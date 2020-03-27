Britain claps for health care workers in mass applause

Mexican zoo names new baby tiger 'Covid' A private Mexican zoo in Cordoba named its latest addition, a Bengal tiger cub, Covid after the illness caused by the coronavirus. Sofia Dorantes / Reuters The birth of a baby tiger called "Covid" has brought a glimmer of hope to a private zoo in eastern Mexico, even as normal life slows down to contain the deadly coronavirus that inspired his name. Named by the family that owns the zoo, Bengal tiger Covid was born on March 14 in the city of Cordoba in a small zoo that specializes in rescuing animals from circuses and exotic private collections. "He's going to have a big impact because the situation right now is difficult for everyone, even for us," Kitzia Rodriguez, daughter of the zoo owner and a vet there, told Reuters. "But I think the birth, in spite of the situation, will help us and gives us hope to carry on, so we can have visitors. Covid was a gift." Share this -







In Tokyo, face masks are a must-wear for commuters Commuters wear face masks as they make their way to work on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. The city's Governor Yuriko Koike requested that residents stay inside this weekend after 41 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed. She warned that Tokyo, one of the largest and most densely populated cities on earth, could face a lockdown if there is a surge in new cases. Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images







Trump speaks to China's Xi about coronavirus President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday that he had a "very good conversation" with China's President Xi Jinping, and that the two leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and are working closely together. Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020 State-run Xinhua reported that the two leaders had spoken. Trump has repeatedly called the coronavirus the "Chinese virus," even though the World Health Organization in 2015 said that diseases should not be named based on geographic locations. The outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Trump this week seemed to back off from the term. Trump was asked about the change in language Thursday and said that the virus did come from China but "I think it was time" and that "I don't have to say it, if they feel so strongly about it."







Montana governor latest to tell residents to stay home to slow spread of virus Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home directive Thursday, which his office says requires residents to remain in their homes as much as possible and for nonessential businesses to temporarily close in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Montana has 90 cases of the coronavirus illness COVID-19, many of them in Gallatin and Yellowstone counties, which is where Bozeman and Billings are located, respectively. The order goes into effect Saturday. Bullock also announced Thursday that the state has seen its first death related to the illness. Like other orders around the country, essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open and residents are allowed to leave to go shopping, take walks or other outdoor exercise or to walk dogs, and to care for loved ones, among other activities. I'm heartbroken to learn of Montana's first death due to COVID-19. Montana truly is one big small town – this news hits us hard, but we're in this together. My family and I send our love and support to the family, friends, and community of our fellow Montanan. — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) March 27, 2020






