Buttigieg congratulates — and then rips — Bernie Sanders Pete Buttigieg congratulated Sen. Bernie Sanders for winning the Nevada caucuses on Saturday — and then said he thought the Democratic frontrunner is so divisive that he could lead the party to defeat in November. "Before we rush to nominate Senator Sanders, let's take a sober look at what's at stake," Buttigieg told supporters. "Senator Sanders believes in an inflexible, ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Americans," the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said, adding that Sanders has "a vision of capitalism as the root of all evil." Buttigieg also suggested that having Sanders on top of the Democratic ticket would lead to defeat in House and Senate races. "I believe the only way to truly deliver any of the progressive changes we care about is to be a nominee who actually gives a damn about the effect you are having, from the top of the ticket, on those crucial, frontline House and Senate Democrats running to win," he said. "We can prioritize either ideological purity or inclusive victory. We can either call people names online or call them into our movement," he continued, adding, "I believe the best way to defeat Donald Trump and deliver for the American people is to broaden and galvanize the majority that supports us." "This is our only shot to defeat Donald Trump," he said. "Let's make sure we get this choice right." Buttigieg's remarks drew criticism from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Sanders supporter, who said the former South Bend mayor was speaking "for the American elite, not the majority." .@PeteButtigieg, you clearly don't understand the movement @BernieSanders has built. It reflects the true values + hope of working people in America. They simply want a country that puts working people first. Your critique tonight speaks for the American elite, not the majority — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) February 23, 2020 De Blasio, who briefly ran for president himself, tweeted at Buttigieg again a few minutes later, calling him "smug" and saying he needed to show "humility." And hey @PeteButtigieg, try to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked. You know how we form a winning coalition to beat Trump? With a true multi-racial coalition of working Americans: something @BernieSanders has proven he can do + you haven't. Dude, show some humility — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) February 23, 2020







Bloomberg campaign: Nominating Sanders would be 'a fatal error' for Democrats Mike Bloomberg's campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, blasted Bernie Sanders following the results of the Nevada caucuses, saying that nominating the Vermont senator would be a "fatal error" for Democrats. "The Nevada results reinforce the reality that this fragmented field is putting Bernie Sanders on pace to amass an insurmountable delegate lead," Sheekey said. "This is a candidate who just declared war on the so-called 'Democratic establishment.'" "We are going to need Independents AND Republicans to defeat Trump — attacking your own party is no way to get started," Sheekey said. "As Mike says, if we choose a candidate who appeals to a small base — like Senator Sanders — it will be a fatal error."







Graphic: See which candidates increased their support from the first round of the caucuses to the second Unlike in primary elections, higher-tier candidates can pick up extra support during the Nevada caucuses. This is because candidates that do not have support from at least 15 percent of caucus-goers in the first alignment are eliminated. Here's a look at the support levels each candidate received during the alignments. Note that the percent reported displayed here represents the number of precincts that have reported its initial and reallocated numbers. This chart will update as more results come in. See the full results on NBC News' Nevada election results page.







Sanders' Nevada win cheered by Latinos Valeria Romano said she could see a difference when she was knocking on Latinos' doors for Bernie Sanders in this election compared to 2016. People were more responsive, paying attention, and many were in agreement with her support for Sanders. "I did't think it was going to happen, that we were going to have this kind of lead," Romano told NBC News. "It proves to me that the last election wasn't in vain," she said. "It was just the beginning. Now we're seeing how it's going to turn out and people are going to pay attention now. Bernie has woken up so many minds and that gives me hope especially for the future." Romano, 32, is a mother of two with another child on the way, and she works one job at a retail art supply store and a second job selling her screen printings. Yet she increased her work on Sanders' behalf for this campaign to help get more Latinos to vote for him and increase the community's influence in picking a presidential nominee. In 2016, people in the community knew Sanders only as "el hombre con el pelo (the man with the hair)," she said after NBC News projected Sanders as the caucus winner. "People really knew him this time. He was Tío (uncle) Bernie or El Quemazon (the burn), a moniker that became a corrido or ballad. Sanders' campaign was on the ground early and has integrated outreach to Latino voters throughout the campaign, said Chuck Rocha, Sanders' campaign adviser. The campaign has spent millions to reach new Latino voters and those that have not voted often. It hired 200 staff in Nevada, about a third of whom are Latino, almost all of them bilingual, Rocha said. Rocha said he'd been consistently targeting 100,000 Latinos — over 50,000 more than those who caucused in the last election or who regularly vote. Sanders' finish in Nevada shows that "early intentional investments can deliver the Latino vote," he said. "We won the Nevada caucus by historic margins by incorporating Latinos into leadership and every part of the campaign," he said. "Every time I'm with him (Sanders), he turns to me and says, 'Chuck, tell me what we are doing to get the Latinos out,'" he said. Showing his intention to keep trying to rally Latinos, Sanders gave his victory speech in San Antonio, Texas, a heavily Latino city and home of former presidential candidate Julián Castro.







After Sanders win, culinary union says it remains committed to its health care plan After Bernie Sanders became the projected winner in Nevada, the powerful Culinary Workers Union in the state released a statement that said they remained focused on defeating Donald Trump in the fall and "securing healthcare for all, while maintaining a choice for Culinary Union members to keep what we've built in 85 years." The statement is of note as the union released a thinly veiled attack on Sanders for his Medicare for All plan that they claimed would "end Culinary health care" ahead of the caucuses. The group did not endorse any candidate. The union's broadside, however, gained national attention, and the organization later called the backlash from Sanders' supporters for their stance "vicious." The fracas opened a new avenue for criticism from his opponents and forced Sanders to share his support for the group. While the union did say that their other platform issue would remain "Defeating Trump on Election Day," it remains to be seen if they will fully get behind a Sanders' candidacy.







Joe Biden: 'We're alive and we're coming back and we're going to win!' While early returns show Joe Biden running well behind Sen. Bernie Sanders in Nevada, the former vice president told supporters in Las Vegas "I feel really good" about the results. "You know, I know we don't have the final results yet, but I feel really good. You put me in a position — you know, the press is ready to declare people dead quickly, but we're alive and we're coming back and we're going to win," Biden told his cheering supporters, including one who yelled that Biden is "the comeback kid." "Y'all did it for me. Now were going to go to South Carolina and win and take this back," Biden said. NBC News projects Bernie Sanders has won the the Nevada Democratic caucuses. It remains too early to call second and third-place finishers.







Trump formally snares Nevada delegates As the results from Nevada's Democratic caucuses trickled in Saturday night, President Donald Trump was officially awarded all of the state Republican party's 25 delegates. The state party had already canceled its caucuses, and voted by acclimation on Saturday to give Trump all of the delegates, executive director Will Sexauer told The Associated Press. The Nevada numbers give Trump 86 of the 87 Republican delegates awarded to date. Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld won one delegate in Iowa.







Klobuchar says tough showing at Nevada caucuses 'exceeded expectations' Amy Klobuchar told her supporters at a rally in her native Minneapolis that she had once again "exceeded expectations" in the race for the Democratic nomination as she tried to polish what entrance polling and initial results appear to indicate will be a finish outside the top tier in Nevada. It's too early to call where candidates placed behind NBC News' projected winner, Bernie Sanders. Departing the Silver State before results came in on Saturday, Klobuchar flew to her home in Minnesota — a Super Tuesday state with 75 pledged delegates — to participate in early voting, encourage her supporters to do the same and emphasize that her campaign is keeping its head above water. "I always note that a lot of people didn't even think that I would still be standing at this point. They didn't think I'd make it through that speech in the snow," she said, referring to the winter conditions she dealt with when announcing her candidacy. "They didn't think I'd make it to the debate floor. But time and time again, because of all of you and because of the people around this country that want something different than the guy in the White House, we have won." Watch Amy Klobuchar's full speech after Nevada caucus defeat Feb. 23, 2020 15:30 Klobuchar then outlined her plan for the coming days, including rallies in North Dakota, Oklahoma, Arkansas and South Carolina and further distanced herself from her progressive opponents, reiterating her belief that she can be the unity candidate with a centrist view. She noted that President Donald Trump had even name-checked her at a rally this week, which she said was a "badge of honor" and meant that "you know I've arrived now." "Donald Trump's worst nightmare is that the people in the middle, the people who are tired of the mudslinging and the name-calling, will have a place to call home this November and that has been our mission from the beginning," she said.






