Britain seeking 250,000 volunteers to help coronavirus response Britain is "rallying the troops" for the war on coronavirus and seeking 250,000 volunteers to help out in its response to the epidemic as the number of deaths reached 422 Tuesday. Health secretary Matt Hancock said the National Health Service is looking for people in good health to help with shopping and medicine delivery for approximately 1.5 million who are "shielding" and are recommended to stay at home for 12 weeks due to serious underlying health conditions. NEWS: Today we launch NHS Volunteers - we're calling on those in good health to support our NHS across the country. Details: https://t.co/gUrlid1ud6 pic.twitter.com/vPbXuHaiNu — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 24, 2020 The volunteers will also be asked to help drive patients to and from hospital appointments, and to call people isolating at home to check up on them. The U.K. went into full lockdown for at least three weeks Monday, announcing tougher restrictions.







The Great Wall of China partially reopens: state media The Great Wall of China partially reopened Tuesday after being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus outbreak, state media reported. China's television network CCTV said the famous Badaling section will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time, with a daily cap on visitors. Other sections of the wall remain closed, and security guards will remind visitors to distance from each other. Visitors will also have their temperatures taken upon entry, CCTV said. A tourist wearing a protective face mask visits the Badaling Great Wall after it was re-opened on Tuesday. Lintao Zhang / Getty Images Meanwhile, mainland China registered 47 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, all imported— down from 78 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.







U.S. could be next 'virus epicenter': WHO The United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with cases there growing quickly, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. "We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. So it does have that potential," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday. The U.S. has so far recorded 54,810 coronavirus cases, including 781 deaths.







9,000 Americans returned home amid coronavirus pandemic U.S. citizens and residents board a bus before getting on a plane back to the United States on Monday after Peru imposed a travel ban to stop the spread of coronavirus. Sebastian Castaneda / Reuters More than 9,000 Americans from 28 countries have returned to the United States as more countries impose travel bans and close their borders amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. State Department said Tuesday. The U.S. is "rising to meet the historic challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," working to bring home citizens from every corner of the globe, a department spokesperson said in a statement, adding that thousands more Americans will be brought home in the coming days. The department has never undertaken an evacuation operation of such geographic breadth, scale, and complexity, the statement said. Evacuations have included more than 800 people from Wuhan in China, where the outbreak is believed to have originated, earlier this year and about 1,000 Americans from Morocco earlier this month.







Coronavirus cases climb in South Africa A customer pushes two shopping carts filled with food while shopping in Pretoria East, South Africa on Tuesday. Phill Makagoe / AFP - Getty Images The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa has jumped to 709 from 554, the country's health minister Zweli Mkhize told a local news channel on Wednesday. South Africa now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in sub-Saharan Africa, and public health experts are worried that the virus could overwhelm the healthcare system. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a 21-day lockdown that will begin Thursday. Ramaphosa also introduced some of the toughest measures on the continent, including deploying the army in the streets, closing mining operations and confining recently arrived tourists.







Companies seek epidemic insurance as coronavirus affects events The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed Tuesday, making the games the biggest global event to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. As the disease continues to spread, many companies and organizations have had to cancel or postpone major events around the world. That has led to increased interest in epidemic insurance. "We definitely do see rising demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak," said Axel Rakette, a spokesperson for insurer Munich Re. "But it's not a common product — yet." Events typically are protected by insurance policies in the event of cancellations. But most standard policies don't cover cancellations caused by communicable diseases and outbreaks. Insurers offer restricted coverage for epidemics or pandemics as a buy-back, which means a higher premium, so most companies don't opt to purchase it. Read the full story here.






