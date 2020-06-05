Buffalo mayor addresses video of police shoving protester

Judge orders Denver police to stop firing tear gas, projectiles at peaceful protesters (1/2) #ALERT #Denver – A federal judge issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) clarifying #DPD use of non-lethal dispersant devices. In the meantime, we will comply with the judge’s directions, many of which are already in line with our community-consulted Use of Force Policy. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 6, 2020 Share this -







D.C. asks National Guard to go home On a day when the governor of Ohio said a state National Guard member was removed from duty in Washington, D.C. after the FBI discovered evidence of the soldier's white supremacist ideology online, the city's mayor asked Ohio to withdraw its guard members. District Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday wrote letters to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy arguing that the presence of their guard members is "unnecessary and may be counterproductive." The troops were sent at the behest of the U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, DeWine said. Bowser didn't mention the removal of the guard member. DeWine said Friday the soldier was under federal investigation and it appeared likely "he will be permanently removed from the Ohio National Guard." Bowser said the city's state of emergency in response to George Floyd protests that took place near the White House ended Friday morning. I am calling on Ohio Governor @MikeDeWine to withdraw the @OHNationalGuard from DC.



I appreciate their service. However, their presence is unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/Pxa7oNBCdP — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MurielBowser) June 5, 2020 Share this -







Confederate statue in Mobile, Alabama, moved A statue of a Confederate admiral was removed from public view overnight in Mobile, Alabama, the city's mayor said Friday. The statue of Civl War Rear Admiral Raphael Semmes near the History Museum of Mobile was dedicated in 1900. Mayor Sandy Stimpson did not mention nationwide protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd, but she said moving the monument would help the city heal. "Moving this statue will not change the past," he said. "It is about removing a potential distraction so we may focus clearly on the future of our city." On June 4, 2020, I ordered that the statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes be moved from its location at the intersection of Government and Royal streets in downtown Mobile. — Mayor Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) June 5, 2020 Share this -







Remembering Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday Protesters photograph a projection of Breonna Taylor on a government building in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 5, 2020. Brett Carlsen / Getty Images Share this -







Maryland man arrested after videotaped assault on teens on trail A Maryland cyclist suspected of attacking a group of teens as they put up signs calling for justice for George Floyd was arrested Friday, police in Maryland said. Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, Maryland, was booked on allegations of second-degree assault in the Monday attack, which was videotaped and posted on social media. One of the victims, described as a male, was pushed down by the suspect, who used his bicycle, the Park Police Montgomery County Division said in a statement. Two other teens, described as females, were also listed as victims of the attack in Bethesda. The trio was putting up flyers that read, "A MAN WAS LYNCHED BY THE POLICE. WHAT ARE YOU DOING ABOUT IT?" Read the full story here. Share this -





