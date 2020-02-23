BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins Nevada Democratic caucuses Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada Democratic caucuses, according to an NBC News projection. Sanders rode a wave of support from young voters, Latinos and first-time caucusgoers to a runaway first-place finish in the state Saturday. The big win could give Sanders momentum heading into next Saturday's primary in South Carolina, where polls show him running a close second to Joe Biden. Sanders, looking to lock up a commanding delegate lead in his quest for the nomination, has also been devoting more time in California, the state that offers the largest prize on Super Tuesday, March 3. It's too early to call a second-place finisher. Sen. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Nevada Democratic caucus Feb. 23, 2020 03:57 Share this -







Joe Biden: 'We're alive and we're coming back and we're going to win!' While early returns show Joe Biden running well behind Sen. Bernie Sanders in Nevada, the former vice president told supporters in Las Vegas "I feel really good" about the results. "You know, I know we don't have the final results yet, but I feel really good. You put me in a position — you know, the press is ready to declare people dead quickly, but we're alive and we're coming back and we're going to win," Biden told his cheering supporters, including one who yelled that Biden is "the comeback kid." "Y’all did it for me. Now were going to go to South Carolina and win and take this back," Biden said. NBC News projects Bernie Sanders has won the the Nevada Democratic caucuses. It remains too early to call second and third-place finishers. Share this -







Trump formally snares Nevada delegates As the results from Nevada's Democratic caucuses trickled in Saturday night, President Donald Trump was officially awarded all of the state Republican party's 25 delegates. The state party had already canceled its caucuses, and voted by acclimation on Saturday to give Trump all of the delegates, executive director Will Sexauer told The Associated Press. The Nevada numbers give Trump 86 of the 87 Republican delegates awarded to date. Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld won one delegate in Iowa. Share this -







Klobuchar says tough showing at Nevada caucuses 'exceeded expectations' Amy Klobuchar told her supporters at a rally in her native Minneapolis that she had once again "exceeded expectations" in the race for the Democratic nomination as she tried to polish what entrance polling and initial results appear to indicate will be a finish outside the top tier in Nevada. It's too early to call where candidates placed behind NBC News' projected winner, Bernie Sanders. Departing the Silver State before results came in on Saturday, Klobuchar flew to her home in Minnesota — a Super Tuesday state with 75 pledged delegates — to participate in early voting, encourage her supporters to do the same and emphasize that her campaign is keeping its head above water. "I always note that a lot of people didn't even think that I would still be standing at this point. They didn't think I'd make it through that speech in the snow," she said, referring to the winter conditions she dealt with when announcing her candidacy. "They didn't think I'd make it to the debate floor. But time and time again, because of all of you and because of the people around this country that want something different than the guy in the White House, we have won." Klobuchar then outlined her plan for the coming days, including rallies in North Dakota, Oklahoma, Arkansas and South Carolina and further distanced herself from her progressive opponents, reiterating her belief that she can be the unity candidate with a centrist view. She noted that President Donald Trump had even name-checked her at a rally this week, which she said was a "badge of honor" and meant that "you know I've arrived now." "Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that the people in the middle, the people who are tired of the mudslinging and the name-calling, will have a place to call home this November and that has been our mission from the beginning," she said. Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: Nevada is third state in a row to show dip in first-time Democratic voters in 2020 The share of Democrats participating in their first presidential caucus in Nevada today was down compared to four years ago, according to the NBC News Entrance Poll. That makes the Silver State the third in a row in which first-time voters make up a smaller share of the Democratic electorate in 2020 than in 2016. About half of those participating in Nevada on Saturday were first-time caucusgoers; that’s down from 62 percent in 2016. This drop echoes the slight decline in first-time voters seen in the New Hampshire Democratic primary and in the Iowa Democratic caucuses. Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: As caucuses began, Nevada Democrats were largely confident their votes would be counted correctly As Democratic caucusgoers prepared to participate in Saturday’s Nevada contest, most expressed optimism that votes would be counted correctly, according to the NBC News Entrance Poll. More than 4 in 5 participants were confident in a correct count. Those who were skeptical of an accurate count heavily favored Bernie Sanders: He won the support of more than half of these voters. Voters’ confidence may end up being shaken by the fact that four hours after the caucuses began, few votes had been officially tallied by the state’s Democratic Party. Anecdotal reports indicated that confusion was delaying the reporting of results at several precincts across the state. Share this -







Trump tells 'Crazy Bernie' Sanders: 'don't let them take it away from you!' President Donald Trump tuned into the Nevada Democratic caucuses on Saturday, tweeting that "Crazy Bernie" was doing well and telling the Vermont senator, "Don't let them take it away from you!" "Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates," Trump tweeted, short before NBC News projected Sanders would win. "Congratulations Bernie, & don't let them take it away from you!" Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020 Since the 2016 primary, Trump has frequently suggested that the Democratic National Committee is working against Sanders to keep him from winning the party's nomination. Read the story. Share this -







Sanders draws Latino support at site near downtown Vegas LAS VEGAS — More than 80 people participated in the caucus at Rancho High School near downtown Las Vegas, where Sanders appeared to be doing well. "I feel great," said Mario Vivales, who cast his vote for the Vermont senator and said he believes the caucus process went smoothly. "I saw Bernie jumping ahead of everyone." Most of the volunteers running the caucus there were high school students between 15 to 18 years old. “This is the next generation,” said Yesenia Moya, 30, who was the temporary precinct chair. “I’m proud to be a part of this today.” Glady Ayala,15, and Evelyn Pena, 16, volunteered in their first caucus this year. Both girls are Rancho High School students. “I thought it was a really good opportunity to try something new,” Ayala said. Pena said it was pretty stressful because participants wanted things to go faster. “We were trying our best," she said. "We are new to this.” The best part of the day, they said, was meeting Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak. Share this -





