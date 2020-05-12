Broadway shows canceled through the summer Broadway theaters will remain closed through Labor Day, according to the Broadway League, an organization that represents theater owners and operators. “While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre – behind the curtain and in front of it – before shows can return," Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement Tuesday. Theatergoers who purchased tickets for performances through Sept. 6 should expect to receive an email advising them about how to obtain a refund or exchange, according to the organization. Broadway performances were suspended in March as the coronavirus began spreading across the U.S. More than 30 shows were running at the time, and eight productions were rehearsing for spring debuts. Share this -







Fauci says 'of course' the U.S. still needs to do better on battling COVID-19 Testifying by videoconference before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said "of course" the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. is unacceptable. His comments came in response to Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who also asked Fauci if he would say "the U.S. has to do better." "Of course, you always have to do better," Fauci said, but urged officials not to compare the U.S. with countries like South Korea.







VA gets 500,000 N95 masks from South Korea The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) said Tuesday that it accepted a donation of 500,000 N95 masks from South Korea "to assist the department in combating the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic." The shipment landed at Joint Base Andrews Naval Air Facility in Maryland on a South Korean military transport flight. The VA said the masks "will be distributed for use nationally across VA." VA had previously received personal protective equipment (PPE) from FEMA, including more than 4.3 million various types of respirator masks, 2 million facial/surgical masks, 1.5 million gloves, and 14,000 face shields.







Facebook says it labeled 50 millions pieces of coronavirus misinformation in April Facebook put misinformation warning labels on about 50 million pieces of content related to COVID-19 during the month of April, the company announced Tuesday. The social networking site attaches these warnings to posts sharing articles that have been reviewed by the company's independent fact-checking partners. The company said that the warnings greatly reduce the number of people who view the original content. The company released this snapshot of data at the same time as a more comprehensive report of how it enforced its content policies banning different types of content — including nudity, bullying, terrorist propaganda and child sexual exploitation material — during the last quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. Read more here.







MAY 12: @RichardEngel here, with the latest international #Coronavirus headlines. Starting in Russia - where the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, confirms he's sick with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/z3e3Q7o8Po — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) May 12, 2020







Fauci warns 'little spikes' of coronavirus might turn into outbreaks if states reopen too soon Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned of serious consequences if governors reopen state economies prematurely, saying he fears spikes in coronavirus infections could morph into further outbreaks of the disease. Testifying by videoconference before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, ticked through the criteria that the White House said states should meet before reopening. "My concern [is] that if some areas, city, states, or what have you, jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," Fauci said in response to a question from Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. Fauci and two of the other witnesses — Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration — are testifying by videoconference Tuesday because they self-quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19. The fourth witness, Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health and the administration's coronavirus testing coordinator, also testified remotely but is not in self-quarantine. Read the full story here.







U.S. service member tests positive for COVID-19 after charter flight from Seattle to South Korea A U.S. service member tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Osan Air Base in South Korea on Monday after a charter flight from Seattle with other service members and dependents, according to U.S. Forces Korea. A spokesperson for U.S. Forces Korea said all the passengers and crew were tested on arrival in South Korea. The individual who tested positive was placed in isolation and the rest of the passengers and crew are all in quarantine. All passengers and crew are required to wear masks during the flight, the spokesperson said. These chartered flights go on a loop between Seattle, Japan, and Korea. Direct flights across the Pacific Ocean from the U.S last more than 10 hours. Click here to read the whole story.






