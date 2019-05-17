Buttigieg unveils wide-ranging policy positions

CHICAGO — After months of mounting criticism for lacking policy specifics, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has finally fleshed out his position on 27 different issues with a new issues page on his website, divided among the three major themes of his campaign: democracy, security and freedom.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor is staking out a new position in favor of creating a nationwide gun licensing system, or registry. This puts Buttigieg in line with Cory Booker’s proposal and among the most liberal positions on gun control in the Democratic race. Previously, Buttigieg had been criticized by gun control advocates for being too soft on guns or being wishy-washy.
Buttigieg is also taking a stronger position than before on marijuana reform, saying the U.S. should legalize marijuana. Until now, he had said the U.S. needed to move in that direction, but had not outright said marijuana should be legalized.
But Buttigieg is taking a less-declarative position on reparations for slavery, a potent issue for the progressive base, saying only that he wants to “create a commission to propose reparations policies.”
You can see his full issues page here and here are some brief highlights:
- College: Middle-income families at public colleges will pay zero tuition.
- Gender pay gap: Large companies must publicly disclose their pay gap.
- Federal abortion funding: Repeal the Hyde amendment.
- LGBT rights: Pass the Equality Act.
- Minimum wage: Raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
- Voting rights: Introduce automatic voter registration, expand early voting.
- Climate change: Implement a Green New Deal, commit to the Paris Agreement.
- D.C. and Puerto Rico: DC’s House member and 2 senators should have voting power. Puerto Rico should have statehood if its people want it, and immediate representation in the Electoral College.
- Electoral reform: Replace the Electoral College with a national popular vote.
- Immigration: Comprehensive immigration reform including a pathway to citizenship for “immigrants living, working, paying taxes, and contributing to our American story, including DREAMers.”
- Court reform: Create a bipartisan reform commission to recommend structural improvements to depoliticize the federal judiciary.