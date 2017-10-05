Calla Medig

Galvan, 31, died in her husband's arms after having been shot in the head, according to NBC Los Angeles.

"I didn't notice right away," said her husband, Justin Galvan, a former Marine. "I started CPR right away, and I did everything I could."

Galvan, the mother of three young children, was "an amazing supermom — that's what you could best describe her as," her sister Lindsey Poole said.