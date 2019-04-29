Feedback

Buttigieg, Booker turn down invite to Iowa Christian conservatives group

WASHINGTON — Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker are turning down an invitation to an Iowa conservative Christian group’s summit, joining Beto O’Rourke, who had previously said he wouldn’t attend.

Bob Vander Plaats, an influential social conservative leader in Iowa who runs the group The Family Leader, had told NBC News previously that he was inviting the Democratic candidates for president to have a discussion around faith and unity in July. The invitation, he said, comes as a number of Democrats this year have been speaking about their faith on the campaign trail.

But Booker, the New Jersey senator, tweeted Monday that although he welcomes any chance to talk about how faith guides him, he won’t be attending.

“I cannot — in good conscience — attend an event put on by an organization that preaches bigotry and sows hate against the LGBTQ community,” Booker wrote.

Buttigieg’s campaign had said previously that he was considering accepting the invitation. Buttigieg, the South Bend, Ind. mayor who is gay, has emphasized how he believes his same-sex marriage has brought him closer to God and has challenged religious conservatives for their opposition to same-sex marriage.

“We keep an open mind to the invitations that we receive,” Buttigieg press secretary Chris Meagher said. “We will be declining this invitation.”

Vander Plaats tells NBC News that it’s a “calculated decision” by the candidates not to attend, particularly considering that many have discussed faith openly on the campaign trail:

“The message it sends is they want to run for president for a piece of America, not for all of America,” Vander Plaats said Monday. “When they’re sending a vision of unity, we’re offering a chance to discuss unity in a civil and safe environment and have a good conversation about it. We think we’re providing a great opportunity. Obviously it’s their choice.”

Bob Vander Plaats’ name raised in profile in 2010 when he led a successful effort that ousted three Iowa Supreme Court judges from the bench after the court’s unanimous ruling in 2009 to legalize gay marriage in the state.

He also attracted attention ahead of the 2016 RNC Convention when he told NBC News that “everything’s got to be on the table” at the convention, including the unbinding of delegates to avoid a Trump nomination.

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Meet the Press Blog

Vaughn Hillyard
Josh Lederman and Vaughn Hillyard

Buttigieg, Booker turn down invite to Iowa Christian conservatives group

WASHINGTON — Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker are turning down an invitation to an Iowa conservative Christian group’s summit, joining Beto O’Rourke, who had previously said he wouldn’t attend.

Bob Vander Plaats, an influential social conservative leader in Iowa who runs the group The Family Leader, had told NBC News previously that he was inviting the Democratic candidates for president to have a discussion around faith and unity in July. The invitation, he said, comes as a number of Democrats this year have been speaking about their faith on the campaign trail.

But Booker, the New Jersey senator, tweeted Monday that although he welcomes any chance to talk about how faith guides him, he won’t be attending.

“I cannot — in good conscience — attend an event put on by an organization that preaches bigotry and sows hate against the LGBTQ community,” Booker wrote.

Buttigieg’s campaign had said previously that he was considering accepting the invitation. Buttigieg, the South Bend, Ind. mayor who is gay, has emphasized how he believes his same-sex marriage has brought him closer to God and has challenged religious conservatives for their opposition to same-sex marriage.

“We keep an open mind to the invitations that we receive,” Buttigieg press secretary Chris Meagher said. “We will be declining this invitation.”

Vander Plaats tells NBC News that it’s a “calculated decision” by the candidates not to attend, particularly considering that many have discussed faith openly on the campaign trail:

“The message it sends is they want to run for president for a piece of America, not for all of America,” Vander Plaats said Monday. “When they’re sending a vision of unity, we’re offering a chance to discuss unity in a civil and safe environment and have a good conversation about it. We think we’re providing a great opportunity. Obviously it’s their choice.”

Bob Vander Plaats’ name raised in profile in 2010 when he led a successful effort that ousted three Iowa Supreme Court judges from the bench after the court’s unanimous ruling in 2009 to legalize gay marriage in the state.

He also attracted attention ahead of the 2016 RNC Convention when he told NBC News that “everything’s got to be on the table” at the convention, including the unbinding of delegates to avoid a Trump nomination.

Ben Kamisar

Biden spends big on Facebook during campaign launch week

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden dominated in political ad spending on Facebook last week, as the new Democratic presidential candidate sought to build early traction with voters. 

Biden spent $406,860 between April 21 and April 27, Facebook's Ad Library Report shows, more than double that of the next-highest political spender, President Trump's campaign. But all of that spending came in just the last three days of the week, since Biden didn't announce his bid until Thursday. 

The Democrat bought ads in the hopes of spreading his announcement video, adding possible supporters to his campaign's list and encouraging donations. 

That donation push appears to have been fruitful, as Biden reported raising $6.3 million on his first day as a candidate, more than any other Democrat on launch day this cycle. 

The Trump campaign spent the second most of any political group, with $158,343. That healthy spending pace is no surprise — Trump's campaign has spent $3.6 million on Facebook from Dec. 30 to March 23, NBC News reported last month based off of analysis from the Online Advertising Transparency Project. That total was more than all of the Democratic candidates combined at that point. 

Many of his ads centered on fundraising pushes surrounding the birthdays of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, with other messages including Spanish ads aimed at the crisis in Venezuela, and ads promoting Trump's signature, red "MAGA" hats as well as an 'exclusive membership card" to the campaign. 

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren's $100,677 was good for the third-most political spending of the week. Some of the major themes in her ads included her asking for donations by highlighting her decision to eschew high-dollar fundraising events as well as her new proposal to cancel student debt for more than 40 million Americans. 

Other top political Facebook spenders last week included the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, entrepreneur Andrew Yang's presidential campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. 

Mike Memoli

International Association of Firefighters endorses Biden

PITTSBURGH — Joe Biden officially earned the endorsement of the firefighters union Monday, putting in his corner a powerful organizing force that stayed on the sidelines of the 2016 race.

The executive board of the International Association of Firefighters met and voted to ratify its endorsement of the former vice president within hours of his formal entry into the race on Thursday. The union had warmly welcomed Biden to their annual Washington convention last month with signs of “Run, Joe, Run!”  

General President Harold Schaitberger made the endorsement official in an online video.

“Joe’s a lot like our firefighters. He's a problem solver who cares deeply about America, and [is] committed to making our country better,” Schaitberger says. 

Schaitberger and other firefighters union members will join Biden as he holds his first public campaign event Monday in a city closely associated with then union movement, Pittsburgh. Biden is expected to focus his remarks at a Teamsters Union hall on his plans to rebuild the middle class, calling it the “backbone” of American society.

The IAFF video focused on his economic appeal.

“He’s one of the staunchest advocates for working families. He knows that a strong middle class means a strong America. And we know as president he will stand up for all the patriotic Americans who want nothing more than to earn a decent wage, send their kids to college, have affordable healthcare and a decent and secure retirement,” Schaitberger said in the video. 

The IAFF stayed out of the 2016 election, declining to endorse Hillary Clinton in her bid against Donald Trump. IAFF endorsed Chris Dodd in the 2008 Democratic primary despite Biden’s presence in the field then. It’s backing of John Kerry in 2004 helped the then-Massachusetts senator emerge as the nominee.

Ben Kamisar

Klobuchar on Mueller report; 'This looks like obstruction of justice'

WASHINGTON — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., argued Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia interference could implicate President Trump in obstruction of justice, even as she remains hesitant to call for Trump's impeachment. 

"When you read that report in detail and you start out with what happened with Russia, to me, it looks like obstruction," she told "Meet the Press" on Sunday. 

"Maybe Russia didn't use tanks, maybe they didn't use missiles, but the invaded our democracy all the same."

Unlike some of her Democratic presidential primary opponents, Klobuchar hasn't outright called for impeachment. And she repeatedly dodged the question as to whether she supports the House beginning impeachment proceedings to flesh out the case agains the president. 

"The House is going to make that decision and for me, the most important thing is to hold this president accountable. And as Director Mueller himself pointed out in the report, there are many ways to do that," Klobuchar said to host Andrea Mitchell. 

"One is with the process through Congress which includes these investigations with the president is already stonewalling. The second is other investigations that are going on right now including in the state of New York. And the third is pretty straightforward, Andrea, that is defeating him in 2020. And that’s what I intend to do."

The partially-redacted report, which was released last week, concluded that while Trump's campaign “expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election activities.”

But after detailing 10 issues where the report investigated possible obstruction of justice, Mueller decided not to charge the president. 

"While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Mueller wrote. 

Watch Klobuchar's full interview below. 

Mike Memoli

Biden campaign raises $6.3 million on day one

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden began his third White House bid with a fundraising show of force, raising $6.3 million in his first day as a candidate.

The 24-hour total, as announced by the campaign Friday, would best the rest Democratic field to date, topping Beto O’Rourke’s first-day $6.1 million total. Bernie Sanders, whose 2016 campaign helped turn grassroots, online fundraising into a litmus test for party candidates, brought in $5.9 million on his first day.

The former vice president's campaign said it received donations from 96,926 individuals in all 50 states and U.S. territories. Among donations made online, 97 percent were in amounts less than $200, for an average online donation of $41.

Biden’s first full day as a candidate included not just a vigorous online fundraising push, but also a high-dollar fundraiser in Philadelphia Thursday evening.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, who helped organize the event, told CNN Friday that that event alone helped raise three-quarters of a million.

“You’re part of the folks that brung me to the dance as they say a long time ago, from ’72 on,” Biden told several hundred donors at the home David Cohen, a Comcast executive. Comcast is the parent company of NBC News.

In his remarks, Biden also made clear that he would be focusing his campaign on rebuilding the middle class, calling it the “North Star” of his candidacy.

“You all are generous and successful people. But I look around at all of you and you’re the same people who understand that there’s a basic bargain that used to exist in this country, that if someone supported the enterprise that succeeded, they got to benefit from it just as well as everyone else. … It’s not the case anymore,” he said. “My north star of what we’re going to talk about in terms of the economy is restoring the middle class, but looking at economic dignity. Not just the GDP. What is happening to people. Do they have security?”

Ben Kamisar

North Carolina special House election ads echo familiar themes

WASHINGTON — With just days left until Tuesday's primary for North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District, the more than two-dozen candidates running are racing to define themselves and gain any edge. 

The messaging from the ads is right in line with the trends from the 2018 cycle — most Republican ads are aimed at hugging President Trump close and portraying a tough approach, while Democrats are largely focusing on health care and the economy.

Here's a roundup of some of the prevailing themes from the airwaves in the race to succeed the late GOP Rep. Walter Jones. 

So many candidates

The GOP field of 17 candidates is so large that even GOP ads are poking fun at the amount of Republicans running. 

"They're identical. They love President Trump, they all shout louder than the rest: 'Build the wall.' But only one can get it done," the narrator says in an ad by an outside group supporting accountant Celeste Cairns.

"So many candidates for Congress. How do you choose? Send a Marine," an ad from Republican Chimer Clark's campaign begins. 

Trump is king

Support for the president is a centerpiece of many GOP campaign ads. 

Chimer Clark's campaign doesn't mention Trump by name in one of his ads, but it highlights how he is "pro-life, pro-gun and pro-wall" as Clark shoots at a target at a gun range. 

One of Phil Shepard's ads promises to "build the wall [and] shut ObamaCare down," adding "We have Trump, we need Shepard." 

And Republican Francis DeLuca's spot includes the former Marine helicopter pilot declaring "President Trump's right: Drain the swamp and build the wall. That's why I'm running for Congress." 

Attacks on Democrats

National Democrats and progressive policies are also evoked by Republican candidates.

In his ad, small businessman Eric Rouse shoots clay pigeons that have statements like "anti gun" and "Green New Deal" adorned on them. 

And an ad boosting pediatrician Joan Perry says her profession will help her take care of "kids" like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders, and ends with a video of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing. 

Democrats lean on bio, experience

The airwaves are far less crowded on the Democratic side—just four candidates have run ads. 

Former Marine pilot Richard Bew, New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw  and former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas all are sticking with bio spots that call out to a few key issues to Democrats: protecting Medicare, criticizing the GOP tax cuts, and equal access to health care. 

Ben Kamisar

Dem candidates welcome Biden to race with fundraising pitches

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidates are responding to former Vice President Joe Biden's decision to jump into the presidential race ... with fundraising appeals.

In the hours after Biden's announcement, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders all reached out to their lists to raise money off of Biden's announcement. 

Booker's email appeal notes that "there is no doubt his decision could shake up the race," and warns that Biden's entry "poses a real challenge for an underdog campaign like ours."

Castro takes a more confident approach, arguing that he welcomes Biden's candidacy because even though he is not a frontrunner, "this country was not built by frontrunners."

O'Rourke's email and Sanders' text-message appeal strikes a similar note, both telling supporters that "today is an important day" to show support. 

Inslee's email points to his embrace of combating climate change, arguing that "with so many voices speaking up, it's up to us to ensure climate change becomes the defining issue of this race." 

And Harris pivots off of praise for Biden and her declaration that "the more, the merrier" in a primary to ask for a donation to help her "cut through the noise and reach more voters" in the crowded primary. 

Ben Kamisar

Top Biden aide: He's at the top of presidential primary polls because people 'know who he is'

WASHINGTON — Kate Bedingfield, the deputy campaign manager for former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid, argued Thursday that Biden can be the change that Democratic voters are looking for despite being one of the oldest candidates in the field. 

"Voters know Joe Biden. I think they know he's a man of character, he's a man of empathy," she said on MSNBC. 

"And, I think, as Democrats are looking for a change — and frankly, it's voters across  the country looking for a change from what we currently have in the White House — there's no bigger change than Joe Biden."

Watch Bedingfield's full interview with MSNBC's Hallie Jackson, hours after Biden launched his campaign, below. 

Dartunorro Clark
Dartunorro Clark

Cory Booker gave $460K to charity over 10 years, tax returns show

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., released 10 years of tax returns on Wednesday, which show that the lawmaker and 2020 hopeful gave $460,000 to charity between 2009 and 2018.

As a U.S. senator, Booker receives a salary of $174,000 a year. In 2018, he reported $152,715 in income and paid $29,446 in federal taxes. That same tax year, he gave $24,000 to charity. In 2017, the senator raked in more income than in 2018 — $429, 983 — in addition to his Senate salary thanks to $275,250 in income from "Rents, Royalties, Patents, and Copyrights." He paid $34,298 in taxes that year. 

Booker released a book in 2009 titled "United: Thoughts on Finding Common Ground and Advancing the Common Good."

Booker now joins several other 2020 candidates who have publicly released tax returns public. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., released his long-awaited returns earlier this month. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also released 15 years of returns. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., added 2018 to the 10 years of returns she released last August. In March, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was the first candidate to release her 2018 returns, publishing 12 years total, and started an online petition that calls on every candidate to disclose their taxes. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, and his wife released 10 years of tax returns in mid-April.

Beto and his wife reported $370,412 in income in 2017, the most recent year available, and listed $1,166 in charitable giving, which is one-third of 1 percent. Harris and her husband made $1.9 million last year, according to her returns, and gave $27,000 to charity. Warren and her husband reported $906,000 in income and reported donating $50,000 to charity in 2018.

Justice Gilpin-Green

Harry Reid: Democrats can't 'afford' impeachment

LAS VEGAS — Former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid said Tuesday that his party can't "afford" to impeach President Donald Trump, arguing that such an effort could backfire politically. 

“If you look at what happened following the impeachment of President Clinton, his popularity rose dramatically,” Reid said. “We have just a short time until the next election. If impeachment proceedings go forward — and they might go forward — I think this country will be spending an inordinate amount of time on impeachment and nothing else. And I don’t think we can afford that.”

The former Nevada Senator appeared alongside former GOP House Speaker John Boehner for an on-stage interview with “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada’s MGM Public Policy Institute.

Prior to the event, the two men had a chance to address a topic that’s historically dear to Reid on the Chuck ToddCast: term limits for judges. Some Democrats have flirted with supporting term limits as both a way to provide a check on the judiciary and lower the stakes of a confirmation battle. 

When asked if it's time to consider term limits for judges, Reid said, “the judiciary itself should take care of it.”  But, he added, "if they don’t do something about it themselves, Congress is gonna step in in the meantime.”

Boehner agreed: “I don’t think there’s any way to legislate this. But I think the Bar Association and these judges need to look in the mirror and determine what makes sense.”

advertisement