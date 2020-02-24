Bryant's legacy on display at Celtics vs. Lakers game The legacy of Kobe Bryant was on display during Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. The two teams have what is arguably the biggest — and at times most heated — rivalry in the NBA. But the respect between the organizations was on display, with many Celtics players wearing purple wristbands to honor Bryant. And in a sight that few NBA fans would have ever imagined, Celtics legend Bill Russell showed up to the game decked out in purple and gold, including a Bryant jersey. Basketball Legend Bill Russell wearing purple and gold at #LakersVsCeltics game pic.twitter.com/pZfaGxDeq0 — Andrea Jackson 📺🇺🇸 (@AJacksonTV) February 24, 2020 The Lakers edged out the Celtics 114-112. Immediately after Monday's memorial, the Staples Center will be prepared for a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Clippers, with tip-off set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Share this -







Orange County plans to pay tribute, too Orange County, home to all nine victims of the crash, will be a key part of the day. The city of Santa Ana is expected to open City Hall to mourners who want to watch a live broadcast of the memorial. Orange County Great Park soccer stadium plans to offer the same service.







Memorial service expected to honor all the victims Monday's memorial service is expected to also honor the seven other people who died in the January helicopter crash. Here are snapshots of their stories: John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli John Altobelli served as the head coach of the Orange Coast College Athletics baseball program, in Costa Mesa, for 27 years. During his tenure, he racked up four state championships and last year, he was named National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association. His 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa, who was best friends with Gianna Bryant, dreamed of becoming a star basketball player. Tony Altobelli, John's brother, told NBC News that Keri Altobelli was a great mom to Alyssa and the couple's two other children, Lexi and J.J. Sarah and Payton Chester Payton Chester, a 13-year-old basketball player, and her mother, Sarah, were also passengers on the helicopter. Payton aspired to play basketball in high school and college, according to her uncle Andy George. In an interview with the Orange County Register, he described his sister, Sarah Chester, as "the one everyone counted on." Christina Mauser Christina Mauser, 38, was an assistant basketball coach at the Mamba Sports Academy who had been personally selected for the job by Kobe Bryant, according to her husband, Matt. "He picked her because she was amazing," Matt Mauser said during an interview with the "TODAY" show. "I was so proud of her and she was so happy." Christina Mauser leaves behind the couple's three children. Ara Zobayan Ara Zobayan was a certified commercial pilot, flight instructor and ground instructor. "He was always making sure that every box was checked and, and we never — we never — flew in something that wasn't comfortable," Jacob Chambers, Zobayan's student, told NBC Los Angeles. "He was one of the best pilots I've flown with."







Who will be attending the Kobe Bryant memorial service? Few details about the memorial service have emerged, but it won't just be close friends and family of the basketball star in attendance. A number of Kobe Bryant's fans will also be there, according to the event's organizers, who had announced that fans could register for the Staples Center "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" from Feb. 14 to 17. Tickets for the service ran between $24.02 to $224 in a tribute to uniform numbers worn by the all-time basketball great and his daughter. According to multiple reports, the number of fans who registered for the event exceeded the 20,000 seats available at the Staples Center and thousands of people were placed on a waitlist to purchase tickets. Approved registrants received unique access codes via email Feb. 18 that they could use to purchase tickets starting the next day. The Los Angeles Lakers said that proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, formerly known as the Mamba Sports Foundation. Fans line up to get into the Staples Center to attend a public memorial for former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP






