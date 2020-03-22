California fire department creates virus unit A Silicon Valley fire department said Saturday it was deploying a new unit that would be assigned to only coronavirus-related calls for help. The Menlo Park Fire District in Northern California called its two-person Pandemic Emergency Response Unit "perhaps the first of its kind in the Nation." The department, which serves the cities of Menlo Park, Atherton, and East Palo Alto, said in a statement the unit would "minimize exposures to the rest of the workforce and community." San Mateo County, which includes Menlo Park, has recorded 110 coronavirus cases and one death. Menlo Park fire officials said they've seen as many as seven virus calls in one day. Members of the unit are trained in emergency medical services and will wear protective equipment that would be decontaminated after each call, it said. Share this -







Police in Arizona say man stole 29 test kits A man was wanted by authorities in Tucson, Arizona, for allegedly walking off with 29 coronavirus test kits, police said Saturday. The suspect was dressed as a delivery driver and made off with the kits as the city's El Rio Health Center was just about to close Friday night, Tucson police said in a statement. The move was all for naught, authorities said, as the kits are virtually useless outside a lab, and the center has already replaced them. "Do not buy kits from anyone claiming to have Corona Virus Test Kits or COVID-19 Test Kits," the department said. "It is a scam! There are currently no home test kits for the virus." STOLEN COVID-19 TEST KITS. The pictured suspect stole 29 unused test kits from the El Rio Health Clinic. Anyone w/information about this suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. Please see link for additional details/photos -> https://t.co/BqJntwqEcv pic.twitter.com/449RKh7d3M — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) March 22, 2020







China reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, ending 3-day streak China ended a three-day streak of reporting no new coronavirus cases on Saturday after 46 people tested positive positive for COVID-19. On the same day, China's National Health Commission also reported six new deaths. Five of the deaths occurred in Wuhan in Hubei province, where the outbreak originated late last year. China said 45 of the new cases were imported.







Colombia reports first COVID-19 death Colombia reported on Saturday the country's first death from COVID-19. The patient was a 58-year-old taxi driver from the coastal city of Cartagena, health minister Fernando Ruiz said in a tweet. El ministro @Fruizgomez y la directora del @INSColombia, Martha Ospina, entregan detalles de la muerte de un ciudadano de 58 años, ocurrida el pasado 16 de marzo en la ciudad de Cartagena, a causa del COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/30umsxtRpS — MinSaludCol (@MinSaludCol) March 22, 2020 The driver had recently transported Italian tourists and developed symptoms two days later on March 16, Ruiz said. He was first tested on March 13 but two tests came back negative. Multiple people who came into contact with the taxi driver, including his sister, a doctor and a passenger, also tested positive for coronavirus, according to Martha Ospina, director of Colombia's National Institute of Health. More than 200 people have tested positive for the virus in Colombia, according to the health ministry.







L.A. police could start 12-hour shifts, raising COVID-19 fears among rank and file LOS ANGELES — As residents settle in for weeks of isolation, police Chief Michel Moore has told officers he hopes the city's stay-at-home initiative designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus can be gently enforced. He said most residents were following the "Safer at Home" order, which allows essential businesses to remain open and critical public functions to continue but directs most other people to stay home and avoid gatherings. "Enforcement of it is through awareness, through education, through outreach," Moore said in a video message and an internal memo to Los Angeles Police Department officers, which also directed the rank-and-file to begin providing security at emergency shelters for the homeless. He told officers the city is entering a new phase in its response to the pandemic and could begin to move officers to 12-hour shifts with fewer days off as soon as Monday. Read the full story here. The LAPD has identified a third employee who has a confirmed case of COVID-19. A uniformed officer assigned to our Central Division exhibited symptoms that were characteristic of the disease earlier this week, and was sent home when a Supervisor became aware. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 22, 2020







More than a dozen NYC inmates test positive for COVID-19 At least 19 inmates and 12 New York City Department of Corrections employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Saturday. But an independent watchdog called The Board of Correction said 21 inmates at Rikers Island have tested positive for the virus, NBC New York reported. A federal inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn also tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case in the federal jail system, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. The inmate complained of chest pains three days after arriving at the prison and was taken to an outside hospital where he was tested for COVID-19. After the test came back positive, the inmate was returned to prison and placed in isolation. The latest figures come a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is "now the epicenter of this crisis" in the United States.







DJ D-Nice rocks a virtual party It's not easy to attract celebrities to a party when much of the country is under orders to stay at home, but hip-hop DJ D-Nice appears to have attracted plenty of big names this week with his virtual performances from home. The spinner has been performing afternoon isolation sessions, "Homeschool," webcast on his Instagram page. On Saturday he thanked a long list of boldface names for "support," including "JLo, Drake, Naomi Campbell, Black Thought, Diddy" and dozens more. "Wow!," her said. The publication Essence said in a headline, "DJ D-Nice Is Breaking The Internet & Lifting Spirits Worldwide." As a member of Boogie Down Productions, the DJ, born Derrick Jones, was a creator during the golden age of hip-hop. He later DJ'd at President Barack Obama's second-term inauguration, and his website features of a photo of a performance with former Vice President Joe Biden sharing the stage. https://www.instagram.com/p/B-AeHDag25Z







Bon Jovi's David Bryan says he has virus Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan said Saturday that he's tested positive for coronavirus. "I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus," the rock musician, 58, said on Instagram. "I've been sick for a week and feeling better each day." Bryan, who said in 2017 playing live is "the greatest feeling in the world," told fans that he's been "quarantined for a week" and will stay away from others for at least another week. "I'll get tested again to make sure I'm free of this nasty virus," the New Jersey resident said. https://www.instagram.com/p/B-AnzeMBiLm






