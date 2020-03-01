Buttigieg thanks S.C. supporters 'especially black voters,' but fails to get African-American backing Pete Buttigieg thanked his supporters, “especially black voters," on Saturday night after appearing to suffer a heavy loss in South Carolina, where he invested heavily in and ultimately failed to gain support from African-American voters. Running for president, Buttigieg told supporters at an event in Raleigh, North Carolina, was an “exercise in hope and humility, and we’ve come down south filled with both.” Buttigieg congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on his win in South Carolina and attempted to look past the difficult loss, saying he was proud of the “votes we earned and am proud to earn every vote on the road ahead.” Buttigieg 'determined to earn every vote on the road ahead' after S.C. loss March 1, 2020 00:52 Gaining the support of black voters became an immense challenge for Buttigieg in South Carolina, where the Democratic Party is much more diverse than the contests in which he did particularly well. Despite spending more time in South Carolina than other candidates and focusing on reaching out to the black community, A Monmouth University poll of likely Democratic voters in the state released Thursday found that the former Indianapolis mayor had only 2 percent backing from African Americans. After finishing his speech with the announcement that “in 2020 we are ready to come together to end the era of Donald Trump and launch the era that must come next,” Buttigieg opened up his event to questions from the audience. Share this -







Sanders focuses on unity after Nevada win Sanders focused on unity today during a rally in Houston one day after winning the Nevada Caucus by what appears to be a considerable margin. "Understand that we are in this together," Sanders said. "There is no family in America, no family, you think you're alone— you're not. There's no family in America that does not have its share of problems, trust me, alright? You think you're the only family, you're not. Every family has a problem and what America must be is an understanding that my family has got to care about your family. Your family has got to care about my family. And that as human beings we share a common humanity that we are in this together." Despite 2020 Democratic candidates stepping up their attacks on Sanders, he, for the most part, did not take the bait. Sanders instead went off on Trump, and attacked Bloomberg for "buying the election."







Buttigieg campaign claims 'irregularities' in Nevada caucus results CHARLESTON, S.C. — Pete Buttigieg's campaign is questioning the results of Nevada's Democratic caucus, alleging anomalies in data and errors in reporting. "Given how close the race is between second and third place, we ask that you take these steps before releasing any final data," the campaign wrote late Saturday in a letter to the Nevada State Democratic Party. Molly Forgey, a party spokeswoman, said that the officials were "continuing to verify and to report results," adding, "As laid out in our recount guidance, there is a formal method for requesting a challenge of results." With over half of Saturday's results reported by the party as of Sunday afternoon, Buttigieg advisers maintain that the former mayor will finish in second, or closer to second than the results currently indicate, after the full and accurate accounting of results. "Currently our data shows that this is a razor-thin margin for second place in Nevada, and due to irregularities and a number of unresolved questions we have raised with the Nevada Democratic Party, it's unclear what the final results will be," Deputy Campaign Manager Hari Sevugan said in a statement. Read more here.







'Her strategy failed her': Warren finally took on Sanders, but it may be too late LAS VEGAS — Elizabeth Warren's longstanding truce with Bernie Sanders came apart in the days preceding the Nevada caucuses. But the push came too late, with her campaign now on life support after disappointing finishes in the three early states. Sanders won a dominant victory in Nevada, with the Massachusetts senator coming in fourth after she spent the preceding week throwing caution to the wind, for the first time making an explicit case for why the Vermont senator should not be the Democratic presidential nominee. She took him to task for a lack of transparency on his health records, for the ugly behavior of some of his supporters, for refusing to call for abolishing the Senate filibuster, and for his campaign's negativity toward others on Medicare for All. She even criticized him by name after months of contrasts that were too subtle to make an impression on many voters. Some Democrats wonder why she waited so long. Read more here.







Warren mocks Bloomberg : 'A big threat, not a tall one' Warren sharply criticized Bloomberg while addressing supporters in Washington on Saturday night, taking a Trump-like swing at the New York billionaire. "I want to talk specifically for just a minute at the top, about a threat that is coming our way. And it's a big threat. Not a tall one but a big one: Michael Bloomberg," she said. Trump frequently pokes fun of Bloomberg's height, which recently released medical records show is 5'7. Warren also criticized Bloomberg for trying to "buy this election" and for his record on race and gender. "Billionaire who hides his taxes, has a bad history with women, and defends racist policies," she said. "Let me just put it this way: we're not substituting one arrogant billionaire for another in 2020." She added, "Michael Bloomberg is the riskiest candidate for the Democrats because he cannot win against Donald Trump."







After Nevada loss, Buttigieg says he's hoping for a diverse coalition in South Carolina Speaking with reporters on the flight from Nevada to Colorado following his caucus speech, Buttigieg emphasized the need to do well in the upcoming nominating contests. "Obviously South Carolina's an opportunity to demonstrate that our coalition is broader than people thought, as I believe is happening in Nevada," he said. "We've got to have a good showing in Super Tuesday, it's why we're pushing so hard to make sure we have the resources to win." Asked about the ads his campaign has started running in South Carolina, hitting Sanders on healthcare, Buttigieg said, "He's the frontrunner right now, and we need to make sure that we challenge his vision because I think it's a vision that most Democrats and certainly most Americans don't share." Polls show that a majority of Democratic voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada are in favor of Medicare for All, Sanders' signature policy proposal. The Vermont senator won New Hampshire and Nevada and was a close runner-up in Iowa.







Steyer leaves Nevada on an optimistic note Tom Steyer sounded an optimistic note about his less-than-top-tier finish in Nevada on Saturday night, telling supporters in remarks that lasted only a few minutes that he was "really, really proud" of how he was doing as results trickled in and "really thrilled" about what his campaign had accomplished. The billionaire activist said he believed "more strongly than ever in what we are fighting for" and that he can see "why we are the answer to the Democratic question of who can beat Trump." Although results were still coming in, Steyer said he thought he was "going to have a good night" and "this is the start of us moving up." He added, "I think what we are going to see is, as we get into diverse America, we do better and better and better" and predicted a strong performance next Saturday in South Carolina. "Tonight is the start, next Saturday is the next step, and then Super Tuesday is when we prove it," Steyer said before telling the crowd that he was catching an overnight flight to South Carolina and to "have fun tonight." "So let's get ready for that," he said about the upcoming contest. "Let's take credit for what happened, and then let's build on it and keep going."







Warren congratulates Sanders, reassures supporters 'we have a lot of states to go' Elizabeth Warren congratulated Bernie Sanders on his Nevada victory during a campaign rally in Seattle on Saturday evening. "Thank you Nevada for keeping me in the fight. The results have come in Bernie won," Warren said. "Congratulations, Bernie." Despite her cordial opening, Warren did not shy away from criticizing the night's big winner. "Bernie says we're going to keep the filibuster. I say Mitch McConnell is not going to get a veto over what we do," Warren said. "I am not in this fight to talk about change. I am in this fight to make change." Warren, who has underperformed in early nominating contests, reassured her supporters that the race was not yet a done deal. "Since Wednesday night, our support has been growing everywhere," she said, highlighting the $9 million her campaign has raised since her strong Las Vegas debate performance earlier this week. "We have a lot of states to go, and right now I can feel the momentum," Warren said.







ANALYSIS: It's not just bros —Sanders' electorate reflects a cross-section of the party LAS VEGAS — Put "Bernie Bros" on the back-burner. It's the army of sobrinos and sobrinas — the Spanish words for nephews and nieces — who should strike fear in the hearts of Bernie Sanders' rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination and party elites after he ran up the score among Latino voters in the Nevada caucuses Saturday. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other Latinx backers of Sanders refer to him fondly as their "tío," or uncle. Sanders was the choice of 54 percent of Hispanic caucus-goers Saturday on his way to steamrolling to the most convincing victory of the primary season, according to an NBC entrance poll. His closest competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden, racked up 14 percent, with no other candidate cracking double digits. Those results signaled that the energy Sanders has poured into building a more diverse coalition than his failed 2016 campaign is paying off at just the right time. He can now stake the first claim — less than two weeks before the "Super Tuesday" contests in 14 states — to having won a state where white, Hispanic and black voters are all represented in substantial numbers. Read the full analysis here.






