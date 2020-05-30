California man arrested for driving SUV through protesting crowd The Bakersfield Police Department in California said they arrested a man Friday after he attempted to drive his SUV through a crowd of protesters, hitting a 15-year-old girl and causing minor injuries. Police charged Michael Tran, 31, for attempted murder after the California man accelerated his SUV and drove into the crowd. It appeared that Tran had driven his Toyota Rav4 by the protesters multiple times and talked to some, potentially antagonizing them, the Bakersfield Police Department said. Ten protesters were later arrested in Bakersfield when some demonstrators began to throw bottles, defaced a BPD fallen officer memorial and attempted to block the roadway. Share this -







George Floyd protesters in their own words: 'We are human beings that want justice' For many of the thousands of protesters in cities across the country, there seems to be one primary demand — justice for George Floyd's death and an end to police brutality against African Americans. "The injustice has been going on for so long," said Ben Hubert, 26, who lives in the Minneapolis area. "It’s been swelling for years.” "That could be my father; that could be my brother. That could be me," one Atlanta protester, a black man, told NBC News of his thoughts when he saw the video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd pleaded, "Please, please, please, I can't breathe." "It just happened too many times," the Atlanta protester said. Read the full story here. Share this -







New York AG to review videos of 'violent clashes' in Brooklyn Gov. Cuomo on death of George Floyd: 'We have injustice in the criminal justice system' May 30, 2020 03:05 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that Attorney General Letitia James will be conducting an "independent review" looking into the "disturbing violent clashes" that occurred amid protests in Brooklyn Friday night. Cuomo said he asked James to "review all actions and procedures that were taken" by police as well as the crowds' actions and prepare a report in the next 30 days because "the public deserves answers and accountability." At least 200 people were arrested Friday as thousands gathered across the city to protest the death of George Floyd. Police said the arrests include a woman who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a police van. The initially peaceful protests turned violent late at night, particularly in Brooklyn, where social media videos surfaced showing police vehicles burning and officers physically clashing with protesters. "This nation’s history of discrimination and racism dates back hundreds of years. It is abhorrent, and I share the outrage at this fundamental injustice. But violence obscures the righteousness of the message and the mission," said Cuomo, adding that the protests and the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on people of color are "not disconnected" since they're "both about inequality." "We have to address the inequality in healthcare. If you look across the nation, many more people of color died from the virus than white people. That is a fact," Cuomo said. "And then, the George Floyd situation gets at the inequality and discrimination in the criminal justice system. They are connected." Share this -







After a long night of protests in Houston’s, alumni of Yates High School, where Floyd graduared and played basketball and football, have gathered this morning for a justice vigil in honor of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/sbYCEX74vt — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) May 30, 2020 Share this -







108 arrests during protests in Chicago More than 100 people were arrested and dozens of police officers injured during a protest Friday night in Chicago. The charges for the 108 people taken into custody range from aggravated battery to disorderly conduct, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown said Saturday at a news conference. According to officials, shots were fired at officers as demonstrators gathered in the city to protest the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed by an officer who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. A gun was recovered during the arrests, officials said. Some of the officers sustained minor injuries and one suffered a broken wrist while working on crowd control. A dozen squad cars were damaged with spray paint and the tires being slashed. Share this -







Black men in Minneapolis outraged over Floyd killing, distrustful of judicial system Since Samar Moseley moved back to Minneapolis from upstate New York in 2015, the police-involved killings of black men have placed the city on the cusp of anarchy. But today feels different, Moseley said. “This has the potential to be worse than Ferguson” he said, referring to the town in Missouri that erupted in riots in 2014 after an unarmed black teenager, Michael Brown, was fatally shot by a white police officer. “It’s happened too many times here.” Protesters—black and white—have stormed the streets in Minneapolis and other cities across the country in the nights since the death of George Floyd in police custody on Monday. Floyd, who was black, died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee for more than eight minutes during an arrest. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. For many, that was a victory. But many others, it was far less than that. Three other officers involved in the encounter, two who on video appear to be holding Floyd down and another who stood by, have not been charged, and that does not sit well with a large faction of a distraught and angry public. Read the full story here. Share this -







Portland mayor places curfew following violence; at least 13 arrested Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler placed a citywide curfew starting at 8 p.m. Saturday after peaceful events gave way to violence on Friday night, resulting in numerous destroyed businesses and at least 13 arrests. Portland Police said they were aware of two planned events in memory of George Floyd. Some attendees left the area and several hundred marched toward downtown Portland, police said, adding that "some protesters in the march vandalized business with graffiti for about twenty blocks. A bank sustained broken windows." A shooting was then reported at around 9:50 p.m. Friday in relation to the protests. Police said a vehicle was within a large group of protesters when "one of the protesters shot at the occupants of the vehicle, injuring the passenger." Protesters spraypainted buildings, broke windows and made an unlawful entry into a building, starting a fire inside of it, police said. Firefighters also put off multiple other fires in the city, including "a large dumpster, trash cans, vehicles and a large pile of pallets," according to police. Police in riot gear were deployed after 11 p.m. and the protesters were dispersed from certain areas in downtown Portland. Two officers sustained injuries, police said. Share this -







At least 200 NYC protesters arrested At least 200 people were arrested Friday in New York City as thousands gathered to protest the death of George Floyd. Among those arrested were two women after one of them threw a Molotov cocktail at a police van. The New York City Police Department said the woman who threw it faces attempted murder charges. Police said they recovered bricks, brass knuckles and firearms from other protesters who were taken into custody. "It's tough to practice de-escalation when you have a brick being thrown at your head," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, adding that a number of officers were sent to the emergency room after suffering injuries including having their teeth knocked out. Share this -





