Buttigieg slams Sanders on health care after finishing second in New Hampshire

Pete Buttigieg pitched himself as a unifier who can get progressive policies passed without busting the budget in an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday.

Fresh off a strong second-place finish in New Hampshire, Buttigieg said he can maintain the momentum going into Nevada and South Carolina, where he said he plans to make his case to Latino and black voters — considered a weak spot in his support base.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, slammed Sanders for policies that he said would cost too much and said he wants to bring unity to the party around progressive policies.

"On issue after issue after issue, we share the same goals; what I'm offering is a way to do it that can actually get achieved that is paid for," he said, referring to progressive policies such as universal health care.

"Nevada’s a good example of a place where there are a lot of union workers, who sometimes gave concessions on wages in order to get excellent plans — I’m thinking about culinary workers, for example," he said, referring to the Culinary Workers Union, which recently sent out a flyer expressing concern that its workers could lose their health care coverage under Sanders' "Medicare for All" proposal.

"If the choice is between Senator Sanders telling them they’re gonna have to give that up, and me saying we can enhance and increase choice without asking them to sacrifice what they have worked so hard for, I think that is a very good debate for us to have, and I’m looking forward to having that debate," he said, referring to that and other unions who have made health care a priority.

Buttigieg's campaign plans to double his staff on the ground in Nevada, bringing the total to 100, and put more money into the airwaves there. It will be airing an ad in the state titled “Your Choice” that draws a direct contrast between the candidate and Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on health care.