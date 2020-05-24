Brazil's cases surge in densely packed neighborhoods

Republicans sue California over expanded mail-in voting The Republican National Committee and other GOP groups filed a lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday, arguing a move to expand mail-in voting during the pandemic is illegal. The federal lawsuit also names the California Republican Party and the National Republican Congressional Committee as plaintiffs. In a tweet announcing the suit, national committee chair Ronna McDaniel called Newsom’s executive order “radical” and a “recipe for disaster that would create more opportunities for fraud.” The May 8 order requires election officials in each of the state’s 58 counties to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters. “No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote,” Newsom said. Read the full story. Share this -







Japan looking to end Tokyo's state of emergency TOKYO - Japan is looking to lift a state of emergency for Tokyo and remaining areas still facing restrictions while also considering fresh stimulus worth almost $1 trillion to help companies ride out the coronavirus pandemic, Nikkei reported on Monday. Social distancing curbs were removed for most of the country on May 14 as new infections fell, but the government had kept Tokyo and four other prefectures under watch. The government will seek approval from key advisers for the lifting on Monday. If approved, Japan would have no regions under the state of emergency, which was first instated on April 7.







Texas Chick-fil-A holds graduation ceremony for employees A Chick-fil-A in San Antonio, Texas, held a graduation ceremony last week for its class of 2020 employees. In a video posted on the restaurant's Facebook page, graduates wearing face masks and gloves walk down a red carpet as their names are called. They are then adorned with a class of 2020 stole and presented with a gift basket before taking photos with a masked mascot wearing a graduation cap. "While this may not be how you guys pictured graduation a few years ago, months ago, or even days ago, we wanted to make sure that you guys were celebrated in a way that we could all be here and celebrate you guys for the accomplishment you have made," a store employee said at the beginning of the ceremony. "We know it took a lot of hard work and determination, so we did not want that to go uncelebrated."







Mexico's president says country could lose 1 million jobs MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that the coronavirus could cost as many as 1 million jobs in the country as many industries considered not essential remain shut. The Mexican economy was already in recession before the pandemic struck and different investment banks have forecast contractions as large as 9% for this year with only a gradual recovery next year. "My prediction is that with coronavirus, a million jobs will be lost," Lopez Obrador said in a televised speech. "But we will create two million new jobs." Lopez Obrador's government repeatedly said it had the outbreak under control but since posted record numbers for new cases and deaths. Mexico's coronavirus death toll feared much higher than reported May 24, 2020 01:41







Haiti voodoo leaders prepare temples for patients PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti's voodoo leaders have trained priests of the Afro Caribbean religion to concoct a secret remedy for the novel coronavirus and to prepare the sacred initiation chambers of their temples to receive patients. In Haiti, where Western healthcare services are scarce and too expensive for many, inhabitants often rely on the herbal remedies and ritual practices of their voodoo "houngan" priest or "mambo" priestess. While the virus took root slowly in the poorest country in the Americas, in the last two weeks the number of confirmed cases has nearly quintupled to 865 while reports of a mysterious "fever" are spreading. Ever since the first cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Haiti in mid-March, Voodoo priests have been serving up teas with ingredients including moringa, eucalyptus, ginger and honey to strengthen the immune system. More than half of Haiti's 11 million people are believed to practice voodoo, a religion brought from West Africa centuries ago by enslaved men and women and practiced clandestinely under French colonial rule.







Florida wildlife park introduces Social Distancing Skunk Ape mascot A Florida wildlife park found a creative way to make sure guests practice social distancing while visiting during the coronavirus pandemic. Gatorland Orlando, which reopened to the public on Saturday, introduced a new mascot, "Social Distancing Skunk Ape," to encourage guests to remain 6 feet away from each other. The mascot has been previously featured in Gatorland's YouTube show, "Gatorland Vlogs," as well as their Facebook morning show, "School of Croc," the park said on its website. In a video posted on the attraction's YouTube page, the mascot is seen shoving apart guests who don't practice social distancing and scaring another guest who doesn't wash his hands after using the bathroom. The park said he will also appear in informational videos throughout the wildlife attraction.






