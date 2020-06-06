Watch live: George Floyd protests held across the country

Alicia Victoria Lozano

43m ago / 10:48 PM UTC

California man dies after being hit by car during George Floyd protest

A California man died Saturday after being hit by a car while he was marching in solidarity with George Floyd protesters earlier in the week. 

The man was identified as Robert Forbes from Bakersfield, NBC affiliate KGET reported. He was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night around 10:23 p.m. 

Police said an initial investigation indicated Forbes was hit on accident. Police also said the driver pulled over after the incident and waited for help to arrive. 

Forbes' nephew told KGET he believes the driver intentionally hit his uncle. A formal investigation is underway, according to police.

3m ago / 11:28 PM UTC

Massive protests across the U.S. over death of George Floyd

8m ago / 11:23 PM UTC

Photo: Peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators raise their fists in a celebratory dance party of civil rights and black culture as they gather at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House, on Saturday.Jim Bourg / Reuters

Alicia Victoria Lozano

16m ago / 11:15 PM UTC

Philadelphia Inquirer executive editor resigns after publishing controversial headline

Philadelphia Inquirer executive editor Stan Wischnowski announced his resignation Saturday, just days after some 40 journalists called out "sick and tired" from work following a controversial headline published in the newspaper. 

On Tuesday, the Inquirer ran a story titled "Buildings Matter, Too," which looked at the destruction of businesses across the city as some protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent. 

The headline drew immediate backlash from dozens of reporters and countless readers, who called its tone deaf at best and insulting at worst. The Inquirer issued an apology, saying the headline was "offensive, inappropriate and we should not have printed it."

"We deeply regret that we did," the statement read in part. "We also know that an apology on its own is not sufficient."

Wischnowski worked at the Inquirer for 20 years, according to the newspaper.

44m ago / 10:47 PM UTC

Portland, Oregon, mayor bans tear gas

Daniella Silva and Ed Ou

2h ago / 9:03 PM UTC

Minneapolis businesswoman stands with protesters, even after her store burned down

'We have nothing left': Minneapolis business owner starts over after store is burned to the ground

MINNEAPOLIS – Brandy Moore surveyed the twisted remains of what was once her clothing store, called LEVELS.

The store was burned down and looted during the protests over the killing of George Floyd, whose May 25 death in police custody sparked nationwide demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice.

While the loss of her business was painful for Moore, it paled in comparison to the loss of Floyd’s life.

“This hurts, but watching him lose his life like that, it hurts more, it hurts more than losing my business,” Moore, who is African American, said from outside the destroyed property. “This is a sacrifice that I was willing to take –- George Floyd, he’s gone, he’ll never be back again.”

3h ago / 8:34 PM UTC
3h ago / 8:16 PM UTC

Phil McCausland

3h ago / 8:12 PM UTC

Sambo's, which once had 1,100 restaurants, changes name amid national George Floyd protests

Sambo's, once a chain with more than 1,100 restaurants that traded in racist iconography, will change the name of its last remaining site amid the national protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Once a chain that boasted locations across 47 states, it is now down to one family-run restaurant in Santa Barbara, California. The owners said they decided to change the name from "Sambo's," a racist term for people of African descent, to something undetermined.

"Our family has looked into our hearts and realize that we must be sensitive when others whom we respect make a strong appeal," they said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page, which still carries the "Sambo's" name. "So today we stand in solidarity with those seeking change and doing our part as best we can."

NBC News

3h ago / 8:40 PM UTC

'White Coats for Black Lives': Medical workers on virus frontlines join protesters

Medical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic march down 16th towards the White House on Saturday, June 6, in a show of support for those protesting George Floyd's death.Lauren Egan / NBC News

 

4h ago / 7:41 PM UTC