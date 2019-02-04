Bullock apologizes for not warning about former aide's harassment

Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who is looking at a 2020 presidential bid, apologized in a blog post Monday for having "fell short in my role preventing sexual harassment."

In a Medium post on Monday, Bullock said he fired a top staffer in 2015 after he "sexually harassed a colleague at an after-hours event." But when that aide was hired by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Bullock's team never informed them about the reason they had let the aide go.

The New York Times reported late last month that the aide was accused of sexual harassment by two different women during his time with de Blasio, allegations that once again led to his firing.

"I was wrong and naive to think I did enough. I should have done more to ensure future employers would learn of his behavior. I also know these realizations come too late for the two women in New York City. For that, I’m deeply sorry," Bullock wrote.

"Men who sexually harass and assault others are too often repeat offenders, and those of us who are made aware of credible allegations have a responsibility to make sure those men aren’t in a position to do so again."

This is not the first time a former top aide to a 2020er has been implicated in sexual harassment. In December, a top aide to California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris resigned after a report surfaced that he had settled a harassment complaint for $400,000 while Harris had worked as the state attorney general.

And Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders apologized earlier this month to "women who were harassed or mistreated" on his 2016 campaign amid multiple reports of accusations from women who worked on his campaign.