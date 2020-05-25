Brazil's cases surge in densely packed neighborhoods

Republicans sue California over expanded mail-in voting

The Republican National Committee and other GOP groups filed a lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday, arguing a move to expand mail-in voting during the pandemic is illegal.

The federal lawsuit also names the California Republican Party and the National Republican Congressional Committee as plaintiffs. In a tweet announcing the suit, national committee chair Ronna McDaniel called Newsom’s executive order “radical” and a “recipe for disaster that would create more opportunities for fraud.”

The May 8 order requires election officials in each of the state’s 58 counties to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters.

“No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote,” Newsom said.

