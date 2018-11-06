Bredesen has made the Tennessee Senate race close, but Blackburn is banking on Trump

As we reported yesterday, Democratic hopes of controlling the Senate could come down to the close race in Tennessee, where former Gov. Phil Bredesen and Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn are running neck-and-neck in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Bob Corker.

Experts and strategists who have watched the race say it shouldn't be so close, since Trump won the state by 26 points in 2016. And yet, polls have shown that it is.

That's likely because Bredesen, a popular moderate Democrat with an independent streak, has made the race mostly about himself and his centrist record as governor.

