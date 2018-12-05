Feedback

Bush departs Washington for the final time

The former president's casket, accompanied by family, is aboard "Special Air Mission 41," en route to Texas.

The government plane will conduct a "tribute flight" honoring George H.W. Bush over his interment site at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, later this afternoon, according to a news release from Texas A&M University. 

The library is located on the university's campus. 

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Bush 41 Funeral

Jonathan Allen

Exiting cathedral, Sessions chats with former Senate colleagues. Will he run for his old seat?

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with former Senate colleagues, including Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., as he exited the cathedral. NBC News asked if he plans to run for his old Alabama Senate seat — which he’s been said to be considering — in 2020.

“I haven’t cleared my brain on that,” he said. He added that he doesn’t yet have a timeline for making a decision. Democrat Doug Jones won a special election last year after Sessions left the seat open to become Trump’s attorney general.

But Sessions, who earned Trump's wrath for recusing himself from oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, was ousted by the president just a day after last month’s midterm elections. Alabama is a heavily Republican state, and the GOP has a good shot at reclaiming the seat in 2020.

NBC News
NBC News

Bush departs Washington for the final time

The former president's casket, accompanied by family, is aboard "Special Air Mission 41," en route to Texas.

The government plane will conduct a "tribute flight" honoring George H.W. Bush over his interment site at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, later this afternoon, according to a news release from Texas A&M University. 

The library is located on the university's campus. 

NBC News
NBC News

ICYMI: George W. Bush continues sweet tradition with Michelle Obama

Bush was caught on video passing a cough drop to the former first lady during John McCain's funeral service in September — and appeared to slip her something sweet ahead of his father's ceremony today, too.

Allan Smith
Allan Smith

What's next following Bush's state funeral

With the former president's state funeral service in Washington, D.C., concluded, Bush's casket, accompanied by his family, will now board a government plane and head toward Houston, where ceremonial events and remembrances will continue through Thursday.

Thursday morning, another funeral service will be held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where Bush's grandson, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, and former Secretary of State James Baker will eulogize the former president.

Bush told CNN that his grandfather's funeral was an opportunity for the nation to "put politics aside."

Following that service, Bush's remains will be transported by funeral train to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Bush will be laid to rest on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, near his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

Daniel Barnes

Card: Bush's funeral marked 'disappearance' of tribalism that has 'captured America'

Andrew Card, who served as secretary of transportation under George H.W. Bush and later as former President George W. Bush's chief of staff, told NBC News that Bush's funeral was reflective of his decency and respect for others. 

"I found this to be very moving, it was emotional, it was wonderful to see the world coming together to do this," Card said, adding "We saw the former presidents, we saw the president of the United States, this was not a political event, this wasn't a partisan event, this was a celebration of a life well lived and a country served extremely well."

The ceremony marked a "disappearance" of tribalism that has "captured America for so long," Card continued.

"He respected individuals who served, even when he didn't agree with what they had to say," Card said.

NBC News
NBC News

How Bush responded when he heard his own eulogy

NBC's Willie Geist reports that Jon Meacham, biographer and friend to the former president, read the eulogy he delivered today to Bush before his death. 

Here's how Bush responded.

NBC News
NBC News

WATCH: Casket leaves cathedral as Bush heads home to Texas

Jonathan Allen

Funeral attendees stand during last hymn as Bush's casket carried down the aisle

The service is nearing its end, and as the final hymn is sung, the casket is carried down the aisle in procession.

The Bush family, again escorted by Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard, followed the casket out of the cathedral. 

Prince Charles filed out behind Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor and John Roberts, but as he passed them, they did not appear to exchange any words.

Jonathan Alter

Analysis: W. eulogy exceeded my expectations

I didn't have high expectations for George W. Bush's eulogy for his father. The fraught relationship between them, chronicled in Jacob Weisberg's book, "The Bush Tragedy," suggested it might be cliche-ridden and well short of moving.

It wasn't.

This was a fine moment for George W., a tough moment — as any son who has ever eulogized his beloved father (as I have) must know.

43 was, by almost all accounts, a worse president than 41, who himself wasn't a "great president," no matter what the commentary has been this week. But the better angels of the family — and the nation — came through. Among the lines from his eldest son that rang true for me, as a longtime critics of the Bushes:

"He looked for the good in each person, and he usually found it."

"He showed us how setbacks can strengthen."

"He could tease and needle but never out of malice."

"He was born with just two settings — full throttle, then sleep."

When George W. Bush broke down at the end of his eulogy, it brought a tear to my eye.

I was not crying over the death of his father. He was 94, and his death is no tragedy. And I wasn't crying over the authenticity and beauty of his son's love, though it was moving. I was sad because the Bush family, for all its leadership mistakes over the years, represents a tradition of service and honor and decency in this country that is at risk.

Let's hope these days of mourning can remind us that the generation that won World War II and built a great nation — a man who represented our better selves, or at least an aspiration to love and respect and decency — can inspire us to repair our country.

Jonathan Alter is an NBC News political contributor and analyst. His books include "The Center Holds: Obama and His Enemies" and "The Promise."

NBC News
NBC News

Prohibition ended 85 years ago today, NBC's presidential historian notes

advertisement