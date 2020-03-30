Brooklyn man arrested for allegedly coughing on FBI agents, selling marked-up medical gear
A Brooklyn man has been busted for allegedly assaulting FBI agents with a potentially deadly weapon — a cough.
Baruch Feldheim claimed he had the coronavirus and “allegedly coughed in their direction” when FBI agents busted him Sunday in the New York City borough on suspicion of peddling surgical masks, respirators and other badly-needed medical supplies at “an approximately 700 percent markup,” according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey.
Feldheim, 43, was charged with assaulting a federal officer and making false statements to law enforcement.
Doha Madani and Pete Williams
16m ago / 12:08 AM UTC
Judges block abortion bans, ordered as part of coronavirus response, in Texas and Ohio
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week ordered doctors to postpone procedures that were not medically necessary, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton added that the order includes "any type of abortion." Abbott's order came just two days after the Ohio Attorney General David Yost ordered clinics to stop abortions in order to preserve personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
Federal Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin said in his decision Monday that the Texas order was too broad and violated the constitutional guarantee of a woman's right to choose.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the legal challenge to halt the ban, celebrated the Ohio decision by a federal court on Monday.
"Abortion is essential, time-sensitive health care — and it will continue in Ohio," the organization said.
Tim Stelloh
59m ago / 11:25 PM UTC
Pentagon announces first coronavirus death of U.S. service member
The Pentagon announced on Monday the death of a New Jersey National Guardsman from COVID-19 complications, marking the first coronavirus fatality of a U.S. service member.
In a statement, the Department of Defense said the guardsman, who died Saturday, tested positive for the virus and had been hospitalized since March 21.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy identified him as Capt. Douglas Linn Hickock, a drilling guardsman and physician’s assistant from the town of Jackson, east of Trenton.
I’m heartbroken by the loss of @NJNationalGuard Captain Douglas Linn Hickok to coronavirus.
He was a drilling guardsman and physician’s assistant, originally from Jackson.
Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and their family.
Prisoners in New York City jails sound alarm as coronavirus spreads
Inmates in New York City's jails say they feel a growing dread as the coronavirus spreads among both prisoners and guards. So far, 167 inmates and 114 Department of Correction staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
“I fear for my life,” said Tyrell, 30, who is being held at Rikers Island on a parole violation. “I don’t want to catch coronavirus. I came here healthy and I don’t want to leave here with it.”
The COVID-19 outbreak at Rikers Island and other New York jails shows how quickly the disease may spread in lockups around the country, experts and advocates said.
President Trump has repeatedly questioned the rate at which a hospital in New York is using medical supplies, suggesting that theft was why the unnamed facility needs 300,000 masks a week.
“There’s only a couple of things that could happen — is it going out the back door? And I’ve reported it to the city and let the city take a look at it. But when you go to 10,000 masks to 300,000 masks... there’s something going on," Trump said.
But there's no evidence for this — and New York officials say they don't know what the president is talking about, either.
Coronavirus deniers take aim at hospitals as pandemic grows
On Saturday, a video taken outside The Brooklyn Hospital Center went viral, showing a quiet scene in an attempt to counter the idea that the coronavirus pandemic has strained some hospitals.
That video, taken by former Fox News commentator Todd Starnes, jump-started a conspiracy theory that resulted in a trending hashtag and millions of video views — all of which pushed the idea that the pandemic has been overblown by public health organizations and the media.
A day later, a different video of the same hospital went viral on Facebook and Twitter. It showed dead bodies being loaded onto an 18-wheeler outside of the same hospital. The video, which was retweeted by a member of the New York City Council, was later confirmed as legitimate by the hospital.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday ordered the nearly 7.3 million citizens in his state to stay at home, unless they're performing or seeking essential services.
The action, aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and last until at least April 30.
Arizona has about 7.28 million residents, with about 17.5 percent of them age 65 or older, according to data from 2019. As of Monday evening, Arizona had 1,157 confirmed cases and 20 deaths due to coronavirus.
Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay connected.
At the recommendation of public health officials, I’m issuing an Executive Order for Arizonans to stay home while encouraging alternative ways to stay connected with friends and loved ones. 1/ pic.twitter.com/I6fqM9DVXu
Renowned surgeon who separated twins joined at the skull dies of coronavirus
A prominent New York neurosurgeon who developed a procedure for separating twins conjoined at the skull died Monday from complications of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, officials said.
Dr. James Goodrich was the director of pediatric neurosurgery at Montefiore Mecial Center, in the Bronx, and a professor of clinical neurosurgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
He gained fame in 2016 after leading a team of dozens of doctors in a 27-hour procedure that separated 13-month-old twins, Jadon and Anias McDonald, whose skulls and brains were fused.
“Jim was in many ways the heart and soul of our department — a master surgeon, a world-class educator, and a beloved colleague,” said Emad Eskandar, a professor of neurosurgery at Albert Einstein, in a statement. "His sudden loss is heart- breaking."
Erika Edwards
3h ago / 9:52 PM UTC
Coronavirus comes for Detroit: Why certain Michigan residents are at higher risk
Shomari Stone watched as, one by one, five of his family members tested positive for the coronavirus in Michigan.
"My grandmother tested positive. My uncle tested positive," Stone, who now lives in Maryland, said. Stone's father-in-law and two of his cousins have also been diagnosed. All live near Detroit.
Stone's story is not unique; there have been nearly 6,500 coronavirus cases in Michigan so far, particularly in the southeastern part of the state, where Detroit is located, including Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties.
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a stay-at-home order Monday as the number of coronavirus cases in the city continues to rise.
"Staying at home is the best way to flatten the curve and protect yourself, your family, and our entire community from COVID-19," Bowser said. "Many people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people this is how – by staying home."
Boswer's order follows similar decisions issued in Maryland and Virginia earlier Monday. District residents will join a number of other Americans in staying home in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus and only leaving home for essential needs.
1/ Today, due to an increasing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in DC and across the region and the nation, I've issued a stay-at-home order for the District of Columbia. This order reinforces my direction to residents to stay at home except to perform essential activities.