Campaign experts detail concerns about hacks and harassment in new survey

A new online survey from Campaigns & Elections magazine and PSB Research found that almost 9 in 10 political consultants believe that one or both of the presidential nominees' campaigns will be hacked this upcoming cycle. 

In a separate question, a majority of the strategists polled also think that it's likely that "foreign interference will call into question the result of the 2020 presidential election."

The new survey also puts some numbers behind the stories and reports of sexual harassment and assault in campaigns. Forty six percent of female political consultants polled say they've been sexually harassed while on the job, 67 percent say they've witnessed sexism while working on campaigns and 44 percent say they have witnessed sexual harassment. 

But the perception of the prevalence of sexual harassment in political consulting appears divided on party lines. Sixty two percent of Democratic strategists either completely or mostly agree with the statement that the profession has a "#MeToo problem," compared to 25 percent of Republican strategists who feel that way.

On the flip side, only 14 percent of Democrats disagreed with that notion, compared to 46 percent of Republicans. 

To obtain the data, PSB Research polled 407 "professional political consultants" online from Jan. 10 to Feb. 2. The survey's estimated margin of error is 4.85.

Mike Memoli and Ali Vitali

With Bloomberg and Brown out, all eyes on Biden

WASHINGTON D.C. — Michael Bloomberg seemed to be moving towards a run for president. The former New York Mayor was hiring staff, making trips to early voting states, and his team was thinking big about a nationwide strategy that would be funded by his billions.

But on Tuesday, Bloomberg opted out, saying in an op-ed that he was “clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field.”

After an initial burst of Democrats joining the presidential race, decisions this week by Bloomberg, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown signal how other would-be candidates are shying away from the race – and in some cases it’s less about the size of the field, and more about who is still likely to be in it.

Sources close to Bloomberg say that former Vice President Joe Biden’s potential entrance into the 2020 fray made an uphill, but potentially winnable, primary slog even steeper for the New York billionaire. While Bloomberg’s path to the nomination was narrow already, “the path is really narrow with Joe in the race,” one source close to Bloomberg told NBC News, speaking on condition of anonymity so as to speak more candidly

Bloomberg will turn next to building out a general election apparatus for Democrats before the eventual nominee even hits the general election, as well as continuing to focus on a Beyond Carbon initiative to push America toward clean-energy.

Bloomberg and Biden spoke this week, after the former mayor announced his decision. Biden advisers said they were not aware of any conversations between the two since they spoke at an event together in January; members of Bloomberg’s inner circle were guided by tea leaves in the former vice president's recent appearances, leading them to the conclusion that Biden will ultimately jump into the race.

Brown, who announced Thursday he would not run, told reporters that while he and Biden have spoken from time to time, “his getting in or out had zero impact” in his decision. But he said Biden is among those potential candidates who could carry his “dignity of work” message in the election. 

Though Biden and his team are signaling that his default position is to run, no final decision has been made. The former vice president said publicly last week he was in the “final stages” of a final call, and that he was now confident his family on board – a key factor for any potential candidate, but especially so for Biden. Deliberations are now instead focused on the very question Bloomberg wrestled with: can he win the nomination?

Biden’s public appearances of late have been limited and largely non-political. That changes next week with speeches Tuesday at the International Association of Fire Fighters, and Saturday before the Delaware Democratic Party – two bedrock political constituencies for him over the years. 

Biden now is on what could be a final pre-campaign vacation with his wife in St. Croix. Two strategists who have been close to the planning insisted that no green light has been given yet, and therefore no staff has been formally hired. But regular conversations with potential hires that have been under way for months are becoming more definitive.

They’re not the only ones left waiting on Biden. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, the daughter of longtime Congressman Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. and someone who has been showing multiple 2020 hopefuls around the Palmetto State, says there’s “still a little time left” to mount a bid — but voters are hungry for options.

“If you’re going to run, get in here so we can start looking at our choices,” she told a small group of reporters in Columbia, South Carolina in February when asked about Biden, and others who haven’t jumped in yet. Likening the crowded field to a buffet, she cautioned with a laugh: “Don’t bring out the macaroni and cheese after all the main dishes are gone. I would really like to see my meal all out at once” before picking the “main course.”

Club for Growth evokes 'Daisy' ad for apocalyptic warning on Green New Deal

The conservative Club for Growth is not pulling punches as it messages against the "Green New Deal," launching a new digital ad that evokes the infamous "Daisy" ad to blast the environmental reform package as "socialist" and an attempt by Democrats to "seize power." 

The spot begins by showing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most vocal proponents of a "Green New Deal" and a newly-popular target on the right, before immediately dissolving away to footage from the "Daisy" ad, which was run in the 1964 presidential race to warn that Republican Barry Goldwater's election could lead to nuclear annihilation.

"They want to eliminate cars and airplanes, tear down or rebuild every structure in the country, pay people who are unwilling to work," the new ad's narrator says. 

"Politicians have used fears of the end of the world to seize power before. In the name of environmentalism and social justice, Democrats will destroy our way of life." 

Republicans have blasted the "Green New Deal," legislation that calls for the country to shift the country toward renewable energy and create jobs in the process, for weeks by comparing it to socialism, questioning its cost and chiding it as an unrealistic idea. Part of that criticism was magnified by an accompanying fact-sheet released briefly by Ocasio-Cortez's office that went beyond the resolution language ultimately agreed upon by lawmakers.

But this new digital ad, which the group says will cost "five-figures" and run across the country, is surely some of the most heated rhetoric we've seen around the debate so far. 

 

2020 roundup: Sherrod Brown will not run for president

Add another name to the list of fallen would-be Democratic candidates—Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is not running for president. 

Brown announced his surprise decision in a statement Thursday as he spoke on the Senate floor, arguing that he's content to see candidates echoing his "dignity of work" message and that he believes the best place to fight for Democrats is in the Senate.

The Rust Belt senator had been teasing a bid about since his successful 2018 reelection campaign concluded. He had been framing himself as a candidate who both had a progressive and populist record, but one who could also appeal to working-class voters with a moderate streak on some issues.

Brown's decision makes him the latest in a quick succession of Democrats ruling out bids—both former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley both decided against running this week. 

  • A new Washington Post story centers on an episode from California Sen. Kamala Harris' time as the state's attorney general, when a judge ruled she "failed to disclose information" about mishandled evidence that led to her having to dismiss around 1,000 cases. 
  • The Hill reports that former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is wooing GOP strategists with ties to the NRCC over to his political operation ahead of a possible bid. 
  • Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who objected to his state's decision to legalize marijuana before eventually having a change of heart, said Wednesday night that while he wants the federal government to reclassify the way marijuana is handled in the nation's drug laws, that he thinks the decision to legalize it should be up to states, not the federal government. 

DCCC kicks off 2020 effort to protect its House majority

Heidi Przybyla

WASHINGTON — Fresh off a 40-seat pickup in 2018, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is launching its 2020 campaign on Thursday hoping to preserve and even bolster the party’s House majority. The DCCC, House Democrats’ official campaign arm, is making an initial multi-million-dollar investment, deploying 60 grassroots organizers — the largest number this early in the campaign season.

In an interview with NBC News, DCCC Chair Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., acknowledged House Democrats currently hold a “fragile majority” that needs protection. Still, she said the committee sees opportunities to expand its reach in traditionally Republican-leaning districts in states including Texas and Arizona.

The DCCC’s paid grassroots organizers are being sent to 33 Republican-held or open districts and protecting newly elected Democrats in at least 14 states, Bustos said. Most will be based in middle class and upscale suburban areas that are diversifying, such as Orange County, California; Las Vegas and Minneapolis.

The 60 organizers are triple the number the DCCC deployed at a similar point in the 2018 cycle.

In addition voter registration drives and other traditional grassroots activities, DCCC officials said the organizers will focus on “Republican accountability.”  

In 2018, such “accountability” measures included large protests outside the office of California Rep. Darrell Issa, who ultimately chose to retire rather than lose his seat to a Democrat.

The organizers are being trained in similar tactics to “double down on that effort and exploit opportunities earlier and more aggressively,” said Cole Leiter, a DCCC spokesman.

Republicans, for their part, feel they have an opportunity to pick up ground in 2020.

To win back the majority, Republicans would need to pick up 18 seats. There are 26 Democrats who won in the 2018 midterms by five points or fewer.

Republicans are targeting 55 seats, said Chris Pack, a National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman. He said Republicans plan to frame the choice for voters by focusing proposals from some Democrats including the Green New Deal and Medicare for All and characterizing them as “socialism.”

“These are just sorely out of step with the majority of voters,” said Pack. “

Bustos, who is one of 31 Democrats representing districts Trump carried in 2016, said focusing on issues that have broad bipartisan appeal, such as developing a plan to lower the costs of healthcare and pass an infrastructure package and sweeping anti-corruption legislation, is the key to holding onto vulnerable seats.

She said she is encouraging freshmen in particular to hold town hall meetings to stay connected with voters.

“You go home, you listen to people. You use your two ears and your one mouth proportionally,” said Bustos. “At every turn, you have to resist appearing like you’ve become coastal. You never lose sight of where you come from.”

The DCCC in 2018 concentrated its efforts on 25 Republican incumbents who represented districts Hillary Clinton won in 2016. Democrats picked up 22 of those seats. Just three Republicans now represent districts Clinton carried: John Katko of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Will Hurd in Texas.

In 2020, Bustos said, the battlefield will include districts where Democrats came within 5 points of winning in 2018, with a heavy emphasis on expanding into suburbs President Trump won in 2016. Polls show the biggest erosion of Trump’s support has come among well-educated suburban voters.

The party is doubling its targets in Texas after successfully defeating two Republican incumbents — Pete Sessions in the Dallas area and John Culberson outside Houston.

Other suburban areas Democrats are targeting include: St. Louis, Miami, Tampa, Detroit, Chicago’s Western suburbs and Phoenix.

NBC New political editor Carrie Dann contributed to this report.

Poll: More Democratic voters view themselves toward the middle

Democratic voters might not be as liberal as political pundits and Twitter users might think.

That’s the finding from an online RealClearPolitics poll – conducted by RealClear Opinion Research – which shows that a majority of Democratic primary voters rate themselves in the middle.

When asked where they fall on an ideological scale of zero to 100 – with zero being strongly progressive and 100 being strongly conservative – only 22 percent of Democratic voters listed themselves as very liberal (0-19).

That’s compared with 50 percent of Republican primary voters who rated themselves as very conservative (80-100).

Another way to look at this: 38 percent of Democratic voters rated themselves in the middle (40-59), far more than the 18 percent of Republican voters who did the same.

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed a similar result, with a combined 54 percent of Democratic primary voters identifying as moderates or conservatives, versus 43 percent who said they are liberal.  

DNC says no to primary debate with Fox News

The Democratic National Committee will not sanction a presidential primary debate hosted by Fox News, the party announced Wednesday, arguing that there's an "inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and Fox News." 

2020 rundown: Biden nabs a top staffer

What's that sound you hear? It might just be former Vice President Joe Biden ramping up for a presidential race. 

The 2020 Democratic primary field is all waiting on Biden, who would instantly jump in as a favorite considering he's already leading virtually all polling. 

And as we continue to read the tea leaves from his various public comments, Politico is reporting that Biden's nascent campaign has hired Cristóbal Alex from his post leading the Latino Victory Fund for a yet unspecified role in a possible campaign. 

That's not all that's been going on in the world of 2020 politics. Read on for more stories from the trail. 

  • Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he's raised more than $1 million in the first two days since announcing his campaign. For comparison, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's camp says he raised $1 million in the first 72 hours; Amy Klobuchar raised $1 million in her first 48 hours; Kamala Harris raised $1.5 million in her first 24 hours; and Bernie Sanders raised $6 million in his first day as a presidential candidate. 
  • Montana Gov. Steve Bullock swung through Iowa on Monday as he considers his presidential bid, answering "I don't know" when asked if Vice President Penec is a "decent" guy, adding “I fundamentally disagree with the policies that he’s putting forward and the way that he governs.” He also reiterated the idea that his decision on whether to run has "nothing to do with other candidates."
  • Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has signed a loyalty pledge to the Democratic Party as part of his presidential bid, swearing that he is a member of the party and is "faithful to the interests, welfare and success of the Democratic Party." But as NBC's Mark Murray points out, Sanders promised to run as a Democrat in future elections when he filed to run in the party's New Hampshire primary. But he ran for reelection to the Senate in 2018 as an independent. 

Michael Bloomberg will not run for president

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Tuesday that he will not run for president, arguing that while he believes he could defeat President Trump, he's "clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field."

Bloomberg revealed his decision in an op-ed in his eponymous news outlet, where he said he'd instead double down on his efforts to combat climate change. 

The path to the Democratic nomination was always going to be difficult for Bloomberg, one of the handful of moderate politicians jostling for room. And while the billionaire would have had no problem funding a serious campaign, he would enter the race with a far lower favorable rating than the leading moderate, Vice President Joe Biden, whose possible bid is looming large over the field. 

Forty five percent of voters believe Trump has broken the law as president

Forty-five percent of registered voters believe President Trump has committed crimes while in office, a new Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday shows, while 43 percent believe he has not broken the law as president. 

Unsurprisingly, there’s a stark partisan split inside those numbers. 

Three-quarters of Democrats say they believe Trump has committed a crime as president, while just 12 percent of Republicans share that view. Majorities of women, voters between 18-34 years of age and black voters all think Trump committed a crimes since his inauguration. 

A plurality of independents, 46 percent, also believe Trump has broken the law while president. 

There's far less debate over his conduct before he took office.

Sixty-four percent of registered voters — including majorities of Democrats, independents, men, women, college educated voters, non-college educated voters, white voters, black voters and Hispanic voters — say they believe he committed crimes before he became president. 

Quinnipiac's poll was conducted after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's public congressional testimony last week, where he doubled down on his accusation that Trump directed him to secretly cover up an alleged affair by paying off porn actress Stormy Daniels and not disclosing it as a campaign contribution. 

The poll also shows that a plurality of voters approved of how Democrats handled Cohen's testimony, while just one-quarter of voters approved of Republicans during the hearing. A majority of voters say they're more likely to believe Cohen over Trump in general. 

Quinnipiac polled 1,120 self-identified registered voters between March 1 and Mach 3 by telephone and the poll has a margin of error of 3.4 percent. 

