The Virginia Ad Wars

The advertisements running in the Virginia’s governor’s race between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie have been dramatic, controversial, and — for many in the state — overwhelming. Here’s a breakdown from the ad tracking group Advertising Analytics LLC of who saw what.
The most run ad of the election was a Northam spot called “Enron Ed,” painting Gillespie as a Washington lobbyist intent on furthering President Donald Trump’s agenda. The ad ran 4,000 times since Sept. 21.
Gillespie’s most run ad was the infamous ad “Gang Violence,” which warned about the threat posed from the gang MS-13. That ran 1,900 times.
Both parties ramped up negative ad spending in the final two months of the campaign, Advertising Analytics found. And despite the attention given to the Latino Victory Fund ad featuring a pickup truck flying a Confederate flag chasing children, the ad only aired five times.
New Yorkers are enjoying a new “I voted” sticker at the polls this year. The sticker honors the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, which became state law November 6, 1917, three years before women were granted the right to vote nationwide.
The sticker features Rosalie Jones, a suffragist who led a 150 mile-long march from New York City to Albany in December 1912 with a petition that earned the governor-elect's support for the movement.
The debate about how to remember prominent figures in the former Confederacy rose to the forefront of the Virginia race for governor since the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past August.
Republican candidate Ed Gillespie has indicated he supports leaving monuments to Confederate leaders in place but adding relevant historical details as context for why they stand. His opponent — current Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate Ralph Northam — has said he would pressure localities to take them down if he were elected.
But a majority of voters say that monuments to Confederate leaders should be left in place. Just 36 percent said that statues on government property should be removed.
One of the key questions about today’s gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey is whether or not these races are a referendum on President Donald Trump. Of course, he is not on the ballot today and we do not know yet which candidates have won or lost.
But we asked voters if one reason for their vote for today was to express support for or opposition to the president. According to early NBC News exit poll results, just under half of Virginia voters said that Trump was not a factor in their vote for governor. In New Jersey, 57 percent said that Trump wasn’t a factor.
So while many politicians reading tea leaves might want to see the trends of future elections based on this one, the voters so far tell us that this election is about what is going on in Virginia and New Jersey, not how they feel about the president.
The advertisements running in the Virginia’s governor’s race between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie have been dramatic, controversial, and — for many in the state — overwhelming. Here’s a breakdown from the ad tracking group Advertising Analytics LLC of who saw what.
The most run ad of the election was a Northam spot called “Enron Ed,” painting Gillespie as a Washington lobbyist intent on furthering President Donald Trump’s agenda. The ad ran 4,000 times since Sept. 21.
Gillespie’s most run ad was the infamous ad “Gang Violence,” which warned about the threat posed from the gang MS-13. That ran 1,900 times.
Both parties ramped up negative ad spending in the final two months of the campaign, Advertising Analytics found. And despite the attention given to the Latino Victory Fund ad featuring a pickup truck flying a Confederate flag chasing children, the ad only aired five times.
Things quickly escalated after Christie, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016, told the Mendham Township resident he did not have the authority to merge the two.
"You’re so frustrated, and you know what the easiest thing in the world, the easiest thing in the world, is to stand where you stand and stand on the sidelines and critique," Christie said.
He then told the woman he didn't think she would not run for office to address the issue because it's "too hard."
"That's the joy of public service. It's serving folks like you that really is such a unique joy," he added.
Christie’s poll numbers have plummeted since his commanding re-election win in 2013. A Quinnipiac University poll released late last month found just 15 percent of New Jersey residents have a favorable view of the governor.
His unpopularity is weighing heavy on Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno’s bid to become the state’s next governor. She trails Democrat Phil Murphy by double digits in most polls.
Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump by more than 41,000 votes in Prince William County in 2016. Voters unsure of their polling place are encouraged to visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.
The poll, which sampled residents of 438 counties that either flipped from voting Democratic in the 2012 presidential election to Republican in 2016, or saw a significant surge for Trump last year, found that a third — 32 percent — believe the country is better off now than it was before Trump became president.