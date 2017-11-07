Border Crossings Are Down, But Still No Wall. Status: Largely Stalled.

Cracking down on illegal immigration was at the heart of Trump’s campaign — and the focus of some of his toughest talk and biggest promises.

A year later, ICE reports that border crossings are down — a chief bright spot for the president — and as promised, the president did indeed lower the number of legal refugees, dropping it to 45,000, the lowest cap since the Refugee Act was passed in 1980.

In September, the White House announced a plan to rescind Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals, one of the protections President Barack Obama ordered for young undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children. Trump's action, which garnered bipartisan criticism, appeared to clarify his campaign trail indecision about what to do about DREAMers, but Trump later muddied that waters by tweeting he might "revisit the issue” if Congress failed to act in the next six months. So far, Congress has not touched it.

Much of the rest of Trump's promised agenda is stalled, however. Wall prototypes are nearly finished in San Diego, but Mexico and Congress have shown no appetite for footing the bill for the billions of dollars it is estimated to cost. The president’s rhetoric on the wall evolved throughout the year as the reality of keeping his promise became more clear.

The deportation forces the president suggested would round up millions have not materialized, nor has the president been able to round up the 3 million “bad hombres” he said he’d prioritize for deportation upon winning a year ago. As of early September, ICE data showed that deportations were down from the same time period a year prior despite arrests being on the rise.

Though Trump’s stance on legal immigration was less clear-cut, the president this year backed “merit based” legislation that would reduce legal immigration by half. Congress has not considered the bill.

The president also offered up three different travel bans, barring people from certain countries from visiting or immigrating to the U.S., but all have been largely derailed by the courts.