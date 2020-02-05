Buttigieg tells N.H. crowd 'something extraordinary' happened At his final event of the day on Tuesday, Pete Buttigieg told hundreds of supporters at the Concord City Auditorium in Concord, New Hampshire, that he was 'humbled' by the 'extraordinary' results in Iowa and explained that he knew how well he had done because his campaign was able to track some of the returns. "I haven't had a lot of sleep in the last 48 hours but I'm having a very good day," the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said to applause. "We are having a very good day. And we have a lot of work to do so I'm here humbled by good news that's come over the airwaves today." "But now we have got to earn a victory one week from today in New Hampshire, and I believe you're going to help us do just that," he added. When asked when he knew he had secured a “victory” in Iowa, Buttigieg said that because caucuses happen in the open, his team was able to track the results as they came in. "And what we saw told us that, even as we're getting the final math figured out and waiting for ... those verified results, that something extraordinary had happened, that this campaign that a lot of folks thought shouldn't even be there had taken its place in the very front ranks of this process." “Now, let me say that we're still waiting on more math to come through,” he added. “But what we know without any doubt is that our vision has been validated, and that this is an astonishing victory for our organization, our values, our campaign, and our candidacy.” Share this -







Klobuchar: 'Whenever people get to know me, I do well' When asked about the partial Iowa results, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told reporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday night that she does well when "people get to know me." Asked about Pete Buttigieg claiming victory before any of the results were released, Klobuchar said, "He has raised money, and that is true. But at some point, when you look at the big money that's going on from some of these candidates, people are going to be tuning in, they're going to be watching the debates, they're going to be getting to know the candidates, and whenever people get to know me, I do well." Asked for her thoughts on the irregularities in determining the caucus results, Klobuchar said she doesn't blame the Iowa Democratic Party "for trying to be really careful," and added, "I don't think there's any kind of trickery going on. I think that it was just a mess-up with the system. I know they've apologized, and hopefully we will get the results by tomorrow." She also said she was proud of her team's efforts leading up to the first-in-the-nation caucuses. "I know that we are still getting the results in from Iowa," she said in starting off her remarks. "But I am so proud of the work that our team did. As I've said from the beginning, I announced in the middle of a blizzard, and a lot of people didn't even predict that I could get through the announcement. I knew New Hampshire would understand."







FIRST READ: The takeaway from Iowa: Buttigieg, Sanders won their respective ideological lanes Now that there are finally results to count from Iowa after the App-ocalypse that rocked the Hawkeye State, the biggest takeaway is how Pete Buttigieg emerged as the winner from the Democrats' moderate/pragmatic lane, easily besting Joe Biden. And how Bernie Sanders walked away from Iowa owning the liberal lane. Looking at the entrance poll, Buttigieg tied Biden among moderates, who made up 30 percent of all caucus-goers, with Amy Klobuchar coming in right behind them. But what made Buttigieg's showing so strong is that he also carried the "somewhat liberals" in Iowa — who made up a great share, 42 percent — followed by Sanders, Biden and Elizabeth Warren. Get more of First Read.







Biden camp 'not surprised and not deterred' by Iowa Joe Biden's campaign is "not surprised and not deterred” by the partial results in Iowa, a campaign aide said Tuesday, adding that many more Democrats will soon be able to weigh as state contests continue. Biden is “holding strong” in New Hampshire against two senators from neighboring states and sees opportunity ahead in Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday, contests that are more reflective of the country’s diversity, the aide said. Putting the partial Iowa results in context, the campaign always expected a close race there, and the difference in delegates between Biden and other candidates is likely to be no bigger than what is at stake in two congressional districts on Super Tuesday, the aide said. The Biden campaign also noted that other campaigns have raised issues with how the Iowa caucuses were run and how results were collected and reported, and it continues to believe the Iowa Democratic Party owes candidates a fuller accounting for the outcome. Share this -







Sanders says he's 'very proud' of Iowa results Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday night touted the partial results from the Iowa caucuses, telling supporters at a rally in New Hampshire that he was "very proud" to tell them he had "received more votes on the first and second round than any other candidate." "For some reason in Iowa, they're having a little bit of trouble counting votes," Sanders said in his first public event since the Iowa caucuses. "But I am confident that here in New Hampshire, I know they'll be able to count your votes on election night. And when you count those votes, I look forward to winning here in New Hampshire." Partial returns show the Vermont senator and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at the front of the pack of Democratic candidates, with 27 percent and 25 percent respectively. The percentages, based on partial returns of the number of state convention delegates won by each candidate through the caucus process, are known as state delegate equivalents, or SDEs, and is the traditional result reported by the state Democratic Party. This year, however, Iowa Democrats also chose to release two other sets of results, what NBC News' elections unit is calling initial preference and reallocated preference — part of a rules change to increase transparency into the process. In those two sets of results, Sanders appears to lead. Read more about that here.







Weld: 'Despite the formidable obstacle, we came in second' My heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people of Iowa who took the time to talk with me, to evaluate their options, and to attend the caucuses. Despite the formidable obstacle, we came in second—and it appears we won a delegate.#WeWillNotGiveUp pic.twitter.com/lDsOZF8D2m — Gov. Bill Weld (@GovBillWeld) February 5, 2020







Iowa Democrats release more results The Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday night released more results from Monday's caucuses, but the latest numbers don't change the positions of the candidates and remain inconclusive. With about 71 percent of results from all 99 of Iowa's counties now released, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are still at the front of the pack, with about 27 percent and 25 percent, respectively, according to the partial results. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has about 18 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden about 15.5 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., nearly 13 percent, the results say. Share this -





