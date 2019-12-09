Buttigieg campaign opens fundraisers to reporters, will release names of Mckinsey clients DES MOINES, Iowa — Pete Buttigieg’s campaign announced Monday that they will now open their fundraisers to the press and release a list of his campaign bundlers. A short while later, Mckinsey and Company said in a statement to NBC News that they will allow the South Bend, Indiana mayor to release the names of his clients from his time working at the worldwide consulting firm company. Pete Buttigieg holds a town hall event in Creston, Iowa, on Nov. 25, 2019. Scott Morgan / Reuters file The announcements came after days of heightened scrutiny over Buttigieg’s closed door fundraisers and a non-disclosure agreement that has prevented him from naming what clients he worked for while at McKinsey from 2007-2010. In a statement, campaign manager Mike Schmuhl wrote, “In a continued commitment to transparency, we are announcing today that our campaign will open fundraisers to reporters, and will release the names of people raising money for our campaign.” Shortly after that, McKinsey and Co. responded to an NBC News request stating that they would allow Buttigieg to disclose who his clients were during his time at the firm. Buttigieg has been publicly calling on the company to release him from the NDA over the last several days. A spokesman for the firm wrote in a statement, “After receiving permission from the relevant clients, we have informed Mayor Buttigieg that he may disclose the identity of the clients he served while at McKinsey from 2007 to 2010.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Buttigieg have spent the past few days jostling over the transparency of one another’s campaigns. Buttigieg has called on Warren to release tax returns from her time in the private sector and Warren challenged Buttigieg to open his fundraisers and disclose his Mckinsey clients. Sunday night, the Warren campaign released a case-by-case breakdown of how the senator was paid for her past legal work. Schmuhl says Buttigieg’s fundraiser will be open to the press starting Wednesday and a list of the people who fundraise on his behalf will be released within the week. As for the list of his Mckinsey clients, Buttigieg’s senior communication advisor Lis Smith tweeted that the campaign will “be releasing the list soon.” Share this -







Bloomberg is spending big on Facebook ads too WASHINGTON — There's been a whole lot of coverage of billionaire Michael Bloomberg's massive television spending (almost $59 million so far) for his presidential campaign. But he's also outpacing the field on Facebook too. From Nov. 24 through Dec. 5, Bloomberg's campaign has spent $1.97 million on Facebook, according to the platform's ad tracking website. That's more than fellow billionaire Tom Steyer, who's spent $1.3 million over that same period; Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who's spent about $400,000; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who's spent $382,000; and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who's spent $176,000. President Trump's campaign has spent $667,000 over that period. Recent Bloomberg ads include a big push promoting open field organizer jobs, pushing short biographical spots, touting his commitment to climate change, and re-upping clips of his initial campaign ads.







Elizabeth Warren releases detailed breakdown of income from legal work CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., released a case-by-case breakdown of how much she was paid for her past legal work Sunday night, totaling just under $2 million over more than 30 years and capping off a days-long back-and-forth over transparency with 2020 rival, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren holds a town hall event in West Des Moines, Iowa on Nov. 25, 2019. Scott Morgan / Reuters file The Warren campaign broke down the fifty-plus cases by Warren's role on them, with her ranging from acting as counsel, to working as a mediator. Many of the cases for which she wrote amicus briefs, for instance, were done pro bono. You can read the full breakdown here. While the Buttigieg team has been calling on Warren to release her tax returns for this period of time but Warren's campaign countered Sunday that tax returns wouldn't get to the income question that Buttigieg's camp is seeking — those returns don't itemize the sources of income, for instance. Warren's team adds that about half of this information was available in public records, but they worked to include more beyond that. Most cases are accounted for in here. "Any candidate who refuses to provide basic details about his or her own record and refuses to allow voters or the press to understand who is buying access to their time and what they are getting in return will be seen by voters as part of the same business-as-usual politics that voters have consistently rejected," Warren Communications Director Kristen Orthman said in a statement.







Biden's campaign touts success of 'No Malarkey' Iowa bus tour CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Joe Biden's campaign is touting its successes from the former vice president's "No Malarkey" bus tour through Iowa, saying it helped to solidify support in this key early state where he has seen his poll numbers slip in recent months. In a congratulatory email obtained by NBC News, Deputy Campaign Manager Pete Kavanaugh told staff that Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden met with more than 3,300 caucus-goers over 19 stops throughout the state. Biden held several meet and greets with voters on the week-long trip, a recently new campaign strategy they believe leverages his strength in one-on-one interactions with voters. Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop in Emmetsburg, Iowa on Nov 26, 2019. Scott Olson / Getty Images "In a state that prizes — and rewards — the personal interactions that come with retail politics, there's simply no one better at it than Joe Biden and this week we saw why," Kavanaugh writes. Looking beyond the campaign trail, the campaign also noted that their digital video showing world leaders laughing at President Donald Trump during the NATO meeting became the campaign's most watched social media video with 12 million views across platforms. Citing growing enthusiasm, Kavanaugh adds that the campaign is confident that Biden is "uniquely positioned to compete — and meet the delegate thresholds — in all 1,678 precincts across the state." Iowans NBC News spoke with over the past week were genuinely pleased to see Biden visit mid-sized and rural towns throughout the state that he had not previously visited. However, it's remains unclear if Biden's visit will help convince Iowans to support him over the current frontrunner in the Hawkeye State, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Kathleen Delate, an agriculture professor at Iowa State University thanked Biden for making the trip to Ames, Iowa, but suggested that his arrival could be a little too late now that Buttigieg is the "shiny new thing" drawing attention because he has stumped in Iowa more often than Biden. Biden denied her premise that he has not spent much time in Iowa, saying that he has already traveled over 10,000 miles throughout his 15trips in the state. He said he'll make up for lost time for jumping into the race later than most candidates, emphasizing his deep belief that winning the state is a recognition of "democracy beginning in Iowa." Kavanaugh told staff that there's still a lot of ground to cover in Iowa, predicting that the race will come down to the final days leading to the February 3rd caucuses. "There are 58 short days until February 3rd, and a lot of work to do. Let's go win this thing."







Bennet doubles down on pitch for moderates in New Hampshire CONCORD, N.H. — A new strategy memo from Sen. Michael Bennet's, D-Colo., presidential campaign to supporters and donors spells out how his campaign will place a greater emphasis on New Hampshire leading up to the primary in February where the race remains fluid and independent or unaffiliated voters make up the biggest part of the electorate. The memo, exclusively obtained by NBC News, highlights Bennet's push for a moderate message in a field crowded with progressive proposals. "The ideological candidates will likely wash out — as they historically tend to do — when voters truly consider which candidate can realistically win in a general election," the memo says. Sen. Michael Bennet speaks during the Democratic presidential debate in Miami on June 27, 2019. Doug Mills / The New York Times via Redux Pictures "Voters continue to struggle to find a standard-bearer who inspires confidence in their ability to win against Trump and lead the country forward," the memo adds. "Will the always-sensible voters of Iowa and New Hampshire, with electability front of mind, nominate an electorally untested small town mayor; a senator from a coastal blue state who puts ideology over progress; or a past generation of leadership?" "I don't think the democrats are going to beat Donald Trump with a bunch of empty promises of free stuff," Bennet told NBC News after an event in Concord, NH earlier today, singling out Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. as fitting into that criticism. Despite currently polling in low single digits in the state, Bennet insists that his positions and what he presents as a candidate will ultimately impress New Hampshire voters. Earlier today, Bennet launched a digital ad to announce that he would be holding 50 New Hampshire town halls in the 10 weeks leading up to the primary as he kicked off a five-day swing in the state — an ambitious schedule that could be modified if Bennet has to attend impeachment hearings in January, his campaign said. Multiple noteworthy New Hampshire political figures told NBC News that they like Bennet, and his more moderate positions compared to some of the other Democratic candidates, but aren't quite willing or able to throw their support behind him due to skepticism of his ability to beat out the current four-way split of frontrunners in the state. "We, of course, recognize our current standing in the race," the memo adds, "though we are within the margin of error of many candidates who are better known — and, in recent weeks, polls have shown us tied or ahead of half the candidates who were on the recent debate stage. " "I think there's a lot of skepticism among people in New Hampshire about whether or not the four front runners could actually beat Donald Trump," Bennet said. "And that's good for me because I think I can beat Donald Trump." Bennet is not the only candidate looking at New Hampshire as an opportunity to break through. In recent weeks, businessman Andrew Yang has expanded his New Hampshire operation to 30 staffers and eight offices in the state, a 9th opening later this month. Similarly, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is in the midst of a two-week swing through the Granite State, even renting houses to accommodate her and her team during the trip. "Iowa remains important to our effort," the memo said. "We believe our support in Iowa will shift significantly only after Bennet's position is elevated nationally, so we are focusing our resources accordingly." The memo details tangibly how Bennet plans to woo Granite States leading up to voting day, by undertaking aggressive digital and mail programs that target "soft Democrats and undeclared voters" who participate in Democratic primaries to invite them to town halls and further introduce them to Bennet as a candidate. "My objective is to make sure that I've stayed here until people in New Hampshire started making up their minds and I think that's only beginning right now in New Hampshire," Bennet said. "I'm just going to keep pounding the truth into this campaign. That's what we have to do."







Warren releases health records from yearly physical PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., released the results of her latest yearly physical Friday, along with a letter from her longtime doctor stating that the Massachusetts senator is in "excellent health" and "there are no medical conditions or health problems that would keep her from fulfilling the duties of the President of the United States." In addition to the letter from Dr. Beverly Woo, Warren's campaign released results of blood work and routine lab tests. Dr. Woo points out that the 70 year-old's only medical condition is hypothyroidism, common in millions of Americans. The results are from Warren's latest physical — done earlier this year, in January. Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to her supporters after officially filing to be on the ballot for the New Hampshire state primary at the State House on Nov. 13, 2019 in Concord, N.H. Sarah Rice / Getty Images While Warren's clean bill of health may help reassure voters about her transparency and physical condition, it's also likely to re-ignite calls for her fellow septuagenarian contenders to release their own health-related materials. Former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, has promised to release his medical records to the public "before there's a first vote." Asked back in September about concerns of his acuity, Biden replied: "What the hell concerns?" before asking the reporter who made the inquiry if he wanted to wrestle. "I mean there's no reason for me not to release my medical records," Biden said at the time. Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, suffered a heart attack in October and has similarly promised to release his medical records at some point. "I want to make it comprehensive," he told the Associated Press in late October. "The answer is I will, probably by the end of the year." Sanders' campaign manager later specified that the Independent Vermont senator would release his medical records by the end of December. During his 2016 bid, Sanders did release a letter from his doctor that deemed him "in overall very good health."







Cory Booker pushes need for diverse coalition in 2020 race DES MOINES, IA — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., warned Democrats in a speech Thursday that the struggles of minority candidates are "a problem" that could hurt the party's ability to engage the voters it needs to defeat President Trump in 2020. Praising California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, who dropped out of the presidential primary this week, Booker argued that the issue goes deeper than just one candidate. "It is a problem that we now have an overall campaign for the 2020 presidency that has more billionaires in it than black people," Booker said during one of his first more formal speeches Des Moines Thursday morning. "This is not about one candidate. It is about the diverse coalition that is necessary to beat Donald Trump." Booker: 'It is a problem' Kamala Harris couldn't continue her campaign 02:21 "That is the story of how we beat bullies and bigots and demagogues and the powerful, the so-called powerful in every generation. It's the story of America," he added. The audience cheered on Booker as he echoed a famous Martin Luther King Jr. quote, modernizing the context to his typical message of unity. "We're all in this together; injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," Booker said. "In America, there is not a black destiny or a white destiny or rural destiny and a suburban destiny, there is one American destiny." While Harris had qualified for this month's debate, her departure means that the six candidates who have already qualified are all white. Booker is the top-polling black candidate in the race right now — Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick recently entered the race, but has so far gained little traction — but he's still on the outside looking into the December debate. He's hit the party's donor threshold, but still needs to hit 4 percent in four qualifying polls or 6 percent in two qualifying early-state polls. Businessman Andrew Yang and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are each one poll away from qualifying, while the rest of the field has a long way to go. During a conversation with reporters after the event, Booker expressed that a successful candidate needs to engage African American, Latinx, and Asian American voters. "We need to make sure that we have a person that can inspire a coalition," he said, "where everybody feels energized and excited. And if you can't do that, please get out of this race." And he expressed frustration with polling, noting that he's often just one percentage point from reaching qualifying polls for the debate stage (which equates to just a handful of people) and expressed that the success of a campaign shouldn't be based on "a 400 person sample size and three people," but that the national press should be looking at his energy on the ground in Iowa.







John Kerry endorses Joe Biden's presidential bid WASHINGTON — Former Secretary of State and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry is throwing his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid.







Buttigieg is up in the polls, but lagging in endorsements WASHINGTON — While South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg has won a few notable endorsements in recent days (from progressive veterans group Vote Vets and a few former Obama administration officials), he’s so far struggled to gain support from prominent members of his party. Buttigieg has picked up endorsements from just three House Democrats, and no U.S. senators or governors have publicly said they stand behind him. For months, Virginia Rep. Don Beyer was Buttigieg’s lone congressional endorsement – until last week, when Indiana Rep. Peter Visclosky and New York Rep. Kathleen Rice backed the mayor for the Democratic nomination. Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks in Fairfield, Iowa on Aug. 15, 2019. Alex Edelman / AFP - Getty Images After surging in Iowa and New Hampshire polls, Buttigieg is now among the top four contenders in the crowded primary race, but his fellow frontrunners have continually outpaced him in endorsements. Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the field, with 30 total endorsements from House members, senators and governors, according to NBC News’ tally of FiveThirtyEight’s endorsement tracker. Meanwhile, the other members of the Top 4 – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders – clock in at 12 and six major endorsements, respectively. Before she dropped out of the race Tuesday, California Sen. Kamala Harris had racked up 19 major endorsements, putting her in second place. With 13 endorsements, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker actually leads both Warren and Sanders. The only candidates who made the board but have fewer congressional endorsements than Buttigieg are former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney – with two apiece. Here’s how Buttigieg’s endorsements stack up against those of his competitors: Pete Buttigieg 3 Representatives 0 Senators 0 Governors Joe Biden 22 Representatives 5 Senators 3 Governors Cory Booker 11 Representatives 1 Senator 1 Governor Elizabeth Warren 11 Representatives 1 Senator 0 Governor Amy Klobuchar 4 Representatives 1 Senator 1 Governor Bernie Sanders 5 Representatives 1 Senator 0 Governor Julian Castro 2 Representatives 0 Senators 0 Governors John Delaney 2 Representatives 0 Senators 0 Governors Share this -





