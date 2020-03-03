Campaign's next phase: Go big to win, or hang on for dear life WASHINGTON — The Democratic presidential primary is about to super-scale, moving from a series of single-state battles for momentum to a national multifront war for delegates, putting extra pressure on underdog campaigns that can't raise huge amounts of money or field large armies of supporters in dozens of places at once. Half the states in the country will vote this month, making the person-to-person politics of the small early states no match for the more-is-more style of campaigning needed to win mega-states like California, Texas, Florida and Illinois, which all vote this month. The scale of the coming contests is enormous. About 10 times as many delegates are at stake on Super Tuesday as were up for grabs in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina combined, and nearly three times as many people have already voted early in California alone as voted in all four early states. "There are a bunch of candidates who need to ask themselves why they're in this race," said Lilly Adams, a former top aide to Sen. Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. "Are they in it today to be introduced as a presidential candidate at events, or are they in it to win? If they are the former, not the latter, then they should get out." Read more here. Share this -







Warren heads to the polls Elizabeth Warren leaves the voting booth at the Graham & Parks School during the Primary Election on March 3, 2020 in Cambridge, Mass. Scott Eisen / Getty Images







Bloomberg: Biden's 'taking votes away from me' Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg said Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden was taking away votes that he could be receiving in the Democratic presidential race. "Joe's taking votes away from me, and I think that is true," Bloomberg told reporters in Miami, who said that he's also taking votes away from Biden as the two moderate candidates left in the race. Bloomberg on Biden: 'Joe's taking votes away from me' March 3, 2020 00:29 "Well it goes in both directions. Have you asked Joe whether he's going to drop out?" Bloomberg predicted that none of the Democratic presidential candidates will receive a majority of the delegates needed to secure the party's nomination, resulting in a contested convention. Asked if he wants a contested convention, Bloomberg conceded that that might his only chance of victory. "I don't think that I can win any other ways. But [a] contested convention is a democratic process."







Deadly Tennessee tornado alters polling locations for voters The tornado that tore through central Tennessee early Tuesday morning and killed at least 19 people has prompted the state's Division of Elections to alter some polling times and locations for voters who want to cast ballots in today's primary. Nashville was among the hardest hit areas, and government officials announced that all polling locations in the region would open an hour late, at 8 a.m., but will still close at 7 p.m. The government also tweeted guidance redirecting voters to other polling locations if their original voting place was affected by the tornado. Here is the latest information we have from the Election Commission regarding polling place changes due to storm damage. pic.twitter.com/PNoWjjtw3g — Metro Nashville (@MetroNashville) March 3, 2020 The website for Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said that the state's Division of Elections is open Tuesday and can be reached at 1-877-850-4959. The other divisions of Hargett's office are closed as a result of the tornado. Hargett tweeted Tuesday that he's working with election officials to ensure that polling locations in counties experiencing damage are open for the required 10 hours.







Can Latinos seal the deal for Sanders on Super Tuesday? AUSTIN, Texas — As soon as California moved its primary to Super Tuesday, it was clear Latinos would be crucial in choosing the Democrats' presidential nominee. Bernie Sanders is heading into the 14-state primary contest on Tuesday having dominated the Latino vote in the first three states to vote, including Nevada, giving him the early lead in the delegate race. Now there is potential for Latino voters in California and Texas, which rank first and second in the number of Latinos eligible to vote, to bolster and widen that lead. "What we saw in Nevada, Bernie was the first candidate to be able to expand his coalition," said Oscar Ramirez, a Democratic strategist with Fulcrum Public Affairs. "He won the majority of Latino votes there. He was the first candidate to be able to grow beyond his base." But Ramirez added that the Latino electorate varies by state, "and Nevada is very different from Texas." Read more here.






