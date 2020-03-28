California businesses ask, 'What's essential?' On March 19, when California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued orders that most businesses must close, many proprietors weren't entirely sure if theirs were exempt. So some cannabis shops, gun stores, call centers and others remained open. "It is a little bit of a challenge in terms of the essential versus the nonessential," California Retailers Association president Rachel Michelin said, referring to the state's subsequent list of essential business sectors that can keep operating. Read the full story. Share this -







Detroit auto show canceled, after FEMA commandeers convention center as field hospital The Detroit auto show has been canceled, after the convention center where it was due to be held was taken over by the Federal Emergency Management Administration to use as a field hospital for coronavirus patients. "The health and welfare of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan is paramount. TCF Center is the ideal location for this important function at this critical and unprecedented time," said Rod Alberts, executive director North American International Auto Show, in a statement. The June event, arguably one of the most important elements in the auto industry calendar, will be postponed until June 2021, the organizers said Saturday. The decision to scrub NAIAS follows the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month and the postponement of the New York International Auto Show originally scheduled for April.







NYC first responders sleeping in cars for fear of infecting families, union says Members of the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, also known as the FDNY EMS, are forced to sleep in their cars for fear of infecting their loves ones, according to Anthony Almojera, paramedic and vice president of the FDNY EMS officers union. Many first responders are working multiple shifts every day and say they are exhausted and overwhelmed by the number of 911 calls. The normal call volume has increased from about 3,500 a day to 6,000 a day or more, according to Almojera. "They're not going home to sleep. A lot of them have slept in their cars because they don't want to infect their families," he said. Despite the high call volume, Almojera reassured residents that every emergency call will be answered. "We will be there," he said. "We will come and take care of you. We are asking for your patience and understanding."







Researcher: Potential drugs are on the fast track An infectious disease specialist on the front line in the battle against coronavirus says research into drugs is on the fast track. Dr. Timothy Schacker told NBC News, "If everything goes according to plan, I am talking months, not years" for completed drug trials. As the vice dean for research at the University of Minnesota's medical school, he's leading three clinical trials into treatments for coronavirus. His teams' trials are trying to answer three questions, he said: Can you prevent a person from getting infected? Once a person has the coronavirus, can you prevent them from getting more sick? And, lastly, once a person is sick, is there a treatment to fight the infection? Read the full story.







'New York City needs us': Nurse travels to coronavirus epicenter to volunteer A nurse who works all week in Maryland is traveling to New York City to volunteer on weekends. "I got interested two weeks ago when the New York governor was asking for help," Bailey Suh, 29, told NBC News. "I wanted to get involved. I felt so guilty. I am a critical care nurse. I want to make a difference, and New York City needs us right now." But she said she has faced some frustration in finding opportunities to volunteer only on weekends. Suh said she applied for work in the city all week, but heard from many contract companies that her availability wasn't enough. She works Monday through Friday doing telework research at home in Baltimore. She plans to drive up to New York to start a shift with the city's public hospital system next Friday and will work for at least four weekends, Suh said. Though she's eager to help, she said working in New York does scare her due to shortages of personal protective equipment. "I talked to my husband about what to do, and I looked over my life insurance policy, just in case …I am scared of getting sick," she said. "But I need to help. It's a battle. Soldiers go overseas for the greater good, and that's what this is."







New Jersey governor cracks down on house parties amid coronavirus pandemic Police in New Jersey broke up a house party in which 47 people crammed into a small apartment in violation of the state's stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines, the state governor said. The organizer was charged. "Last night, Ewing Township Police broke up a party with 47 people – including a DJ – crammed into a 550-square foot apartment," he said during a press conference Saturday. Murphy took to Twitter hours later to tell residents that organizing a party in the middle of a pandemic is "illegal, dangerous, and stupid." "We will crash your party. You will pay a big fine. And we will name & shame you until EVERYONE gets this message into their heads," he tweeted. Can’t believe I have to say this at all, let alone for the second time. But here we are.



NO CORONA PARTIES. They’re illegal, dangerous, and stupid.



We will crash your party. You will pay a big fine. And we will name & shame you until EVERYONE gets this message into their heads. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 28, 2020 Read the full story here.







More than 700 New Jersey police officers test positive for the coronavirus More than 700 police officers in New Jersey have tested positive for the coronavirus, acting State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said Saturday. About the same number of officers are quarantined in their homes, he said at a news conference. Two who were in serious condition are now stable. Callahan did not give further details but said there are officers from all 21 counties of the state that have the virus.






