Broadway stars are giving personal performances to benefit out-of-work artists Former "Aladdin" star Telly Leung, performs a "SingforHopeGram" for nurses at Hackensack Meridian Medical Center. Sing for Hope Following the announcement that Broadway would remain dark through the summer, the organization "Sing for Hope," which focuses on uplifting individuals using the performing arts throughout New York City and the world, launched a new initiative called "SingforHopeGrams." Individuals can order personal telegrams to send to their loved ones that are sung by Broadway stars, classical artists, Grammy winners such as former "Aladdin" cast member Telly Leung, "Ain't Too Proud" star Jelani Remy, and Heather Makalani Manley from "Emojiland." All of the proceeds from the telegrams go towards programs that bring comfort to vulnerable members of the community as well as the working artists who are unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization said they created the initiative in order to "help lift the spirits and bring joy to those isolated while also benefitting artists from Broadway, opera, and more who are reeling financially due to the pandemic." The telegrams can also be tailored to special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, or graduation ceremonies.







Trump admin says long-awaited ethnicity-based coronavirus data expected "in coming weeks" A Trump administration official tells NBC News it expects to release its long-promised race and ethnicity-based coronavirus data "in coming weeks." Last month, Seema Verma — administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) — told reporters the data would be available in "early May." That was after President Donald Trump promised it would be publicly available in early April. Public health experts say they desperately need the national data to pinpoint and address the disproportionately higher rates of coronavirus infection and death among communities of color. As Dr. Stephen Thomas, director of the Maryland Center for Health Equity at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, told NBC News: "If you don't break down the results by ethnicity, you're flying color blind. We need to take the color blinds off, and we need to do so in a way that doesn't stigmatize the very communities we're talking about."







Louisiana parents sue to get children out of juvenile detention as coronavirus spreads The Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe, Louisiana. Google Maps I.B. told his mom he didn't feel well during a phone call April 5. The 17-year-old incarcerated at the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe, Louisiana, had a nurse take his temperature during the call; it was over 100 degrees. The next day, his mother called the Swanson Center several times to find out how her son was doing, but his case worker said she didn't know and would call back in a week, according to a sworn declaration from I.B.'s mother, filed Thursday as part of a class-action lawsuit seeking the release of incarcerated children in Louisiana amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story here.







Influencers dealing with increased online harassment during coronavirus lockdowns Influencers have always been privy to online harassment, but many say that they've been receiving more hateful, violent messages than usual over the past few months while people stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. "The harassment has gotten worse, 100%, since lockdowns began," Erim Kaur, a lifestyle and beauty influencer, told NBC News. "People call me ugly, fat, fake. They say all sorts of horrible things about me and my family and threaten us and you feel powerlessness against it, because they keep making new accounts." Kaur said she and three other U.K.-based influencers made a specific group chat to provide support to one another against the influx of insults and harassment they'd started receiving when stay-at-home orders were first established. She also hired a lawyer to help her track threats last month. Experts aren't surprised that the shutdowns have fueled online harassment and that reports of domestic violence have surged. "My fear is that as we move more of our lives online, the devices that increase our connectivity will also create an increased opportunity for stalkers," said Andrew King-Ries, a law professor at the University of Montana and chair of the American Bar Association's Commission on Domestic and Sexual Violence. "And when a stalker or harasser can reach you online, they take away your safe space and your ability to get out, which is a horrifying aspect." Read the full story here.







Democratic governors say their states are underprepared for a second wave of coronavirus In a virtual roundtable discussion with apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden, three prominent Democratic governors all acknowledged that they are underprepared for a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases later this year. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that until there's a vaccine, the best thing states have is testing — but indicated that her state would face a shortage of critical testing supplies. "We have the capabilities to continue ramping up testing. We're able to execute the tests, we've got the tracing capabilities to follow up where we've got positives. But what we don't have are some of the critical simple supplies. Swabs, which is really not a hard thing to manufacture," Whitmer said. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, for his part, said his state still had a lot of work to do to restock hospital bed capacity, PPE and ventilators. "Are we prepared for a rebound in the fall or winter, I would say we are trying to get there," he said." We're not there yet, though. Without question we're not there yet." And Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he'd have a stronger stockpile of critical equipment in place if a second wave "comes about," but that he'd want control of the supply chain for it in the hands of governors — not the Trump administration. "I don't want to be sitting around waiting for the national stockpile to decide they can send it to me," Lamont said. "I want to make sure next time around we control our own destiny."







CDC releases some of its reopening guidelines U.S. health officials on Thursday released some of their long-delayed guidance that schools, businesses and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus shutdowns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted six one-page "decision tool" documents that use traffic signs and other graphics to tell organizations what they should consider before reopening. CDC releases reopening guidelines first shelved by White House May 14, 2020 03:09 The tools are for schools, workplaces, camps, childcare centers, mass transit systems, and bars and restaurants. The CDC originally also authored a document for churches and other religious facilities, but that wasn't posted Thursday. The agency declined to say why. The CDC drafted the guidance more than a month ago and it was initially shelved by the Trump administration, The Associated Press reported last week. The agency also had prepared even more extensive guidance — about 57 pages of it — that has not been posted.







'Fewer graves if we reopen in waves': At-risk North Carolina man flies banner over anti-lockdown protest “FEWER GRAVES IF WE REOPEN IN WAVES” banner flying over #ReOpenNC protest in downtown #Raleigh.



"Reopening too quickly will kill so many people that the economic and emotional costs of those deaths will far outweigh the benefits," said Todd Stiefel, who organized the flyover. pic.twitter.com/IgTnDxObDG — WRALJoe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) May 12, 2020 An immunocompromised North Carolina man hired a plane to deliver a message to people who are protesting the state's stay-at-home order. The message, "FEWER GRAVES IF WE REOPEN IN WAVES," was towed by a plane over a ReOpenNC protest in Raleigh on Tuesday. Todd Stiefel, the man behind the viral stunt, told NBC affiliate WRAL that he wanted to deliver the message to protesters in person, but couldn't because of his weakened immune system. "They don't care about other people's health. If they did, they would be wearing masks and social distancing," Stiefel told WRAL. North Carolina is currently in its first phase of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We do need to start opening the economy. We do need to do that, but we need to balance it by listening to the science, taking it slowly and not spreading this disease everywhere," Stiefel said.






