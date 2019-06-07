Bullock says he's being 'penalized' out of debate for doing his job

WASHINGTON — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday that he should be allowed to participate in the first Democratic presidential debate later this month despite the possibility he won’t qualify for the event.

Bullock did not enter the race until the close of his state’s legislature in mid-May. He repeatedly argued throughout the winter and early spring that he needed to focus on shepherding through the Republican legislature’s reauthorization of Medicaid expansion in the state.

But the May 14 entry left him with less than a month to qualify for this month’s debate, which is hosted by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. And a methodological clarification communicated to the media by the Democratic National Committee Thursday made it clear he’s on the outside looking in ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

“I’ve been penalized for making sure people have healthcare, for making sure that even in a rural Republican state that we can get good things done,” Bullock said in an interview with NBC News.

“If I had to decide between campaigning for 100,000 donors or getting 100,000 people healthcare, that’s the easiest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

According to rules established by the DNC, candidates can qualify either by finishing with at least 1 percent in three sanctioned polls by different organizations or by the same organization of different geographic areas.

They can also qualify through a secondary avenue requiring 65,000 unique donors, but a candidates’ polling average is more important since it serves as a tiebreaker.

But Bullock has struggled in the polls during his campaign's first month.

His campaign had hoped a poll from the Washington Post and ABC News, in which he registered 1 percent, would count because the news outlets are on the DNC's list of approved polling outfits.

But the poll asked an open-ended question about preference for the Democratic presidential nomination, which solicited responses including politicians like President Trump and former first lady Michelle Obama.

The DNC clarified to reporters Thursday that the Washington Post/ABC poll would not count toward qualifying for the debate, and DNC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson told NBC News that the DNC “notified the Bullock team in March” of that decision.

Without that poll, Bullock has until Wednesday to hit 1 percent in one more poll and qualify. But even then, he wouldn’t be a lock because the party is capping the number of candidates at 20, and prioritizing the final spots based on polling average.

Bullock argued that the decision to limit debate participants shouldn't be made so far out from when voting begins.

When asked by NBC News if he will stay in the race if he is not given a spot on the debate stage, Bullock responded, “Absolutely.”