Brooklyn Nets say 4 players tested positive for coronavirus Four unidentified Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release Tuesday. Only one of the four NBA players is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, and all four are under the care of team doctors, the Nets said. All players and traveling staff are isolating themselves while staying in contact with medical staff. "The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible," the team said. The NBA season was suspended Wednesday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive. NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus March 12, 2020 05:22







U.S. hospital association warns of ventilator shortage The largest national hospital organization is pleading with Americans to abide by precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, warning it's the only way to avoid running out of ventilators or otherwise overwhelming the health care system. "There are limited supplies of ventilators and hospital beds, which is why hospitals and public health officials all across the country are urging the public to follow the guidance of the CDC and other public health leaders on social distancing and other actions," Nancy Foster, vice president for quality and patient safety policy at the American Hospital Association, which represents nearly 5,000 hospitals and other health care organizations, said in a statement to NBC News. Read more here.







Dow closes with gain of 1,000 points on news of $1 trillion stimulus package Stock markets surged on Tuesday, after the government doubled down on its economic response to the coronavirus outbreak, ramping up financial assistance for affected businesses, and floating a $1 trillion stimulus package that includes putting cash in the hands of Americans. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day with a gain of around 1,000 points, bouncing firmly back after its worst day since 1987. The S&P and Nasdaq rose by around 6 percent each. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield also rallied, rising back above 1 percent. Read the full story here.







New Jersey coronavirus patient gives hospital fake name, address — and then leaves East Orange General Hospital in East Orange, N.J. Google Maps A woman who tested positive for coronavirus at a New Jersey hospital provided workers with a fake name and false address in Newark and then left — leading to Mayor Ras Baraka to plead with her to come forward. Baraka said at a press conference on Tuesday that the woman went to East Orange General Hospital on Saturday and received a test for the coronavirus, which came back positive, but the woman had already left. When health officials went to an address she gave to the hospital, they learned it was not correct. The mayor said the woman posed a "public health risk" to not only herself but the community, and urged her to come forward. She was later found Tuesday afternoon. Read the full story here.







Las Vegas Sands Casinos close 'out of an abundance of caution' The casino company Las Vegas Sands announced Tuesday it will close its Venetian and Palazzo resorts "out of an abundance of caution" until at least April 1. The company will continue to pay workers and does not plan any layoffs or furloughs. It also donated $250,000 to several local community organizations. Century Casinos announced it closed its Colorado locations beginning Tuesday morning through March 17 to comply with a quarantine imposed by the Governor.







McConnell tells Republicans to 'gag and vote' for House stimulus bill The Senate will move as quickly as possible to pass the House's bill to stimulate the economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday. The Kentucky Republican said the goal was to "reassure the people around the country that we can operate on a bicameral bipartisan basis," even if some of his fellow Republicans objected to the bill's details. "My counsel is to gag and vote for it anyway," McConnell said he told his colleagues. "We're able to rise above our normal partisanship and many times our normal positions, because these are not ordinary times. This is not an ordinary time," he said. McConnell: Coronavirus response 'requires extraordinary measures' March 17, 2020 01:17 The White House told Senate Republicans that Americans could see cash payments in late April, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said after the meeting the bill could cost more than $1 trillion.







Not just older people: Younger adults are also getting the coronavirus The spread of the coronavirus through a Seattle-area nursing home seemed to underscore a key point about the disease: Older and sicker individuals are most at risk. And while it is true that nursing home residents are particularly vulnerable to serious complications from the illness, younger and middle-age adults, those in their 30s, 40s and 50s, are far from immune from catching the virus. Read more here.







Macy's to temporarily close all stores All Macy's stores will temporarily close by the end of business on Tuesday through March 31 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the company announced in a press release. The temporary store closures include all Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy's stores. The company's ecommerce sites will remain open and impacted workers will receive benefits and compensation. Macy's joins dozens of retailers including Nike, Nordstrom and PVH Corp that have announced they will temporarily close their stores in response to the outbreak.






