California's Swalwell heads to Iowa as 2020 race begins

Dozens of midterm races remain to be decided, but at least one ambitious Democrat is already setting his sites on a key 2020 prize.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California tells NBC News Wednesday that he will travel to Iowa Sunday for a meeting with local Democratic leaders. It’s the first post-election announced visit to the Hawkeye State by a potential 2020 Democrat.

Swalwell, who represents the Bay Area in Congress but was born in Iowa, has already been a frequent visitor to the state. He made 12 trips there in 2017 and 2018. He’s also built a national profile as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, and also serves on the Judiciary Committee — two perches that will have big roles in conducting oversight of the Trump administration under Democratic chairmen.

Earlier Wednesday Swalwell, 37, touted what he called the promise of “transformational leadership” in Washington with the election Tuesday of at least 20 new congressmen in their 40s and under."We want more fresh blood at the table. I'm the youngest member of the [House] leadership team,” Swalwell said on NBC’s “Today” show.

Still, Swalwell said he expects Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D) to return as Speaker of the House.

“This election was about health care and Nancy Pelosi was the architect of the health care law. She helped hold Democrats together to stop it from completely being eviscerated. And I think we'll protect it in the next two years,” he said.