was not aware of any of them.