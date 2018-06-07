Braun up with first general election ad in IN-SEN

For all the attention paid in Washington to the churn of daily controversies from the White House, American voters say that health care and the economy remain their top issues heading into the November midterms, according to a new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal.

Nearly four-in-ten voters (38 percent) call health care either their first or second most important issue when it comes to deciding their midterm vote. What's more, among that group, Democrats have a dramatic advantage, with 67 percent of health care voters saying they'd prefer to see Democrats in control in Washington after the midterms, compared with 21 percent who would prefer that the GOP remain in charge.

On the economy, Republicans appear to have the upper hand. Of the 37 percent of voters who say the economy is one of their top issues, 51 percent prefer GOP control of Congress, versus 38 percent who favor Democrats.

But perhaps most striking is the interest in guns as a campaign issue.

About a quarter of voters say that the issue of guns is a major factor in their midterm vote. But despite conventional wisdom in the past that guns were mainly an animating issue for pro-gun-rights Republicans, Democrats have an advantage in this group now, with 58 percent favoring Democratic control of Congress compared with 33 percent who'd like to see Republicans in the majority.