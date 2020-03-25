California couple surprised with virtual 'wedding' When Daniel Cheung and Jenn Chan had to postpone their March 21 wedding because of shelter-in-place requirements, their friends knew the San Francisco-area couple would be upset. So, rather than wasting the day, they banded together to throw a virtual "wedding." "We decided to throw a surprise virtual wedding for them on Zoom video conferencing and invite all of the guests on their guest list," Victor Kao, Cheung's best man, told NBC News. "We all dressed up, had a ceremony with vows, toasts, cake cutting. ... We had people drop off champagne and cake to their house and everything." Kao estimated that about 35 people celebrated. Cheung and Chan were both caught off-guard and pleased by their friends' gestures. "[I was] surprised and really grateful to see we were able to get together virtually," Chan said. The couple postponed their wedding to October 31. Share this -







New Orleans getting ambulance backup as cases rise Louisiana is sending a "surge" of ambulance services to areas hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, including New Orleans, as officials in the city said a number of EMS workers have been exposed. Twenty-eight employees of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services are being isolated at home after becoming symptomatic. No one has tested positive for COVID-19, but there are numerous test results pending, the city EMS said. The agency said that of 170 total employees, 94 have been exposed to the virus and meet the parameters for quarantine. "However, according to CDC guidelines for health care providers, non-symptomatic medics may continue to work as long as they wear a mask and are monitored for fever and other symptoms," the agency said. New Orleans has 675 of the state's more than 1,300 cases reported, according to state and local agencies. There have been 46 deaths in the state, and 26 of those happened in Orleans Parish. President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved a disaster declaration for the state. I am very appreciative of the federal government's expeditious approval of Louisiana's request and their support throughout our response. #lagov #lalege — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 25, 2020







5 members of Missouri family infected Five members of a Missouri family have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including a woman who works at a preschool where several other teachers have also been infected. Jane Weinhaus, 63, and her St. Louis-area family, including her husband, two adult children and a daughter-in-law, have all tested positive. Weinhaus, a teacher at Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Congregation Temple Israel in Creve Coeur in St. Louis County, was on a ventilator for more than a week, her son told NBC affiliate KSDK. Read the full story here.







New ad targets Trump's handling of coronavirus A political ad launching nationwide Wednesday argues that Donald Trump has failed the presidential test of leadership and allowed the coronavirus to "spread unchecked across America." The 30-second ad from Unite The Country, a super PAC formed to support Joe Biden's candidacy, never mentions the former vice president by name. It is the first significant move by any Democratic entity to use the pandemic in a significant paid advertising campaign. "Crisis comes to every presidency. We don't blame them for that. What matters is how they handle it," a narrator says against a montage of black-and-white images of Presidents Bush, Obama, Bush and Reagan. "Donald Trump didn't create the coronavirus, but he is the one who called hoax. Who eliminated the pandemic response team. And who let the virus spread unchecked across America. Crisis comes to every president. This one failed." Biden himself stepped forward Tuesday with his first three national television interviews since his campaign has been essentially sidelined by the national response to the pandemic.







Vermont issues “stay home, stay safe" order Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a stay-at-home order for the state that included the closure of all non-essential businesses to try and halt the spread of coronavirus. The order restricts residents to only leaving their homes for essential reasons, critical to health and safety, according to a press release Tuesday. Those who do leave their home will be forced to adhere to social distancing policies of staying at least six feet apart. “I fully recognize the emotional, financial and economic impact of these decisions, but based on the best science we have available, these measures are necessary," Scott said. I've just signed a stay-at-home order and directed the closure of in-person operations for all non-essential businesses.



Vermonters: you must stay home. You must stay home to save lives.



We are all in this together - and we'll get through it, together. https://t.co/foLDJYZIq7 — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) March 24, 2020







Iowa reports first coronavirus death Iowa's health department said Tuesday that it has learned of the state's first death associated with the coronavirus illness, COVID-19. The person who died was identified as a Dubuque County resident between the ages of 61 and 80. "Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. As of Tuesday night, there have been 124 confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa, according to the state health department's website. (2/2) I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus. — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) March 25, 2020






