The busing issue, explained
The issue of school busing, a flashpoint between Harris and Biden in the first debate featuring them, returned to the fore briefly Wednesday night.
To recap: Harris slammed Biden for having been a leader of anti-busing forces in the Senate in the 1970s and noted that as a child, she was bused to school. It turned into a major moment for her in the first debate and helped stoke a surge in her poll numbers.
On Wednesday, Tapper asked Harris if her position on busing is the same as Biden’s because she has answered questions by saying she wouldn’t have the federal government order busing now. “That is simply false,” Harris said. “When the vice president was in the United States Senate, working with segregationists, had I been in the United States Senate, I would have been completely on the other side of the aisle,” she said
Here’s why there might have been some confusion: The “federal government” is an imprecise term. Several decades ago, federal courts were issuing orders to local school districts to implement busing plans as a remedy for ongoing segregation. Biden and other busing opponents worked to block courts from using their powers to desegregate schools. Congress and the president weren’t legislating busing plans then, and aren’t doing so now.
Biden backs away from key trade deal
Biden distanced himself from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal that he backed when he served under Obama — a concession to labor and environmental groups.
Asked whether he’d rejoin the multilateral pact, which Trump backed out of in 2017, Biden said, “I’d renegotiate it.”
He further said he would do so with an eye toward labor and environmental concerns.
For a candidate who has tightly tied himself to the president he served on the campaign trail, the move amounted to a significant repositioning to the left.
The issue has been among the most important to labor groups. 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton previously abandoned her onetime support for it during that year’s campaign for the party’s nomination.
“Would I insist that labor be engaged?” Biden said. “The answer is yes.”
New York Mayor Bill De Blasio applauded the change.
“I consider that a victory,” the liberal mayor said.
Yang gets a moment to make his big pitch on redefining economic progress
Andrew Yang turned a question about how he was better than Biden to beat Trump into an opportunity to lay out his vision of overhauling the idea of economic progress.
Touting his coalition of “disaffected Trump voters, Libertarians and conservatives, as well as Democrats and progressives,” Yang said the key to winning Rust Belt states is to point out that in a record-breaking economy, “suicides, depression, anxiety — it’s gotten so bad that Amercan life expectancy has declined for the past three years.”
He raised the case of his wife, who provides at home care for his autistic son. “What does her work count at in today’s economy?” Yang asked? “Zero, and we know that’s the opposite of the truth. We know that her work is among the most challenging and vital.”
Yang said in order to win, “We redefine economic progress to include all the things that matter to the people in Michigan and all of us, like our own health, our well being, our mental health, our clean air and clean water, how our kids are doing — if we change the measurements of the 21st century economy to revolve around our own well-being, then we will win this election.”
Gillibrand challenges Biden on his past comments on working women
What's the Green New Deal, and where do candidates stand on it?
Candidates briefly tussled over components of the Green New Deal, an ambitious plan to combat climate change proposed by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
Here's what's in the plan (and a few things that are not) and who in the 2020 field supports and opposes it:
- Calls for a complete transition to renewable energy by 2030 and to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions
- Addresses topics like racial and economic inequality
- Includes a call for the government to guarantee jobs for everyone, support labor unions, and enact universal health care and housing
- Calls for a massive 10-year infrastructure plan that the resolution likens to spending during World War II
- It does not address how it would be paid for
- Does not include a direct call for imposing a price on climate pollution, like a carbon tax
- Supported by: Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bill de Blasio, Andrew Yang, Jay Inslee, Beto O'Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Marianne Williamson and Julian Castro
- Opposed by John Hickenlooper, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet, Steve Bullock, Tim Ryan and John Delaney
Booker calls out voter suppression
Booker got a huge applause line when he interjected in the discussion about how Democrats can win back Rust-belt states that they lost to Trump in 2016. This was the first time it was mentioned at the debate — and an important point. Experts have noted that in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County, for instance, which has a sizable black population, 60,000 fewer votes were cast in 2016 for Hillary Clinton than in 2012 for Barack Obama. Experts have attributed that to onerous voter ID laws designed to depress African American turnout.
Democrats will need to know how to not only turn out black voters in 2020 but also how to get them to actually cast a ballot. Civil liberties groups have raised alarm about access to polls, voter ID laws and other suppression tactics that could continue to depress turnout among minority voters.
Obama’s legacy taking a beating from his own party
The Democratic candidates aren’t pulling any punches when talking about the Obama administration, using it to go after Biden on a variety of topics — particularly immigration.
Whether that’s a smart strategy will remain to be seen. Obama remains very popular with most Democrats.
Trump seized on some of the debate to take his own, mostly inaccurate shot at the Obama administration’s immigration policies. Obama did detain migrant children but did not have a policy in place that resulted in child separations.
Castro thanked Obama, however, with taking actions after the 2008 recession to prepare the ground for the strong economy that Trump has often taken credit for.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes with some advice for Biden
Hayes thinks Biden, who many pundits believe has the best shot of attracting working-class voters in the industrial Midwest, should more regularly tout the Obama administration’s bailout of the automotive industry in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
Eric Garner and NYC public housing issue put heat on de Blasio
As a mayor, Bill de Blasio might be more easily yoked to specific issues than big-picture national figures like Biden.
Tonight, de Blasio has repeatedly come under fire for his administration’s handling of the death of Eric Garner at the hands of NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo and, as of the last question, the elevated lead levels found in his city’s public housing complexes.
Fact check: What will automation do to trucking jobs?
Saying the U.S. is "in the midst of the greatest economic transformation in our history," Yang warned Wednesday that "artificial intelligence is coming" and that "it’s going to displace hundreds of thousands of call center workers, truck drivers — the most common job in 29 states."
Automation will surely affect the truck driving industry, which employs more than 3.5 million people according to the American Trucking Associations.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office released a report earlier this year and concluded that there are two possible scenarios. The industry could see a full automation of long-haul trucking that would lead to a reduction of jobs and lower wages, or the industry may find that self-driving trucks still need operators, changing the skill set and wages of truck drivers without significantly affecting the number of jobs.
Gillibrand calls out white privilege
Gillibrand gave a smart answer on race here that was not the usual canned answer you hear from politicians. She acknowledged the privilege she has as a wealthy white woman and how she has used that privilege to explain racial injustice to white voters so that the onus is not on candidates of color, like Booker and Harris.
Bennet gets a moment
The normally mild-mannered Bennet stole a moment midway through the debate when he expressed exasperation why candidates like Kamala Harris talk about desegregation busing policies of the 1970s — when segregation is worse today than it was back then.
“Equal is not equal,” Bennet said.
The senator also tied prison incarceration to education, noting that the overwhelming majority of inmates don’t have a high-school degree.
“Let's fix our school system,” Bennet said to loud applause.