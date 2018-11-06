Brian Kemp had trouble voting using the voting system he oversees

Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who is also secretary of state, is one of many Georgians who ran into issues at the polls on Tuesday.

When Kemp, who oversees elections in the state, tried to vote but his voter card said "invalid" and he had to get another card, according to WSB-TV, an ABC-affiliated TV station in Atlanta.

Voters in the state have reported long lines and other issues at the polls on Tuesday.

Kemp's campaign told NBC News that this incident was a non-issue and that Kemp had a blank card. The campaign added it was fixed within seconds.