The Smallest Victims of the Opioid Epidemic

Image: An infant born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) receives a bath
An infant born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) receives a bath in the neonatal intensive care unit at Niswonger Children?s Hospital in Johnson city, Tennessee. A child is born with NAS about every half hour in the U.S. Hannah Rappleye / NBC News
Jeff Chiu / AP
More Than 100 Missing Person Calls Logged as Blazes Sweep Northern California

Rebecca Davis / NBC News
'A Dark Rabbit Hole': A Badge Was No Protection From Opioid Addiction

Advertisers Getting Nervous About Their Marriage to Google, Facebook

Facebook and Google Are Making Advertisers Very Nervous

Firing Harvey Weinstein Does Not Get His Company Off the Hook
Mika Brzezinski: Firing Harvey Weinstein Does Not Get His Company Off the Hook

I'm a Pro-Gun Hunter. Las Vegas Proves Gun Rights Need Limits
Tom Brokaw: I'm a Pro-Gun Hunter. My Right to Bear Arms Is Not Absolute

Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images
IQ Test? Trump Suggests He's Smarter Than Tillerson

Weinstein's Harassment Charges Are Only the Latest Problem for His Company

Weinstein Co. Now Struggles to Be More Than Its Founder

Texas Tech Police Officer Shot Dead at After Student Busted for Drugs

Campus Police Officer Shot Dead at Texas Tech

Is Hillary Clinton Really to Blame for Trump?

Alexa, Start My Car: How Next Year's Models Are in the Fast Lane for High Tech

Alexa, Start My Car: High-Tech Driving Hits the Fast Lane

Can Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Bench a 'Disrespectful' Player?

Can Jerry Jones Bench Players Over Anthem Protests?

Las Vegas Gunman Shot Security Guard Before Shooting Into Crowd of Concert-Goers, Sheriff Says

Las Vegas Gunman Shot Security Guard Before Shooting Into Crowd

Michigan Judge Gives Convicted Rapist Parental Rights for Victim's Son

Judge Gives Convicted Rapist Parental Rights for Victim's Son

Trump Hard-Line Immigration Plan Giving GOP Whiplash

