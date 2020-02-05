Buttigieg, Sanders, Klobuchar react to partial Iowa caucus results

Perez: Iowa results app 'will not be used in Nevada or anywhere else' Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said Tuesday that the app used to tally results in Iowa's caucuses "will not be used in Nevada or anywhere else" during the primary. "What happened last night should never happen again," Perez said in a statement. "We have staff working around the clock to assist the Iowa Democratic Party to ensure that all votes are counted. It is clear that the app in question did not function adequately. It will not be used in Nevada or anywhere else during the primary election process. The technology vendor must provide absolute transparent accounting of what went wrong." “Our immediate goal is to ensure that every vote is counted as quickly as possible," Perez added. "Accuracy is our guidepost." Share this -







Buttigieg: Iowa showing 'one more proof point for the possibility of American belonging' Buttigieg said Tuesday that Iowans on Monday night "talked about where they wanted this country to go and in astonishingly encouraging numbers supported the vision of this campaign." Speaking about the delayed early results, the former mayor added that he wished "they had come in sooner since this is the best piece of news I think our campaign's gotten since I entered this race. But I also hope that we recognize that this is a set of numbers and a set of choices made by individual Iowans that has verified, that has a paper trail behind it, and that shows just what is possible for a campaign that started with nothing and built up over the course of the year with a message, a team, and a vision for where we need to go that clearly drew a lot of people in." Buttigieg says his campaign is 'absolutely electrified' by Iowa results Feb. 4, 2020 01:50 Asked what advice he would give to children "looking for that same sense of belonging who were in your shoes when you were their age," Buttigieg said, "That it gets better and to believe in what's possible in this country. To believe in yourself. "Not that it'll be easy," he said. "Our country has so many patterns of exclusion that takes so many different forms, but that's exactly what this campaign is about — that we can trade that exclusion for a sense of belonging, and I want everybody to feel one more proof point for the possibility of American belonging after seeing yesterday's results." Share this -







Warren claims 'strong position' in stretch to Super Tuesday From the beginning, we’ve been building a powerful grassroots movement, and I’m so proud of what we’ve done. We’ve come out of Iowa in the top three and we are in a strong position heading into New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, and Super Tuesday. Let’s go! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 4, 2020 Share this -







Sanders campaign touts partial results Sen. Bernie Sanders' senior campaign adviser Jeff Weaver said Tuesday that the campaign is "gratified that in the partial data released so far, it’s clear that in the first and second round more people voted for Bernie than any other candidate in the field.” Share this -







Buttigieg: Results validate 'for a kid ... wondering if he or she belongs' to believe in self and country Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg celebrated the early Iowa results in remarks to supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday, saying that while they don't know the final numbers, "we do know this much: A campaign that started a year ago with four staff members, no name recognition, no money, just a big idea, a campaign that some said should have no business even making this attempt has taken its place at the front of this race to replace the current president with a better vision for America." He added that the showing "validates the idea that we can expand a coalition not only unified around who it is we are against but what it is we are for. And it validates for a kid somewhere in a community, wondering if he or she belongs or they belong in their own family, that if you believe in yourself and your country there's a lot backing up that belief." Pete Buttigieg speaking about his Iowa caucus results during event in New Hampshire:



“It validates for the kid, somewhere in the community, wondering if he belongs, where she belongs ... that if you believe in yourself and your country, there’s a lot backing up that belief.” pic.twitter.com/rH7D86M6gw — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 4, 2020 Share this -





