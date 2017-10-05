Nick Arellano left his family at the festival Sunday morning to return to school. His mother, father and new wife were still at the festival when the first shots were fired, the 25-year-old air force engineer told NBC Los Angeles.

Later that evening, he got a call that his father, Brian Fraser, 49, had died in the gunfire.

Arellano said his father was too good for this world and that he had even ordained himself in order to perform Arellano’s wedding in July.