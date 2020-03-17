British researchers warn social restrictions may have to remain for 18 months until vaccine is found

Contestants on Germany's 'Big Brother' to be told about coronavirus pandemic Contestants on the German edition of the "Big Brother" reality show will be told about the coronavirus pandemic for the fist time Tuesday night. TV channel Sat.1 said most contestants where shut off from the outside world on Feb. 6 and are, therefore, theoretically aware of the virus outbreak in Wuhan and first infections outside of China, but have no idea how far the virus has spread since. It said the decision to inform them about the pandemic was made together with the contestants' families. The show's moderator and consulting physician will break the news of the full scale of the global health crisis to the group during a live broadcast. Contestants will then be able to ask questions about the pandemic and receive video messages from their loved ones. Four new housemates joined the show last week, but were not allowed to talk about the virus, the channel said. Share this -







Trump's outgoing acting chief of staff Mulvaney under voluntary self-isolation Outgoing acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is under voluntary self-isolation in South Carolina, NBC News has confirmed. "He had contact with someone whose test results are pending, so out of an abundance of caution due to his proximity to the President, he's teleworking pending those results," a White House official told NBC News. "He tested negative on Friday and had no symptoms. White House docs blessed his travel." The Associated Press reported that Mulvaney decided to isolate himself because his niece had been in contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for coronavirus. Mulvaney had tested negative for the virus, the report said. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump tapped on of his stanchest allies, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., to be his new chief of staff.







Sydney Opera House cancels performances over coronavirus Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our community. pic.twitter.com/h8kLsX3kkM — Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) March 17, 2020







Iran sees 135 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours Iran now has 16,169 reported cases of coronavirus after adding 1,178 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Heath Ministry said Tuesday. So far, 988 people have died of COVID-19 in the country — 135 of them just in the past 24 hours. The health ministry says 5,389 people have recovered.







India closes iconic Taj Mahal to curb spread of coronavirus India has closed the Taj Mahal, its principal tourist site, amid coronavirus fears. Pawan Sharma / AFP - Getty Images







AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas to close Both AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas announced Monday they will close their doors this week as the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States. The movie theater chains were set to close Monday night after the last showing. Read the full story here.







WH press secretary not at work after being exposed to coronavirus White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was not at the White House Monday after she was exposed to Brazilian officials at Mar a Lago last weekend who later tested positive for the coronavirus, according to two people familiar with the matter.






