Buttigieg unveils plan to target health care inequities COLUMBIA, S.C. — With heath care continuing to be one of the key issues in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is out with a new plan focused on addressing inequality in the system. The plan, titled, "Health Equity and Justice in America," comes amid a Buttigieg campaign swing through the south, where the mayor has met with several groups to discuss the issue. Reverend William Barber introduces Pete Buttigieg during Sunday morning service at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, N.C., on Dec. 1, 2019. Logan Cyrus / AFP - Getty Images The policy places a heavy emphasis on measures that can be taken to ensure equity in health before someone reaches a hospital or clinic by addressing what Buttigieg calls, "structural barriers." "Most of our health outcomes are determined by what happens outside a clinic or hospital: by where we can live, what we can eat, and what jobs we have access to," the plan states. Buttigieg plans to adopt a "Health in All Policies" approach to policy implementation, establishing Offices of Health Equity and Justice within key federal agencies including Housing and Urban Development, Education, and Justice, and the Environmental Protection Agency. The candidate aims to empower local public health departments by creating a Public Health Infrastructure Fund that would funnel more resources into communities with the most need. Under his plan the federal government would contribute $500 million increasing annually until the $4 billion a year gap between current spending and existing needs is met. Individual states would be required to match these funds on a sliding scale based on the median income of a given state. Biden and Buttigieg look to cut into each other's polling leads in Iowa and South Carolina 05:06 A Buttigieg administration would require federally funded health programs to collect and monitor data related to healthcare quality, cost, and outcomes for specific demographics based on, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and gender identity. The administration would then use that data to award financial incentives based on measured equitable outcomes. Within his first 100 days Buttigieg says he will launch a National Health Equity Strategy Task Force. In addition, he promises to invest in finding cures to diseases that disproportionately impact minority communities, in part by mandating that federally-funded research trials include diverse samples of people and communities. This latest healthcare addendum comes months after the release of over-arching Buttigieg's Medicare For All Who Want It policy which was announced in September.







Klobuchar proposes expansion of national service programs MANCHESTER, N.H. — Ahead of her 19th trip to New Hampshire as a presidential candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is rolling out a national service policy plan that seeks to create more service opportunities and enhance accessibility for programs across communities and the country at large. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate in Atlanta on Nov. 20, 2019. Brendan McDermid / Reuters Klobuchar's two-page plan centers on three key areas to support existing national service programs: Investing in AmeriCorps, a Climate Civilian Conservation Corps, and the Peace Corps

Establishing National Volunteer Programs

Establishing National Volunteer Programs

Fixing and Expanding Public Service Loan Forgiveness In order to further invest in existing programs and establish new ones, Klobuchar's plan calls for investing in programs like AmeriCorps and the Peace Corps by increasing the number of service positions and for targeting the opportunities towards high school students, 1-2 year degree college students or those with vocational training certifications. She also is seeking to establish a Climate Civilian Conservation Corps — a climate national service program based off of an idea initially put forward by former presidential candidate and Washington Governor Jay Inslee — to recruit an additional 50,000 people "to address the impacts of climate change and create the climate resilience workforce of the future." Her plan also calls for establishing national volunteer programs, including a part-time volunteer service program centered on emergency response and disaster-relief training, as well as expanding the National Care Corps to support those who are working as caregivers by providing benefits and other support for costs. Finally Klobuchar's plan aims to fix the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program by expanding the program's eligibility, enhance clarity from lenders on details of eligibility and forgiveness, increase flexibility for lenders and streamline the verification requirements. Klobuchar says that to pay for her national service plan that she will pass bipartisan legislation already introduced to the Senate to reduce single-use drug waste, citing studies that highlight the manufacturing of over-sized doses and discarded reimbursement costs for some drug products.







Leading progressive groups endorse Rep. Henry Cuellar primary challenger WASHINGTON — A coalition of prominent progressive groups has endorsed Jessica Cisneros, a 26-year-old immigration lawyer who is trying to unseat Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar in a Democratic primary, NBC News has learned. The Democratic primary fight, in a sprawling congressional district that extends south from the San Antonio suburbs down to Loredo on the border with Mexico, is quickly becoming one of the hottest flash-points in the party's ideological civil war. Democrats like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley have endorsed Cisneros, the latter two veterans of their own high-profile primary victories against entrenched incumbent Democrats last year. The latest show of support for Cisneros, who once briefly worked for Cuellar, shows major institutional players on the left are increasingly willing to buck tradition by going against a sitting lawmaker. The new coalition of groups supporting Cisneros Tuesday includes some of the leading reproductive rights groups in the country -- Planned Parenthood Action and NARAL Pro-Choice America -- along with the political arm of the deep-pocked environmental group League of Conservation Voters, the liberal pro-Israel group J Street, and the grassroots organizing group MoveOn. "I'm proud to stand alongside so many incredible organizations leading the fight against the Trump administration's hatred and bigotry," Cisneros said in a statement shared with NBC News. Cuellar, who first won his seat in 2004 after emerging from a nasty Democratic primary, has come under fire from the left for numerous votes and positions that critics say do not represent his heavily-Democratic, majority-Hispanic district. Cuellar, for instance, is one of just a tiny handful of House Democrats who has received an A rating from the National Rifle Association. He also voted with Republicans against so-called sanctuary cities, local jurisdictions that refuse to work with federal authorities to deport undocumented immigrants. And he's also taken votes against expanding abortion rights, including in support of the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal spending on abortion services. "As anti-choice politicians continue to wage an all-out assault on the right to access abortion, it's crucial that Democrats stand united in their commitment to reproductive freedom," NARAL President Ilyse Hogue said in a statement. "Henry Cuellar's record speaks for itself-- from his support for the discriminatory Hyde Amendment to extreme bans on abortion, he has made it clear just how dangerously out-of-touch he is." Alexis McGill Johnson, the acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, added in a statement that Cisneros is "committed to protecting people's rights and has pledged to defend her constituents against attacks on those rights and freedoms." But Cuellar spokesperson Colin Strother told NBC News his boss is focused on his local constituents, not a national advocacy group and the opinion of "people from outside the district, who don't know the district, and who can't vote in the district." "It's unfortunate that so many of these so-called progressive groups are focused on some kind of a purification ritual that does nothing other than feed their ego and their donor base," Strother added. Cueller's district has little risk of falling into Republican hands in 2020. It voted for Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump by 20 percentage points in 2016. But some Democrats have warned that primary battles, even in safe districts, will distract the party from preserving its hard-won House majority next year. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the official campaign arm of House Democrats, is anticipating more primary challenges to incumbent lawmakers in safe blue districts after Ocasio-Cortez's upset victory last year, and has vowed to stop working with any vendors who work with insurgent candidates.







For Democratic presidential hopefuls, the early bids have caught the worms WASHINGTON — If there’s been one lesson to the 2020 Democratic presidential race, it’s been this one: The early birds have gotten the worm – at least when it comes to the attention needed to garner support in the polls and qualify for the debates. That’s especially true after the recent exits by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (who announced his presidential bid on May 14) and former Rep. Joe Sestak, D-Pa. (who announced on June 23). Bullock qualified to participate in just one debate, while Sestak never got to make a single debate stage. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Aug. 8, 2019. John Locher / AP Indeed, excluding the newest entrants (Michael Bloomberg and Deval Patrick), of the 12 Democratic candidates who jumped into the 2020 race AFTER February, only three still remain – former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and billionaire Tom Steyer. By contrast, of the 12 candidates who got into the race BEFORE March 1, all but one is still in the contest. That one exception? Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. Take a look at the list of Democratic candidates this cycle, ordered by the latest to enter, to see how few of the latest entries are still in the race: Michael Bloomberg (who announced on Nov. 24)

Deval Patrick (who announced on Nov. 14)

Tom Steyer (who announced on July 9)

Former Rep. Joe Sestak (who announced on June 23) EXITED on Dec. 1

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (who announced on May 16) EXITED on Sept. 20

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (who announced on May 14) EXITED on Dec. 2

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo (who announced on May 2)

Former VP Joe Biden (who announced on April 25)

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass (who announced on April 22) EXITED on Aug. 23

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. (who announced on April 8) EXITED on July 8

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio (who announced on April 4) EXITED on Oct. 24

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke (who announced on March 14) EXITED Nov. 1

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (who announced on March 4) EXITED on Aug. 15

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (who announced March 1) EXITED on Aug. 21

Sen. Bernie Sanders (who announced on Feb. 19)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (who announced on Feb. 10)

Marianne Williamson (who filed her candidacy on Feb. 5)

Sen. Cory Booker (who announced on Feb. 1)

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (who formed an exploratory committee on Jan 23, formally announced on April 14)

Sen. Kamala Harris (who announced on Jan. 21)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (who formed an exploratory committee on Jan. 15, formally announced on March 17) EXITED on Aug. 28

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (who announced her decision to run on Jan. 11)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (who formed an exploratory committee on Dec. 31, formally announced on Feb. 9)

Former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Julian Castro (who formed an exploratory committee on Dec. 12, formally on Jan. 12)

Andrew Yang (who filed his candidacy on Nov. 6, 2017)

Andrew Yang (who filed his candidacy on Nov. 6, 2017)

Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney (who announced his presidential bid back on July 28, 2017!)







Klobuchar on Bloomberg: It cannot be all about money WASHINGTON — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., took a swipe at billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer during a Sunday appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," arguing that their self-funded candidacies send a bad message about money in politics. "I'm never going to be able to compete with two billionaires. That is true. I'm not going to be able to buy this $30 million ad buy," she said on Sunday's "Meet the Press" on NBC. "It cannot be all about money or rich people would be running and winning in every Senate race in the country. That's not what happens." Klobuchar on Bloomberg: Don't buy the argument that he got in because 'everyone else sucks' 00:59 Steyer has been in the race since July, and spent more than $46 million of his own money on his bid through the end of September. And while Bloomberg jumped in last week, he's already booked $52 million in television advertising time alone. While Klobuchar praised Bloomberg's record — he's also spent his millions championing Democratic priorities like preventing gun violence and climate change — she criticized his decision to jump into the race and the calculus that the party might need a savior as Democrats jockey for position in their primary. . "It is more about money in politics for me. I have admiration for the work that he's done, but I don't buy this argument that you get in because you say, 'Oh, everyone else sucks,'" she said. "I think we have strong candidates. I don't think that any of the polling or the numbers show that people are dissatisfied with all their candidates. They're just trying to pick the right one."







Harris announces endorsements from 100 Iowa teachers WAUKEE, Iowa — As Kamala Harris prepares to spend the Thanksgiving holiday on the campaign trail in Iowa, her campaign is unveiling 100 new endorsements from teachers around the Hawkeye state to coincide with the launch of "Iowa Teachers for Kamala" on Wednesday. "I am honored to have the support of teachers from across Iowa and grateful every day for the work they do to help raise our children," Harris said in a release. "Educators here in Iowa and across the country have made me a better candidate and I'm grateful to have them on my team." Sen. Harris: 'it's just really well-known that we don't compare struggles' 11:14 Harris' first campaign policy rollout focused on increasing teacher pay by an average of $13,500, and she often pledges on the trail that one of her first actions as president would be to "say thank you and goodbye to Betsy DeVos" — often met with large applause — adding that teachers "don't want a gun, they want a raise!" In a recent push to invest both her time and resources in Iowa, Harris has restructured her stump speech to include various points of "justice" that are on the ballot. "Educational justice" is one on that list and she focuses on teacher pay disparities, noting the fact that many teachers end up working multiple jobs. She also talks about her pledge to take executive action to implement an assault weapons ban within her first 100 days as president as part of her fight for increased school safety. The educators endorsing Harris teach a wide variety of subjects and grades across the state. The California senator has spent a significant amount of time in Iowa in recent months in an effort to revamp a floundering campaign, but still only registered at 3% in the most recent Des Moines Register/CNN Iowa poll.







Buttigieg reacts to critical article panning his 2011 comments on minority kids and education DENISON, IA — After his first event Tuesday, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg distanced himself from his 2011 comments about the lack of educational role models in "lower-income, minority neighborhoods," comments highlighted in a recent, scathing article in "The Root." The article blasted Buttigieg over his words that surfaced on Twitter last week. The post on "The Root" subsequently prompted a profane hashtag about the mayor that corresponded with the headline of the piece. Buttigieg responds after resurfacing of 2011 comment on minorities and education 01:44 In the clip from a 2011 South Bend forum, Buttigieg talks about kids from "lower-income, minority neighborhoods" who haven't seen education work and who don't have "someone they know personally who testifies to the value of education." "Kids need to see evidence that education is going to work for them," Buttigieg said at the time. "A lot of kids, especially in the lower-income, minority neighborhoods who literally just haven't seen it work. There isn't somebody they know personally who testifies to the value of education." Michael Harriot, the author of the story in "The Root," criticized Buttigieg's for those comments, pointing to issues like the funding disparities that exist between predominately white schools and majority-minority schools, the pay gap for minority workers, and inequality of access to things like technology and advanced classes. Responding to the article on Tuesday, Buttigieg, said that "some of the characterization of me personally is unfair," but that what he said in the clip "does not reflect the totality of my understanding then, and certainly now, about the obstacles that students of color face in our system today." He added that he sees how his remarks could be viewed as "validating a narrative that sometimes blames the victim for the consequences of systemic racism," and largely agrees with the author's perspective. Buttigieg said he spoke to Harriot this morning about the concerns raised in the article. The mayor acknowledged "the advantages and privileges that I have had, not through any great wealth but certainly through education, through the advantages that come with being white and being male," which is part of why he wants to make a difference by running for president. Buttigieg has struggled to gain traction at the polls with black voters, who are overwhelmingly supporting former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign. His fellow 2020 Democratic hopeful, California Sen. Kamala Harris, criticized him last week for briefly using a stock photo of a person from Kenya in the release of his plan to help black Americans. When Buttigieg was confronted with that criticism on last week's debate stage, he said: "I welcome the challenge of connecting with black voters in America who don't yet know me." Pete Buttigieg speaks as Elizabeth Warren listens during the Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta on Nov. 20, 2019. Alex Wong / Getty Images "As mayor of a city that is racially diverse and largely low income, for eight years, I have lived and breathed the successes and struggles of a community where far too many people live with the consequences of racial inequity that has built-up over centuries but been compounded by policies and decisions from within living memory," he went on. "While I do not have the experience of ever having been discriminated against because of the color of my skin, I do have the experience of sometimes feeling like a stranger in my own country, turning on the news and seeing my own rights come up for debate, and seeing my rights expanded by a coalition of people like me and people not at all like me, working side by side, shoulder to shoulder, making it possible for me to be standing here."







With Bloomberg blanketing airwaves, here's what the ad war looks like in early states WASHINGTON — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is blanketing the airwaves with his historic $30 million-plus television buy, looking to bring his candidacy to voters across the country. While Bloomberg is currently planning to skip the early states that are






