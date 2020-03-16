'Bring your own cake': Poker, dinner parties and birthdays move to video chat

Group video hangouts are up for a historic moment as Americans and people around the world search for ways to connect with friends and family without leaving their homes.

Even birthdays are moving online to services like Zoom, Skype and Google Hangouts. And some people are celebrating the technology as an upside.

“I’ve decided to make it a feature, not a bug. I can technically invite anyone I’ve ever known,” said Amanda Bennett, a graduate student at Boston College who’s about to turn 29.

