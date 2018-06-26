Brett Favre appears in MS Senate ad

Brett Favre may be best known for his Hall of Fame career with the Green Bay Packers, but he's also famed for his time playing college ball at the University of Southern Mississippi — and he's still an occasional dabbler in politics in his home state.

The former quarterback is appearing in a new television ad — paid for by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — for Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, the appointed senator who replaced Thad Cochran this spring.

"I don't like to talk politics," Favre says in the ad, which is "But I love Mississippi way too much to stay quiet in this election. It matters a whole lot to the future of our state. That's why I'm backing Cindy Hyde-Smith."

Hyde-Smith is running to win the seat outright in November, and she faces not only a Democratic opponent but a rival from the right in Chris McDaniel, who's opposed by the Chamber.

It's not the first time that Favre has weighed in on a high-stakes Senate contest in Mississippi. In 2014, he appeared in a U.S. Chamber ad for Cochran as he fended off a runoff challenge from McDaniel.