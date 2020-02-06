Buttigieg's slim lead narrows with 97 percent reporting Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg's slim lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., narrowed early Thursday, according to the latest Iowa caucus results. The candidates remain in the same positions with 97 percent of results reported — 1,711 out of 1,765 precincts. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in third place, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Share this -







Buttigieg's narrow lead holds with 92 percent reporting Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg continues to lead Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the latest batch of Iowa results, which was released by the state Democratic Party late Wednesday. With 92 percent of the results reported, the candidates remain in the same positions. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in the third place, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Get the latest updates on the Iowa results.







Iowa caucus app was rushed and flawed from the beginning, experts say The smartphone app that caused a significant delay in reporting Iowa caucuses results suffered from technical and design flaws, and appeared to have been rushed into use, according to cybersecurity experts who examined a version of the app that was made public. The app became the subject of widespread scrutiny after the Iowa Democratic Party said problems with reporting caucus results were partially due to "coding issues" with the app, which was being used for the first time. Developers who were able to look at a version of the app that was made public said it suffered from two problems. Read the story.







Corrected batch of results narrows Buttigieg's lead over Sanders The corrected batch of Iowa caucus results released by the state Democratic Party on Wednesday night slightly narrowed former Mayor Pete Buttigieg's lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. With 86 percent of the results now reported, the candidates remain in the same positions, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in the third spot, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden in fourth and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., in fifth.







Still no change in candidates' positions with 85 percent of results reported Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained in the lead in the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party on Wednesday afternoon released its second update of the day. With 85 percent of the results now reported, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., remained in second place, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The candidates' positions have remained the same since the state Democratic Party released initial results on Tuesday.






