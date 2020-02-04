Buttigieg hasn't received 'much of an explanation' yet about Iowa

#MayorCheat trends after Iowa caucus problems Claims of a rigged Iowa caucus have percolated on the far right and far left on Twitter after reporting problems delayed the announcement of the Iowa caucus results. On Tuesday morning, the hashtag "#MayorCheat" trended — an apparent reference to former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who was one of several candidates to give a victory-like speech Monday night, despite the lack of results — along with other hashtags insinuating that the caucus has been rigged. That claim has also been made by many high-profile Trump supporters. The Iowa Democratic Party said Monday night that despite the delay and some "inconsistencies," there was no evidence of a "hack or intrusion" on the app used to report the results. Share this -







Iowa Democrats: 'Coding issue' to blame for results delay The Iowa Democratic Party gave a statement on Tuesday detailing more about what went wrong with the app. It said the app was "only reporting partial data" due to a "coding issue." The group said it still plans to release results on Tuesday but that "our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld." More below: "As precinct caucus results started coming in, the IDP ran them through an accuracy and quality check. It became clear that there were inconsistencies with the reports. The underlying cause of these inconsistencies was not immediately clear, and required investigation, which took time. "As this investigation unfolded, IDP staff activated pre-planned backup measures and entered data manually. This took longer than expected. "As part of our investigation, we determined with certainty that the underlying data collected via the app was sound. While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed. The application's reporting issue did not impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately. "Because of the required paper documentation, we have been able to verify that the data recorded in the app and used to calculate State Delegate Equivalents is valid and accurate. Precinct level results are still being reported to the IDP. While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld."







Biden campaign raises 'concerns' about 'integrity' of Iowa caucuses Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager and communications director, said the campaign has "real concerns about the integrity of the process" Tuesday morning during an appearance on CNN. "I think there were some significant failures in the process last night that should give voters concern," Bedingfield said, citing difficulty that many caucus chairs had reporting results through an app and phone calls. "I think taken together those are significant concerns," Bedingfield said. "I think they should raise concerns for voters. And, you know, election integrity is obviously of the utmost importance and so we really want to make sure the Iowa Democratic Party addresses this before they put out official data." The Iowa Democratic has said that their data was "sound" and the delay in the results was not due to a hack or intrusion, rather an abundance of caution to ensure accuracy. They plan to release the results sometime Tuesday. When asked what reason she has to believe differently than what the Iowa Democratic Party has stated, Bedingfield said, "If you have a process where you can't be confident that the results that are being reported are reflective of the votes that people cast last night and the process, that's a real concern."







Trump's campaign shouts 'rigged' as Iowa caucuses thrown into chaos President Donald Trump's adult sons and campaign suggested the Iowa caucuses were "rigged" as the state Democratic Party said it found "inconsistencies" and delayed releasing results, leading to widespread confusion in the Hawkeye State. "Mark my words, they are rigging this thing ... what a mess," Eric Trump, one of Trump's sons, tweeted. "This is why people don't want the #Dems running our county." "The fix is in... AGAIN," tweeted Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. "And we get to watch it play out on live TV. Incredible." Trump did not go quite as far as his children and campaign, simply calling it "an unmitigated disaster," adding in a tweet that "The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is 'Trump.'' There was no evidence that the state Democratic Party, which is overseeing the election, was "rigging" the results. Early Tuesday, the state party said it would release results from the Democratic caucuses later in the day after "manually verifying all precinct results." Read the story.







Buttigieg: Iowa glitches are 'frustrating' Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg called the glitches in the Iowa caucuses results "frustrating" Tuesday morning as he campaigned in Nashua, New Hampshire. Buttigieg was heard briefly commenting on the yet-to-be released caucuses results as he was greeted by Nashua mayor, Jim Donchess, at a cafe. As Buttigieg left he did not respond to shouted questions about Iowa. The former mayor added in comments to CBS News while he is "impatient" to hear the results of the caucuses, "it was a phenomenal night for us." Buttigieg said he was not premature in claiming victory because he was able to gather support in a variety of counties, some of which then-candidate Donald Trump won in 2016. "Looking at what happened last night, looking at all of the data we got, it was an extraordinary night. And we are absolutely victorious coming into New Hampshire," he said. When asked about ensuring that the public trusts the results of the caucuses once they come out, Buttigieg said it's "good news" that there's a paper trail backing up the votes. "It's verifiable, but still very, very frustrating," he said.







Biden campaign manager 'thrilled with our performance' Joe Biden's campaign manager, Greg Schultz, expressed confidence overnight that the Iowa caucuses showed "a tight race with bunched up candidates," adding it was "a great night for us." "We are thrilled with our performance across the state," he said. "We have known for months that this contest was going to be extremely close — and that is confirmed by tonight's caucuses," Schultz added. "There is no official Iowa Democratic Party data at this time — and any data being shared are from campaign internal metrics or head counts. The campaign's own model showed Biden "overperformed in key districts we needed to be competitive in and we feel confident that this is a tight race with bunched up candidates," he continued. "Let's be clear: No state delegate equivalents have been awarded. When it comes to the final outcome of the caucuses, this is still a competition for delegates, and the winner will continue to be based on State Delegate Equivalents. We believe that we have won our fair share of them." Tonight was a great night for us. We are thrilled with our performance across the state. We believe we will emerge with the delegates we need to continue on our path to make Joe Biden the Democratic nominee. pic.twitter.com/xiHrYsRfmF — Greg Schultz 🥁 (@schultzohio) February 4, 2020







ANALYSIS: So far, there's only one loser in Iowa: The state's Democratic party ll the top Democrats are moving on to New Hampshire, because Iowa failed to do the one job it had. A colossal caucus-night technological foul-up — straight out of a dystopian political novel — will make it harder for the state's Democratic Party to justify its prized status as the first in the nation to hold a presidential election contest every four years. More immediately, it provided an opening for both Republicans and Democrats to question the eventual outcome of this round of caucuses, and it threw into doubt the validity of varying election systems in races for federal office. Kurt Meyer, the chairman of the Tri-County Democratic Party, which includes three rural Iowa counties, said he's "very worried" about the future of the caucuses. "There were already enough pea shooters out there coming for Iowa. There were 49 other states saying, 'Why does Iowa get to do this?'" he said. "And now we just poured a gallon of kerosene on what was a smoldering ember." Read the analysis.






