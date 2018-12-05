Bush's is first state funeral since former President Ford

On Wednesday, President George H.W. Bush will have the rare honor of a state funeral at Washington's National Cathedral.

The ceremony has been held for some of the nation's presidents and other notable figures. This will be the first such funeral since former President Gerald Ford died in late 2006.

A state funeral, usually a days-long event, is filled with military-related details from 21-gun salutes to musical pieces performed by military bands and choirs. The funerals are conducted by The Military District of Washington.

Some of the most recent presidents to have a state funeral included Ford, Ronald Reagan, and Lyndon Johnson.